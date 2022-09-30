With the Edgemont football team leading 14-0 in front of a large homecoming crowd Friday night, Sept. 23, halftime should have been a raucous time. Instead it was a somber time of reflection.
On May 11, then-Edgemont sophomore Zack Angus, 16, took his own life. The lifelong Edgemont resident and student was celebrated and memorialized with an emotional speech by one of his older sisters, Alex, while on the sidelines tears streamed down the faces of several of the players who embraced each other as they remembered their former teammate during Suicide Prevention Month.
Alex, one of Zack’s three siblings along with Haley and Luke, is 10 years older than Zack and lives in California. Once she returned home after the funeral, her brother’s loss was not part of her daily life as she was not used to seeing him each day anyway.
“After the blur of events of his suicide I hadn’t really processed the reality of him being gone,” she said. “I went back to California and back to work and he popped up in my mind every now and again. Sometimes I would cry, but I was generally OK. And then last week I started dreaming about him. It wasn’t bad dreams — they were really good — then something in the dream would wake me up and he’d be gone. I was left with this horrible, empty feeling of loss.”
With teen suicide numbers rising, Alex refuses to accept it as becoming something that is “normal.” She called suicide “the one and only completely irreversible choice you can make when you are suffering, the one thing you can never fix or take back.” The goal for her is not normalizing suicide, but normalizing talking instead.
“We need to show everyone that saying your deepest, saddest feelings out loud will help,” Alex said. “We need to show everyone that there is always love and support, that there is always a future, that there is always a choice if you don’t make a final one. There is always another way.”
Alex urged everyone to look around and see the support they have, see the large numbers who turned out for her brother that night. For anyone feeling alone, like the way she imagined Zack felt, she wanted people to know they aren’t.
“If you can remember anything from what’s happened, please remember that just the fact that you were born on this Earth gives you value and power,” Alex said. “You were born with it. You don’t need to earn it and you don’t need to take it from anyone.”
Salvatore Puccio, a junior, said in the 4.5 months since losing his best friend of 10 years he has made “little progress” in healing. Zack is on Salvatore’s mind daily.
“It’s hard to see him gone,” he said. “It hurt to see him not reach out. I’d give anything to have him here for just one more day. I don’t want anyone else to feel how I’m feeling. I don’t want anyone else to feel how he was feeling. You never know how big your impact is. You never know.”
In spite of the sadness, Salvatore called it “a great day to be a Panther,” after seeing the Angus family, the captive audience during Alex’s “beautiful, very moving” speech. In the second half, the team “played a little harder” and came away with an inspired 42-0 win.
“My team is like my second family,” Salvatore said. “They really support me with everything. When Alex was giving her speech I broke down. I got hugs from literally everyone on the team, and pats on the back, just letting me know that they are there for me. The continued support helps.”
Zack and Sal were practically inseparable, always at each other’s houses.
“It was something that none of us saw coming,” mom Dina Puccio-D’Amico said. “He was a happy, social kid and it was heartbreaking to get a call from Heidi asking, ‘Does Sal know where Zach is?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ It just went from bad to worse. He went from missing in the morning to finding out late afternoon that he had passed.”
Dina posted in an Edgemont families group online that Zack was missing and she was shocked at the number of people who reached out.
“I had a community of people whom I never met reach out to me about helping,” she said. “It was overwhelming for me and it restored my faith in humanity at a time when people are so pitted against one another … this was a time that everybody came together and said, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ It was a beautiful outpouring from this community of support and love.”
Junior Michael Capcioppo has “great memories” of playing football with Zack. “We started our football journey with him and tonight is just a continuation of that,” he said. “It meant something special to us because Zack’s favorite game was always homecoming. He loved homecoming. We were doing this for Zack. We all felt like Zack was here with us cheering us on.”
Michael called Zack “the best kid,” who was “nice to everybody, respectful, hilarious.” Celebrating Zack’s life and bringing awareness to suicide prevention was important to the entire team.
“I think it’s extremely important to let everyone know that your voice is going to be heard, that if you have any type of emotions in you that you don’t know how to handle, you can go to somebody,” Michael said. “You can go to anyone in the community. That’s the best part about Edgemont. Everyone here is so compassionate and caring that you can talk to anyone. It’s a shame that it took a loss for us to realize that, but now I feel like we realize we’re all here for each other.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, varsity head coach James Pape didn’t get to know Zack personally, but feels like he knows him based on everything his players have told him. Putting stickers with the initials “Z.A.” on the back of everyone’s helmets was a simple gesture, but Pape is making sure his players know he’s there for them whenever they need him.
“Every time there’s a down time I tell the guys, ‘Listen, if you ever need anything just come talk to me. My door is always open, my phone is always on,’” Pape said.
Zack was always seen as full of life. He played football, liked being outdoors, loved bikes and skiing, was a fan of Star Wars and the Minnesota Vikings, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scarsdale, worked at Jersey Mike’s Subs in Hartsdale, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Zack came home after a normal day at school and work, went to bed like any other night on May 10. The next morning, his parents, Wade Angus and Heidi Harker, woke to find him gone. They figured he was meeting some of his friends early. When they realized no one had heard from Zack, search parties began and later that day his body was found.
“It really hit us out of left field, nothing we really saw coming,” Wade said. “I think there’s normal kind of teenage stuff and then part of it is just trying to figure out what’s normal kind of teenage stuff … we’d reached out and we scheduled someone for him to talk to. He had a lot of friends to talk to about a lot of things — and then just took his own life. It was obviously awful, but we literally felt like it came out of nowhere, nothing we would have imagined.”
Zack was social and outgoing, and had a great network of support from friends and family. Wade wonders if the impacts of the pandemic had anything to do with the suicide, but as Zack didn’t confide in anyone or leave a note, family and friends will always be left wondering.
“It’s like it’s not even real,” Wade said. “Even now sometimes it seems real, sometimes it seems very surreal — like any minute he’s going to walk around the corner, be there, do stuff. It will never be the same and it’s still devastating. It’s trying to move on and part of what we’re trying to do with the ZMA Foundation is to make something good out of a tragedy and to try to get kids, especially, to be able to feel they can open up and talk about these things. Whatever they’re feeling, ending their life is not the right answer. There’s no time in life where you’re irredeemable or things can’t change.”
Families from Edgemont rallied together to form the ZMA Foundation (Zack Made us Aware). Through an initial GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/98318393) they have already raised over $13,000 and between funds and awareness they hope to make a difference in the lives of families in Edgemont and beyond.
Wade credited Salvatore, Dina and another community member/friend of the family Jen Young for spearheading the effort, which will be an Edgemont branch of the Break the Hold program, which was established in Pleasantville in 2018.
“It’s something so hard and so devastating, and yet there’s always good if you look for it,” Wade said. “There’s always that response to a tragedy in a community, and it’s really encouraging when people try to come together and not only console those who are suffering but also try to make something out of this so we save lives and save people from doing this.”
The ZMA Foundation is raising awareness about youth suicide prevention, self-harm and depression. Starting in Edgemont, the goal is to supplement existing programs and resources within the junior-senior high school. Wade wants to see a mentoring/counseling program and/or club develop.
“We didn’t see this coming,” Wade said. “I don’t know if you always can. Maybe there’s things you can see, maybe there’s things you can’t, but at least for kids to feel like if they are thinking these things they can talk to somebody about it. It’s not totally abnormal, it’s not totally weird that people feel overwhelmed at times, people feel alone, people feel alienated.”
Some of the statistics the ZMA founders learned were staggering:
• In the past 10 years, suicide rates among young people ages 10–17 have increased by more than 70%.
• Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States among ages 15–24.
• Current teen suicidal stats show that 17% of high school students have seriously considered suicide, and 8% have made failed suicide attempts.
• More than half of the teens who try to commit suicide have never been given a mental health diagnosis.
Starting local is important to the Angus family, especially after the amount of outreach they have received from the community.
“It’s not a great club to be a part of, but it’s an ever-growing club,” Wade said. “It seems like there’s adult and youth suicides just right and left. It’s increasing and there’s all kinds of reasons for that … As a teen or a youth there’s so much thrown at you about what you can talk about, what you can’t, what you get slammed for on social media. There’s all this stuff. I understand a little, but I’m not of this generation where I even get it all.”
Wade called the outpouring and involvement since the spring “a testament to how great Zack was and how many friends he had.” The family has been honored to see the involvement of the students in impacting the mission, the name of the foundation and things like the T-shirt design.
“Anyone who thinks the world has gone to hell and there’s no hope, well all they’ve got to do is come here and talk to some of these kids,” Wade said. “They’ll have a change of attitude real quick. They’re good kids ... A lot of his friends, the kids on the football team and elsewhere in Edgemont, they wanted to do something. They want to be part of this.”
Dina has been trying to help her family, the Angus family and the entire community to find that “silver lining” by helping others.
“The mental health crisis in this country is at an all-time high,” she said. “To know that these kids have these thoughts and don’t have an avenue to really feel comfortable speaking of the thoughts that they might have, and understanding that even though their problems are bad and tremendous to them, if they speak to someone, we can figure out a way to make it better. Unfortunately some kids understand that and some kids don’t get it in time. That’s what we’re hoping we can change.”
Sal and a large group of friends have rallied together to sell bracelets to keep their friend’s memory alive. Bracelets, shirts and the homecoming celebration are just the beginning, as larger events will develop over time to increase ZMA Foundation’s ability to have a bigger impact.
“My hope is that it’s helping,” Dina said. “I tried to explain this to my son because he was upset with some people his age who didn’t get it. They knew Zach, but they weren’t friends with Zach and he was upset because they don’t feel the way he feels. It doesn’t hurt the way he hurts.”
Dina knows sometimes it’s hard to understand someone else’s pain unless you’ve gone through that type of loss yourself, which she said Sal has experienced too much of over the years.
“I told him, ‘You have more empathy, more compassion, more experience, unfortunately, with loss, than the average person. You have to understand that not everybody gets it. You have to have compassion for them to explain it.’” “Grief is a process and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t realize,” Dina said. “It takes the time it’s going to take.”
Homecoming was one thing, but soon enough it will be junior prom, college applications, prom and graduation, all without Zack. Dina and Salvatore want to make sure the Angus family is included in those milestones.
“To see how these boys banded together was impressive,” Dina said. “They’re hurting together, but they’re trying to heal together.”
