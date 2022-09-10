The Inquirer offers a close look at all of Edgemont’s varsity teams for the upcoming season.
Cross-Country
2021: The boys and girls team each went 0-6 in a rebuilding season behind team MVPs Kaz Araki and Sarah Hu.
Coaches: Camisha McKenzie, Nathalee Young
Roster: Girls: Talia Cohen, Julia Hu, Sarah Hu, Catherine Hume, Alexandra Kabakov, Kathryn Koch, Kate Ruane, Nandini Singh. Boys: Alexander Ashcraft, Kasper Atkinson, Harsh Bajaj, Connor Chung, Ted Janaqi, Pablo Lens Gallardo, David Litvak, Joshua Livak, James Qian, Arjun Rao, Eli Sandler, Noah Seifer, Tyler Shelton, Hirdhedyal Singh, Ethan Su, Andy Wang, Max Wang, Anderson Zhang.
Outlook: Coaches McKenzie and Young are looking to bridge all three running seasons from fall to winter to spring by offering consistency in training, mindset and encouraging athletes to improve their times. The boys were hit hard by graduation, but there are solid runners throughout both lineups who will try to make some noise this fall.
Schedule:
9/10 Somers Big Red Invite at Somers HS 4:30
9/13 Home against Sleepy Hollow and Ardsley 4:15
9/17 Suffern Invite at Bear Mountain TBA
9/24 Gressler Memorial at White Plains HS TBA
9/27 Sleepy Hollow at Croton Point Park 4:15
10/1 Brewster Bear Classic at Brewster
10 a.m.
10/8 Bobcat Run at Byram Hills 4 p.m.
10/11 League Championships at Croton Point Park 4:15
10/22 Section 1 Coaches Invite at Bowdoin
10 a.m.
10/29 County Championships at Somers HS 4:30
11/5 Section 1 Championships at Bowdoin 4:15
Field Hockey
2021: The Panthers had a 1-13-1 record with a young lineup behind All-League Taylor Kenney and honorable mention Eve Mellis.
Coaches: Jen Wandle, Kelly Blair
Roster: Seniors: Breanna Chin, Caroline Fleischhauer, Anisha Musti, Sonia Parashac, Mae Parsons, Lela Warnock, Taylor Kenney. Juniors: Hannah Cohen, Riya Jain, Eve Mellis. Sophomores: Penelope Kraus, Bella Rutherford, Ariana Segal, Ava Thomas. Freshmen: Beatrice Lytton, Emma Parashac, Rose Parsons, Eleni Piniros, Daisy Rodnick, Rebecca Rosen.
Outlook: Edgemont lost two key seniors in Quincy Bianchi and Jenna Musoff, but the majority of the team returns, including seven senior veterans. The team is also building with six freshmen. It will be a good transition year for the team, especially if some of the tight games can turn into wins.
Schedule:
9/7 at Nyack 4:30
9/8 Irvington 4:45
9/10 at Hastings 11 a.m.
9/13 Nanuet 4:30
9/15 at Yorktown 4:30
9/19 at Harrison 6 p.m.
9/24 Hen Hud 3 p.m.
9/28 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
10/1 Pelham 3 p.m.
10/3 at Rye 6:30
10/6 at Brewster 5:30
10/8 Byram Hills 11 a.m.
10/11 at Byram Hills 7 p.m.
10/13 Harrison 4:30
10/15 at Pelham 11 a.m.
10/17 Rye 4:30
Football
2021: Edgemont was 4-4 on the season in the independent league behind All-League players Milan Gialleonardo, Peter Ellinikos, Joey Saito and Tyler Donahue.
Coaches: James Pape, Darin Fields, Sam Spiegelman
Roster: Seniors: Peter Ellinikos, Conor Fisher, Milan Gialleonardo, Logan Gordon, Jesse Kaminskas, Davis Kim, Nathaniel Parsons, Coltrane Young. Juniors: William Barlow, David Barlow, Michael Capcioppo, Wesley Coker, Nicholas Faga, Avi Gassman, David Larsen, Salvatore Puccio, Kenneth Saito, Joseph Saito. Sophomores: Austin Ptaszek, Thomas Russo, Reid Sandler, Lucas Santos. Freshmen: Ceaser Arellani, Evan Bologh, Luke Curanaj, Marco Demaio, Max Ellenberg, Liam Fenster, Gus Parsons, David Rosen, Avery Yee.
Outlook: This is a senior class that is all about football. And it’s loaded with talent in key spots. The juniors are also strong and there is a large underclass group that will gain varsity experience on and off the field. Despite graduating six seniors, the team has the potential to grind out wins this season and work its way back to the top of the league.
Schedule:
9/9 Horace Greeley 7 p.m.
9/17 at Peekskill 6:30
9/23 Hastings 7 p.m.
9/30 at Panas 6:30
10/7 Tappan Zee 7 p.m.
10/14 at Ramapo 6:30
Boys Soccer
2021: The brothers-heavy team was a solid 8-8-2 behind All-Section keeper Sandy Schuchat and honorable mention Will Shah.
Coaches: Mike Cozza, David Villalobos
Roster: Seniors: Pedro Kaadi Kurrle, Ethan Sommers, Tapan Sidhawni, Max Yang, Liyam Yaghoobzadeh, Daniel Bench, Ben Kirsch, Ethan Thomas, Will Shah, Hudson Plattus, Noah Plattus, Josh Dalal, Marc Scherer, Ryan Connelly. Juniors: Luke D’Amico, Henrique Branco, Derek Sun, Leonardo Jung, Henry Brinberg, Ben Cohen, Ryo Yoshida, Alex Katthi, Simon Ascher, Abdul Rahman Ahmed, Nate Dennison, Evan Merzon, Augustus Cai, Alex Merzon, Eddie Major. Sophomore: Will Agoglia.
Outlook: Edgemont boys soccer always has lofty goals and it usually depends on whether or not those goals reach the back of the net offensively. The team is loaded with experience despite graduating 11 seniors and has large senior and junior classes, with only one underclassman on the team.
Schedule:
9/6 at Pawling 5 p.m. PPD
9/8 at Hen Hud 4:30
9/10 at Early College (Yonkers) 3 p.m.
9/12 Rye Neck 4:30
9/14 Nyack 4:30
9/16 at John Jay-CR 4:30
9/21 Eastchester 4:30
9/23 at Westlake 5 p.m.
9/24 Pelham 7 p.m.
9/28 at Sleepy Hollow 4:30
9/30 Byram Hills 4:30
10/1 at Keio 2 p.m.
10/6 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
10/8 at Ardsley 7 p.m.
10/12 at Byram Hills 7 p.m.
10/14 Ardsley 4:30
Girls Soccer
2021: Edgemont was close to being on the winning side many times in a 2-11-4 season. Goalie Juliet Agoglia was named All-League.
Coach: Tori Letteri
Roster: Seniors: Daniela Scheer, Charlotte Mizerik, Isabel Boodell, Kea Rutherford, Rachel Vardi, Anisha Rao, Jordan Ellenberg. Juniors: Ava Hoffmeister, Mia Kai, Iliana Dimopoulos, Fiona Stern. Sophomores: Samantha Garson, Eliza Press, Nura Aggour, Isabella Pacia, Isadora Mello, Leah Paley. Freshmen: Ananya Venkata Girissh, Kyla Glassman.
Outlook: With six seniors graduating, Edgemont still has a young core of talent to build upon to get at least to that .500 level this fall.
Schedule:
9/1 at Irvington 4:45
9/7 at Bronxville 4:30
9/9 at Riverside 4:30
9/10 at Sleepy Hollow noon
9/13 at Eastchester 4:30
9/15 Nyack 4:30
9/19 Peekskill 4:30
9/21 at Brewster 5:15
9/24 Byram Hills 5 p.m.
9/29 Ardsley 4:30
10/3 at Byram Hills 4:30
10/8 at Ardsley 5 p.m.
10/11 Hastings 4:30
10/13 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
Girls Swim/Dive
2021: It was a transition year for the typically competitive SHEDI team with swimmers from Sleepy Hollow, Hastings, Edgemont and Irvington, which finished 1-8. Natalie Peng and Florence Millet qualified for the state championships for Edgemont.
Coaches: Tobey Saracino, Jennifer Lentini
Roster: Edgemont: Seniors: Kate Anderson, Ariel Novominski, Naina Ray. Juniors: Grace Barron, Janice Lin. Sophomores: Ashley Barlow, Manon Jadot, Lindsay Jaffe, Nidhi Ray, Jonna Schwarz. Freshmen: Tamsin Coulthard, Serena Ke, Melissa Wang, Sophie Xie. Hastings: Junior: Olivia Seidenberg. Irvington: Junior: Caitlin Sims. Sophomores: Marlo Gordon, Lillian McCarthy, Alyssum Wong. Freshmen: Demi Anemodouras, Leah Brandstaedter, Lana Estes, Emma Silverman. Sleepy Hollow: Juniors: Maya Batheja, Cynthia Pintado, Maayan Tabibian. Sophomores: Abby Bartolacci, Isabella Perkins. Freshmen: Paloma Dominguez, Julia Ryan.
Outlook: Whether or not the team results are there, SHEDI swimmers are always encouraged to also focus on personal results that help not only the team, but themselves. That will be no different as Edgemont in particular returns swimmers who showed great potential in the past. Peng and Millet will surely be missed.
Schedule:
9/12 at B/P/V/W 4:30
9/15 Fox Lane at Marymount 4:30
9/20 Horace Greeley at Marymount 4:30
9/22 John Jay-CR at Marymount 4:30
9/29 Clarkstown at Marymount 4:30
9/30 at R/RN/BB 4:30
10/3 at White Plains 4:30
10/13 Ursuline at Marymount 4:30
10/17 at Suffern at Marymount 4:30
Girls Tennis
2021: Edgemont had a tremendous season, going 8-5-1 and making it to the Section 1 Division 2 finals, where they fell 3-2 in a tight contest to Byram Hills in the unfamiliar three singles/two doubles format. Dani Friedman, Lora Tikvanska, Ally Vickery and Nishka Daga were All-Section honorable mentions.
Coaches: Alexa Goldberg, Wendy Zimmerman
Roster: Seniors: Susanna Rieger, Gabby O’Reilly, Yukta Shah. Juniors: Keaton Tavel, Kyra Montgomery, Lexi Schwartz, Schuyler Ng, Sara Vasudev, Bella Jabbour, Sophia Woo, Kimi Krasner, Nishka Daga. Sophomores: Gabby Schneider, Ava Schneider, Bella Mauskopf. Freshmen: Olivia Jee, Brinda Roy.
Outlook: Losing key singles senior Friedman and taking a hit in the doubles lineup is something Edgemont has shown over the years it can handle making up for. Players will have to step up big to fill some of the five departed seniors’ tennis shoes in order to make another run. History is on Edgemont’s side.
Schedule:
9/8 Mamaroneck 4:30
9/9 at Byram Hills 4 p.m.
9/13 Byram Hills 4:30
9/15 at Blind Brook 4:30
9/16 Irvington 4:30
9/19 at Mamaroneck 4:30
9/20 at Rye Neck 4:30
9/22 Hen Hud 4:30
9/23 New Rochelle 4:45
9/28 Rye Neck 4:30
9/29 Bronxville 4:30
10/3 John Jay-CR 4:30
10/6 at Ardsley 4:30
Girls Volleyball
2021: With an 11-10 record, Edgemont was on the brink of a breakout season despite putting together a new lineup that highlighted the play of All-Section hitter Carolina Angel and All-League libero Saatiya Naik. The team won its first sectional game since 2013, beating Westlake 3-0 at home. In the quarterfinals, the team fell 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 to Briarcliff in a competitive match.
Coaches: Kelli Kinlen, Sabrina Arevalo
Roster: Seniors: Marisa Aratingi, Sydney Burak, Emily Ferraro, Madison Frain, Sarah Kronk. Juniors: Bethany DeGuzman, Ivana Lala, Delia Pace. Sophomores: Alina Baimatova, Xizhu Chen, Ellen Lin. Freshmen: Morgan Burak, Madeline Darviche, Alexandra Mendoza, Alyssa Zhu.
Outlook: The Panthers may not have the dominant players they’ve had the past few years, but all it takes is six players working together as a team. If Edgemont can do that they can post up some wins this fall.
Schedule:
9/8 at Briarcliff 4:45
9/9 at Westlake 5 p.m.
9/12 at Roosevelt 4:30
9/16 Brewster 4:30
9/19 North Salem 4:30
9/22 at Rye 4:30
9/23 Yonkers 4:30
9/28 Nanuet 4:30
9/30 at Brewster 4:30
10/3 Sleepy Hollow 4:30
10/6 at Byram Hills 4:30
10/7 Pleasantville 4:30
10/12 at Ardsley 4:30
10/15 at Sleepy Hollow 1 p.m.
10/18 Byram Hills 4:30
10/20 Ardsley 4:30
