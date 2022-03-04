On a night when incoming superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton was introduced in person to the community and the Edgemont Board of Education approved a new four-year contract with the Edgemont Teacher’s Association, ETA president Jonathan Hansonbrook said it was a “night of new beginnings and also of renewed relationships.” Monday, Feb 28, was a time of moving forward for Edgemont.
The highlight of the night was the welcoming of Hamilton, who will succeed Dr. Victoria Kniewel on July 1, as he will wrap up his tenure as superintendent of Mount Vernon Schools on June 30. Hamilton was a unanimous and “enthusiastic” choice of Edgemont’s BOE, according to board president Judy Seiff, out of 50 candidates, seven of whom were interviewed as finalists out of a national search conducted by Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.
“He has an uncommon depth of experience as a superintendent at a range of school districts,” Seiff said, also touting his “demonstrated creativity and strong collaborative and communication skills” and the “value that he places on being a lifelong learner” based upon “frequent references to his readings.”
“Most important, Dr. Hamilton takes an innovative and determined approach to addressing the needs of all the students entrusted to his care, keeping them at the center of everything he does,” Seiff said. “When we learned that he walks the hallways of his schools high-fiving students, who call him ‘Supe,’ it’s clear the kids know how much he cares. And each of these strengths was reiterated to us in utterly glowing terms by people he has worked with over the years.”
Mother of three Laurie Puhn Feinstein, a founder of the Edgemont for All group that supports diversity and inclusion within the district, said she was excited to see Hamilton step up to support the district’s new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy and “greater academic excellence within the curriculum.”
“Your background sounds incredible and we’re just really excited to partner with you, so thank you so much for coming to Edgemont,” she said.
Another speaker who has two kids who are not yet of school age welcomed Hamilton with a speech about his concern for the quality of U.S. education, which he quoted as being far behind China and many other countries — 12th in reading, 19th in science, 38th in math, he said — in “the most recent round of international student testing.”
“We had these poor results despite the fact that we spend more per student than any other nation in the world,” he said. “China, by the way, was first in math, first in reading and first in science. So obviously we are not competitive. There are many problems, of course, but one of the biggest problems is bringing politics into the classroom. The core mission of educators is to teach students reading, science and math, as well as helping students to be focused and disciplined. That is ultimately what creates a happier future for our children and our society. Political agendas in the classroom just distract from the core mission and make us less competitive. So I wish you luck in focusing on the core mission of education.”
Hamilton, who received a pair of standing ovations from the few dozen attendees who came to greet him, told the audience he was “beyond honored” to be hired and was “extremely impressed” with the school board and the “characteristics of the community,” with which he is in “total alignment” with his prior experience as a three-time superintendent in a diverse set of districts in New Jersey and New York.
“My experience is broad,” he said. “I’ve worked in large communities, small communities, wealthy communities and poor communities, and I think all of those experiences are in perfect alignment with where this journey has led me today. I have never had a job that I did not absolutely love and I’m very fortunate to be able to say that and while my parting Mount Vernon is bittersweet, I am riding on the coattails of sweetness as I come into Edgemont. I’m looking forward to bringing all of that experience here and to work collaboratively with you to make Edgemont even better, if that’s even possible.”
Hamilton said meeting the districts strategic goals and overseeing the construction from the 2021 bond will not “be done in isolation or alone” as he looks forward to partnering with “all stakeholders… in order to make a unified vision and live toward making that vision a reality.”
Though Kniewel was not involved in the search or selection, Hamilton pointed out that they have known each other going back to their days working in New Jersey and were again colleagues working in Westchester for nearly the last decade, so they have “traversed some of the same storms,” and their professional relationship will help make for an even smoother transition.
“I was thrilled with the selection because I do know Dr. Hamilton as a learner and as someone who really cares about improving learning, improving instruction and is really focused on getting to know the students and the students’ needs,” Kniewel said. “I think it’s a great choice for Edgemont and I know he will be great moving the district ahead in the directions that have become so important to the district.”
She added she is looking forward to following Edgemont in The Scarsdale Inquirer upon her retirement.
ETA president Hansonbrook, a 20-year teacher in this district, celebrated by thanking the district’s administrators “for their hard work, their willingness to compromise, and for their collegial approach” to the new four-year collective bargaining agreement that will run from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026.
Hansonbrook praised the process, which he said was difficult at times, as both sides had to give and take.
“But at no point — at no point — were our conversations ever acrimonious,” he said. “Compromise and collegiality were hallmarks of the Edgemont district I joined 20 years ago and I am proud to have been part of a negotiation that typified those same qualities. I am glad this new contract agreement occurs on the same night that the district introduces its new superintendent. On behalf of the ETA, welcome. This is a night of new beginnings and also of renewed relationships. I’m excited for Edgemont, but most of all I’m excited for our students, and that’s why we’re all here, for them.”
Kniewel appreciated the “positive tone and mutually beneficial outcomes” of the process and contract. Seiff praised Hansonbrook for his leadership.
“I have to say how impressed I’ve been by his effort and determination to move forward in a positive manner,” she said. “I have been genuinely and deeply impressed by that, and I want to commend him for the tremendous work that he has put in to getting us to where we are tonight.”
Hamilton’s enthusiasm ‘fueled’
Coming into the evening without “any expectations,” Hamilton said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the way the community welcomed him and enjoyed taking time during the cake reception to chat with several parents.
In the afternoon leading up to the board meeting, Hamilton met with Kniewel and assistant superintendent Bryan Paul, in addition to meeting key staff members in the district office. Already knowing Kniewel’s style made the entire process easier to navigate, he said.
Among Hamilton’s career highlights in New Jersey were his terms as deputy director for administration for the Center for Urban Education, resource teacher and acting vice principal at Vailsburg Middle School in Newark, administrator in the Plainfield School District, assistant superintendent in the Cherry Hill Public School system, superintendent of Westampton Township and superintendent of Monroe Township. In 2014 he took over as superintendent of Mount Vernon City School District.
“One of the main adjustments I will have to make is being a one-man band where currently I have a lot of administrative support [in Mount Vernon],” he said. “I have a cabinet and folks that have very specific organizational functions. At Edgemont most of that stuff will rest on my shoulders, but I’ve done that [in Monroe Township] … It’s not uncharted territory for me, just an adjustment in terms of how I structure my day and how I establish priorities in my task list for the day.”
After Cherry Hill, which Hamilton described as a “very large, very affluent community,” about 20 minutes north of Philadelphia, Hamilton went to “small upper middle class” Westhampton and then to Monroe Township to a much larger district that was in the middle of a bond project that included opening a state-of-the-art high school and moving the middle school from one location to another.
“It was a very rapidly growing community, so we were making adjustments on the fly to accommodate the new construction that was going up there because it was such a desirable community and the taxes were reasonable,” Hamilton said. “It was also a community where 60% of its citizens lived in 55-and-over communities, so it was challenging in that regard when it came time to pass budgets ... My skillset matched what they were looking for at the time. It was a wonderful experience.”
Moving to work in Mount Vernon, Hamilton was “looking for a different kind of experience,” he said, not wanting to be “pigeonholed” as a certain type of educator.
“I didn’t want to be considered an urban educator, I did not want to be considered a change agent,” he said. “I wanted to be recognized as an instructional leader, as someone who had the opportunity to use my leadership skills, what I know about curriculum, what I know about teaching and learning, consistent with my dissertation topic and research that I’ve done, and that was the perfect fit for Mount Vernon.
“Mount Vernon was looking for someone to come in and heal the community. It was a very wounded community. Some superintendents there had some very tumultuous tenure. I am the second longest sitting superintendent in Mount Vernon now at eight years.”
Though his contract does not expire until 2024 and he believes he might have been offered an extension, coming to Edgemont was “a very deliberate decision” for Hamilton.
“I just thought it was time to move in a different direction, start fresh,” he said. “The construction and bond project in Edgemont and some of the curricular issues that are currently being addressed there are in total alignment with my experiences. I see Edgemont as a perfect alignment of all of my experiences with urban and suburban, large and small, wealthy and not so wealthy, and really bringing that diversity to Edgemont to help move the mission of the district forward.”
Hamilton said he doesn’t come with “any aggressive agenda” or “swooping changes.” He plans to take time to learn the community, the people and the culture, and to be “very anthropological” in his approach. Some of the initial work on the ground will focus on the bond project and construction that are moving forward and making sure it comes with “minimal intrusion on students and teachers.”
Hamilton supports teacher autonomy and creativity in content delivery, but also wants to make sure there is “some consistency from class to class around expectations” in order to make sure students in each class get similar experiences.
Though there wasn’t a major focus on DEI during the interview process, Hamilton said the topic did come up.
“I don’t have a political agenda,” Hamilton said. “I think organizationally the structures that are in place that embrace DEI, not just in Edgemont, but across New York schools and schools across the nation, I think school leaders have to ensure that practices are in alignment with policies, whether it’s about DEI or any other efforts. I think there has to be a concerted effort that organizational priorities reflect whatever policies the board has put in place.”
He reiterated that he does not believe politics belongs in classrooms, saying it is “a parent’s responsibility to share with their children and their families what their views and priorities are as it relates to politics.”
Hamilton received his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University in criminal justice as he was preparing to become an attorney. After graduating he became a substitute teacher in the district he grew up in.
“My principal as a child became my boss and my teachers became my colleagues and I just fell in love with kids and I was good at it, frankly,” he said. “I was good at forging relationships with children and helping them succeed and find their strengths. What started out as a slight detour in my life plan became my preferred course.”
Hamilton holds a master’s degree from Jersey City State College and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, though he still uses the skills he learned at Seton Hall after more than 30 years in education.
“Being able to be very analytical comes in handy,” Hamilton said. “Being able to look at circumstances and situations and see it from various angles and perspectives have served me well, based on my early college experiences, and the practicality of those skills and the implementation of those skills in the educational profession has helped me in many ways. Those are skills that all of us could use relative to learning how to listen [and] being able to triangulate and see issues through various lenses. That helps us all to make sound decisions for children and communities.”
Hamilton, who said he’s “probably older” than he looks, wouldn’t divulge his age, but said he’s been married for 36 years and has a 34-year-old son.
He said leaving Mount Vernon is bittersweet as the community has been “very good” to him, he’s built “phenomenal relationships” and done “extraordinary work as a team,” but he said he was energized by Monday night’s events in Edgemont.
“Particularly after last night I was already excited about the change and the opportunity, but after getting a sense from the community about their anticipation for my arrival — it fueled my enthusiasm about getting started,” Hamilton said.
