Dreams do come true, even during a global pandemic.
For Dr. Evelyn “Evvie” Jagoda, those included completing her Ph.D. in human evolutionary biology at Harvard University in August and, prior to that, and more famously, competing on Season 41 of the hit CBS show “Survivor.”
The 29-year-old 2010 Edgemont High School graduate had been a career student until September when she took her first job as a research scientist at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and, as bright as her future is, she will always have this past year to look upon with pride.
Jagoda was late to the “Survivor” game. The original season premiered in 2000 and now features 610 episodes over 41 seasons, and while she didn’t start watching the program until Season 37, which aired in late 2018, Jagoda became “instantly obsessed” and went back and binged all the previous seasons on Netflix. Jagoda’s girlfriend’s roommate in Massachusetts, where she lives, had a friend who was on the show and that’s how she got into it.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “It’s just the most interesting, exciting game that’s ever been invented where you put these random people together and you get to see how people survive in these different environments and how the social strategy comes together. It’s just so fascinating. This is the 41st season and it’s just interesting every time, because no matter what the setup is, as long as there’s a different group of people, you’re going to get a completely different outcome, and to me that’s so, so, so fun.”
When the lab at Harvard shut down early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Jagoda decided to make a “Survivor” audition video in the spring of 2020. At first it was a long shot that was just for fun, but the more she worked on it the more she realized she wanted to be selected for the show, which due to the pandemic ended up skipping 2020 altogether. “I was so happy I sent in the audition tape and the rest is history,” she said.
Among the many things Jagoda emphasized to make herself stand out was her “queerness.” There have been lesbians on the show before, but she believed the LGBTQIA+ community has been underrepresented.
“The way I express my queerness and my gender is a really 2021 style of gender and sexuality expression and I really felt like there hadn’t been anyone quite like me on the show before,” Jagoda said. “I really brought that out, as well as my various backgrounds as a scientist and doing a Ph.D., which gives me skills of observation and processing data and analytical things. I’ve also been involved in a lot of activism, so it’s skills of bringing people together and organizing and getting people to rally for or against a message.
“I feel like I had a lot of different skills that would make me a good player and then I had a good story that would maybe be interesting. I’m really proud because I think a lot of those things really did resonate on the show.”
She has nearly 9,000 Twitter followers (@EvvieJagoda) and leads off her bio with, “Be gay, do science!”
When Jagoda found out she was selected for the show she was “full-blown freaking out” from the excitement, though the “pure joy” soon became a reality that she would be leaving her girlfriend from March to May 2021 to film in Fiji, and putting off the defense of her doctorate from May to August.
“There were all these logistical things and trying not to get COVID in the middle of a global pandemic, while also trying to train in all the ways I thought made sense, so it was an absolute whirlwind between finding out I was going to be on and actually going, but it was absolutely amazing,” Jagoda said. “We were some of the luckiest people on Earth to be able to do this amazing, cool adventure when the whole world was shut down. I was so honored to be part of that.”
The season was televised from Sept. 22 to Dec. 15. After being voted out in the ninth of 14 episodes — the 10th player voted out of 18 — Jagoda was selected for the jury and got to watch the show’s tribal councils live and had a chance to vote on the eventual winner (Erika Casupanan), a responsibility she took “very seriously.”
“It’s really special to be part of basically the biggest decision in the show,” Jagoda said.
Though Jagoda said she is “proud of my whole game,” a few things did stand out for her. Initially in the Yase Tribe she found herself at the “center of all the social dynamics” as she had a positive relationship with everyone, which gave her “so much power in the group.”
Then going into the merge she had immunity, lost it and then helped mastermind an “amazing sleight of hand” with an idol. “It was kind of this big fakeout move that was a great moment in the game,” she said. “I was the one that had the full set of information on how we had to pull that off and I was really proud of us.”
In her second to last episode as a contestant, Jagoda won an immunity challenge, which she never thought she’d be able to accomplish with her 5-foot-2 stature. “To win a challenge was a dream come true,” she said. “I finished a puzzle in 45 seconds, which was so fast they said they’re never going to do that puzzle again.”
With Season 41 intentionally featuring one the most diverse casts in show history, Jagoda believed that a contestant of color or in the LBGTQIA+ community “felt some degree of pressure” being in the spotlight.
“For me I really wanted to do well for my community, but I felt that if I was just me — I feel good enough about me — that if I can portray myself as I am, that will be enough,” she said. “I was just really trying at all times to be myself and show myself in my truest form and hope that resonates with people — and I think it really did.”
Jagoda wasn’t alone as Genie Chen and Ricard Foye are also LBGTQIA+ and she said they all brought their “own uniqueness.”
“That’s the really cool thing when you’re part of a community of a minority group and you don’t have to be the only one representing the group,” she said. “It makes it a lot easier.”
Though Jagoda said “no one is without their haters when you do a reality TV show,” she was thrilled with the public’s “response as a whole” to who she is based on social media and the messages she received from people she knows and people she doesn’t. There were young people copying her clothing with ties and rainbows to go with their matching wide grins, able to express themselves in ways they felt they couldn’t or didn’t know how to before.
“It’s so meaningful to me and I honestly have trouble putting it into words how meaningful it is to me because it’s everything I ever could have asked for,” Jagoda said. “When I went onto the show I was thinking that if this just helps one person then it will have been worth it, and so many people have told me that seeing me out there being myself has helped them or was meaningful to them or their family or their child or their sibling. That is so, so, so cool.”
Her pinned Tweet from Nov. 18 reads: “I had three goals when I set on the adventure of a lifetime: 1. Have fun 2. Get to actually play 3. Represent the queer community as best as I could. I feel like I accomplished all 3 & that’s worth a million bucks to me. Thanks for all the support y’all are the best! #Survivor41.”
Jagoda moved to Greenville right before her second birthday and noted, “Edgemont is and will always be home.” She was a co-captain of the junior varsity lacrosse team as an underclassman, co-editor-in-chief of Campus, a member of Model UN and a trumpet player. “I was busy, as a lot of Edgemont kids are,” she said.
Taking her love of history and science to Columbia University as an undergraduate, Jagoda found her academic passion in human evolution. She called it “an amazing fit” as it combines the two.
“It’s studying history, but from a science perspective, and it’s really, really, really deep history,” she said. “I focus on the genetics side of that. It’s this cool thing where you can use genetics, the genomes of people who are alive today, the science of that, to explore what happened 50,000 years ago. I always found the mix of those things exciting and cool.”
Jagoda received her bachelor’s degree in evolutionary biology of the human species from Columbia in 2014, earned a scholarship to attend Universy of Cambridge the following year for a master’s in biological anthropological science, and then headed to Harvard in 2015.
Now she’s mapping unknown regions of the human genome that could lead to major advancements in treating and curing diseases and conditions.
“At the end of the day “Survivor” was a dream come true … and I always felt like no matter what happens, as [host] Jeff [Probst] might say, ‘My life is fine,’ and I really do feel blessed that I got to do the show, have this amazing adventure and then come back to my real life with my partner whom I love and a career that’s starting out and I’m really excited about,” Jagoda said. “The biggest thing is I felt like me being me would make me successful on this crazy show and it did. That is the confidence I will take with myself forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.