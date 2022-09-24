Edgemont contstruction summer 2022 photo

Major construction can't start at Edgemont until state approval comes through.

Edgemont’s bond projects approved by voters in May 2021 are in a bit of a holding pattern as all design and technical plans remain in the hands of the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

Plans for the Seely Place Elementary School Phase 1 cafeteria and HVAC system and Greenville Elementary School Phase 1 cafeteria were submitted this past spring, while Seely Place Phase 2 classroom HVAC and parking and emergency access, Greenville Phase 2 new addition and access road and Edgemont Junior-Senior High School new A Building addition, A Building renovation and cafeteria addition and renovation were submitted over the summer.

