Zack Angus is the first name on Edgemont’s Panther Walk.

 Todd Sliss Photo/Contributed Photo

With the Edgemont football team leading 14-0 in front of a large homecoming crowd Friday night, Sept. 23, halftime should have been a raucous time. Instead it was a somber time of reflection.

On May 11, then-Edgemont sophomore Zack Angus, 16, took his own life. The lifelong Edgemont resident and student was celebrated and memorialized with an emotional speech by one of his older sisters, Alex, while on the sidelines tears streamed down the faces of several of the players who embraced each other as they remembered their former teammate during Suicide Prevention Month.

P1-zach-Edge-sister-4.jpg

Sister Alex Angus spoke during halftime at the homecoming football game on Friday. ZMA Foundation T-shirts, left, are helping raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
p1-930-Edge-Salvatore-Puccio-1.jpg

Salvatore Puccio and his teammates are wearing Zack Angus’ initials on their helmets this season.
P1-zach-shirt-20220923_185200.jpg

