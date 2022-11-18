Sometimes, a few hours of charity work can inspire people to become dedicated philanthropists. That was exactly the case for the Blumberg clan. Last spring, they joined other volunteers at Seely Place School to pack meals for Rise Against Hunger, a nonprofit that delivers food and aid to developing nations. That uplifting day, which was organized by the Edgemont Community Council, led the Blumbergs to conceive a far bigger dream: to feed the entire planet.
“We had a great time at the volunteer event, and we had been looking for years for something that kids can get involved in, and that we can do as a family,” said Mariquita Blumberg. She and her husband Matt have three children: Casey, 16; Wilson, 15 and 13-year-old Elyse. “It was really impactful and super fun to do with friends and the community,” she added.
After a family discussion — the kids were as excited as mom and dad to scale up their efforts — the Blumbergs decided to found the Million Meal Project (MMP). In partnership with Rise Against Hunger, it hopes to provide a million meals for needy people over the next five years. If you’d like to lend a hand, MMP is holding a meal-packing event this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenville Elementary School. (To register for one of the three 90-minute shifts, visit www.millionmealproject.org.)
Mariquita is comfortable with aiding Rise Against Hunger’s efforts, which benefit people internationally as well as nationwide. “We have emergencies in the United States that Rise Against Hunger has definitely provided meals for, and so there’s certainly a local option. But I think one thing that’s important to consider is that we in the United States, consuming things the way we do, have created problems in other areas of the world that we can also help with,” she explained. “A lot of the drought that exists in the world can be traced back to global warming, and we play a part in that. So, I think this is one way to give back to the broader world.”
The meal packages that MMP assembles are simple yet nutritious, and include rice, soy products, and other must-haves, plus vitamins. Rise Against Hunger ships them to countries where hunger is a persistent problem, and they are often used at schools. Students can be assured of having a nourishing meal during the day, which makes it easier for them to focus on their studies. A bonus is that locals can add their own spices and other local ingredients to the food, so it tastes familiar.
Because of the dynamic nature of Rise Against Hunger, MMP members don’t always know where the packages they’ve assembled are headed. “At any point in time, we were asking [Rise Against Hunger], ‘Can we tell people where the food is going?’ And they said, ‘We don’t know who’s going to call tomorrow, but it’s all getting ready to be sent to the place where they have the most need,” Mariquita explained.
Yet MMP isn’t merely trying to boost awareness of hunger around the world; it’s attempting to solicit financial contributions. Rise Against Hunger buys and provides the food that MMP packages, at a cost of 38 cents per meal. “We will try to raise that money to cover the costs of the meals we pack,” Mariquita said. “That’s our commitment, to actually raise the funds.”
So far, she shared, friends and family have made generous donations. “But our current plan is to reach out to some local partners who might want to sponsor an event,” she said. “That would be a really great way for them to have an impact … on a broad scale. We haven’t tried it yet, so we’ll see how it goes, but that’s our objective.”
Meanwhile, MMP has had no trouble generating interest among people in the community. “We really have tapped into our local Edgemont PTA and PTSA, and the Edgemont Community Council,” Mariquita said. “[Greenburgh Town Supervisor] Paul Feiner did an email blast for us, and we sent emails locally to friends and family.” The publicity has paid off: Currently, 245 people have signed up for the Saturday event at Greenville Elementary School. Their goal will be to pack 2,000 meals.
Mariquita and her husband are no strangers to making their own corner of the world a better place. “Matt has been on the board of the Elmsford Little League and has been involved in local youth baseball for years,” she shared. For her own part, Mariquita is a longtime board member of Westchester Jewish Community Services, and is currently on the Edgemont School Board as well. Her roles as a local Girl Scout leader and a PTA member have also whetted her appetite for helping others.
Now, the Blumbergs are ready to embrace the global community, too. “[Matt and I] both value and realize the joy from both civic engagement and from giving back. And so that was a really important thing for us to think about and instill into our kids,” Mariquita said. As for the feelings the meal packages will evoke in those who receive them, “I hope they feel like [we] are helping them and providing for them,” she said.
