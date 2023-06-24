From Hate To Love Symbol. Hand Turns The Cube And Changes The Word 'hate' To 'love'. Beautiful Yello

The Edgemont School District made two major moves at its June 20 board of education meeting, rebranding the Stomp Out Hate Committee as the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and appointing assistant business official/district treasurer Amy Moselhi as the district’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI+B) coordinator.

School board members and administrators again focused on the three swastikas that were found on the junior/senior high school campus recently (https://bit.ly/3NIxJx1) and the impacts on the community.

