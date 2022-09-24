Edgemont’s bond projects approved by voters in May 2021 are in a bit of a holding pattern as all design and technical plans remain in the hands of the New York State Education Department (NYSED).
Plans for the Seely Place Elementary School Phase 1 cafeteria and HVAC system and Greenville Elementary School Phase 1 cafeteria were submitted this past spring, while Seely Place Phase 2 classroom HVAC and parking and emergency access, Greenville Phase 2 new addition and access road and Edgemont Junior-Senior High School new A Building addition, A Building renovation and cafeteria addition and renovation were submitted over the summer.
Edgemont gathered its “team” that includes Fuller & D’Angelo Architects, Triton Construction Co. and Capital Markets Advisors to give an update to the community at a board of education meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. Assistant superintendent Bryan Paul said the firms all play an “integral role in developing this whole process.”
“We’ve given the board a few updates along the way, but … it’s getting more and more refined, the level of detail we can provide becomes greater and greater with each meeting … and we now have a whole team working together to get us to the point where we first put the shovel in the ground and get working on these projects,” Paul said.
According to Kevin Sawyer of Triton Construction Co., work is expected to begin next summer, though if approval and financing can be obtained in time, some pre-work that would not interrupt education could begin in the spring, though most major work must take place over the summer when school is not in session.
John D’Angelo from Fuller & D’Angelo Architects broke the projects down into smaller phases in hopes of getting some approvals prior to this past summer and getting some of the work started at the elementary schools, but there is a delay due to personnel changes in the NYSED office that handles such projects. D’Angelo said he’s “hoping delays don’t push the larger projects.” He is hopeful to get approval this fall to move into the financing phase.
Ideally the elementary Phase 1 projects would be completed in the summer of 2023, along with the Phase 2 Greenville access road, while the Seely Phase 2 would be finished in the summer of 2024, the Greenville Phase 2 classroom addition in the fall of 2024. As for the junior/senior high school plans, the existing cafeteria renovation would be done in summer of 2024, the A-Building addition and cafeteria would be ready for fall 2024 and the A-Building renovation could then start in the winter of 2025 and be ready for the following fall.
The total capital project budget is $54.2 million, with $43,392,900 for construction. The financing to date includes a $3.8 million bond anticipation note (BAN) taken in September 2021 at 0.18% net interest that was rolled over into a new BAN this month that will come due in May 2023 at 2.81% net interest.
Alex Kerr of Capital Markets Advisors said the BANs are a short-term financing option with a lower interest rate than a fixed cost serial bond, giving Edgemont “the greatest amount of flexibility.” Rolling it over and making a May maturity was a cost-saving effort in hopes that NYSED approval comes soon, and allowing for six weeks prior to May 1 would give the district enough time to secure the longer-term bonds, which require a longer application and approval process.
“The reason we pursued this path for financing is that we believe after conversations with the district and Triton and Fuller that the district will receive those approvals for those projects on or around May 1,” Kerr said.
In March 2023, the team will have to look at the market and interest rates to make decisions about the project going forward because it is currently a “very volatile rate environment,” Kerr said, as rates continue to rise.
“We do not believe there will be further rate hikes, but no one can say that for sure,” Kerr said.
Last year’s “historically low” rates are now much higher, Paul said. Without NYSED approval, the district could not secure its financing at those lower rates.
“It’s unfortunate that we are not able to play with the market conditions as they had been for the previous six to 12 months, but we’re going to have to make informed decisions as we move forward, based on market conditions and our cash flow analysis as it relates to this,” he said.
In an ideal timeline where state approval comes this fall, Edgemont hopes to be in a position to get the projects going in the spring.
“We’re hoping we have bids out in November, so there’s a lot of work that’s going to happen both here in-house, with the board, with our whole team here, but also at the state level to hopefully help us start this domino process, get approvals, make sure our cost analysis is aligned with what the budget is and, if not, make decisions correspondingly that are representative of what the economic times dictate …,” Paul said. “There’s a tight window of time here with a lot of work to be done and we’ve got a really good team to help us do that at this point.”
