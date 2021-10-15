The difference a letter makes. Going from STEM to STEAM is having a big impact on the lives of Edgemont students.
Adding art to science, technology, engineering and mathematics makes for a more well-rounded education and opens up a wider array of courses of study and professions for students to consider as the administration focuses on the Edgemont Board of Education’s goal component, Connecting Learning to Life.
“In any and all of our STEAM classes, the art component is so important,” Director of Technology Paul Garofano said. “It promotes flexibility and creativity and innovation. It’s that growth of both the analytical and the brain development using both sides of our brains and developing them both.”
Among the qualities educators are looking to build through STEAM are design thinking, empathy, social and emotional learning, digital literacy, team building, problem solving and critical thinking.
“One of the strengths of the STEAM classroom is that it is a real life application of the skills learned — it’s not just hypothetical,” Garofano said. “Students are really entrenching themselves in learning skills and applying those skills.”
He also said, “Our students aren’t just reading for the sake of reading. They’re connecting and they’re visualizing and they’re questioning, they’re inferring, they’re determining importance and they’re synthesizing. We’re really taking reading comprehension to the next level.”
Problem-solving in the “modern world” is “essential,” according to Garofano, who said, “STEAM education is really vital cause it pervades every part of our lives. Subjects involved in STEAM education are everywhere in the world around us and they continue to expand into more and more aspects of our lives with each passing day, with every passing year. It’s all around us.”
Garofano was joined by three teachers to present this connection to the board of education at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12. While Garofano said there are STEAM “examples all over Edgemont in all of our classrooms,” examples from seventh, eighth and ninth graders were presented to the board.
Seventh grade science teacher Denise Goodliffe took a course over the summer to be able to teach a “real life” Medical Detectives course that involves disease diagnosis, genetics, analysis of medical data, studying the human body and neurons, toxins and dissecting a sheep’s brain. “It’s everything I love to teach,” she said, adding that she also teaches a forensics course.
Paulette Antonicelli teaches eighth graders a Science of Technology course that “fits nicely” with the current curriculum with “components of chemistry, physics and nanotechnology,” which requires “collaboration” and “imagination.”
Art teacher Chris Coffin teaches STEAM Studio to ninth graders and said he’d like to see a C for “commerce” added to the acronym.
“When we’re trying to make connections to real life I think the age of the kids we’re teaching, they’re so consumed by material culture and they’re consumed by the shoes that they wear, the items they buy, the websites they navigate — everything they touch and use is right front and center and they want to see a real application of what they’re doing graphically, creatively, designwise and how it relates to real life,” Coffin said, adding, “We’re looking to use elements from the kids’ lives in a real and tangible way.”
School board member Alec Clarke noted that Middlebury College is doing life skills, referencing the “dark ages” or shop and home economics classes, and asked if Edgemont is including anything in that direction. Garofano said things like financial literacy “come up a lot,” and that it’s built into existing courses.
Board member Mariquita Blumberg asked how this impacts Advanced Placement courses and how that is balanced out. Garofano said Project Lead the Way, which features more innovative topics, has a partnership with many colleges with scholarships and fellowships available for students who choose that alternate route.
Dr. Michael Curtin, director of K-12 Curriculum and Instructional Technology, said it’s important to “appeal to every student in the school” with course offerings.
Board member Nilesh Jain asked how the administration decides which classes to phase out in order to make room for these new topics. Curtin said there is a yearly curriculum meeting where all suggestions are welcome, but said it’s really about enrollment.
“It’s largely we let kids vote with their feet,” Curtin said. Many of the courses being offered had a pocket of interest five or 10 years ago, he said, but interest has waned since then. “They’re still on the books, and who knows maybe there will be a resurgence of interest in that area.”
When students select their courses based on interests, the district creates sections based on enrollment, Curtin said. “There’s not really a phasing out so much as making additional courses available to kids, and if there’s enough kids who signed up for it we’re able to run one or more sections of the course.”
Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul said it’s an “evolving curriculum.”
Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said the College Board is updating its standards “to be more reflective of these changes.”
DEI policy passes
Edgemont’s school board had an opportunity for a rare third reading of the district’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy after community feedback prompted some changes.
Board vice president Jennifer DeMarrais said there were objections to the word “under-represented” being used three times. Some community members called the phrase “hurtful,” she said.
“As was expressed frequently two weeks ago, language is very important, so we recognized that this was an instance where we could do better,” DeMarrais said. “We discussed it, we decided it was important to change the three instances in the second draft of the policy … where that word appeared … and I think we have struck a good balance between making it better, but still getting the policy into place so we can move forward.”
Twice the word “under-represented groups” was replaced with “under-served, excluded and marginalized groups.” In addition the definition of “disproportionality” was tightened to read “is a substantial difference in a specific group’s representation in accessing services, resources and programs relative to that group’s presence within overall student population,” with another reference to “under-representation” changed and eliminated.
The board approved the policy unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.