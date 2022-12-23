Seely100-1930.jpg

Principal Eve Feuerstein

 Art Nelson Photo

With a glowing recommendation for tenure from new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton and a unanimous vote by the board of education, Edgemont Schools righted two wrongs from last year at a very short, but meaningful board of ed meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

A strained relationship with the previous administration under past superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel and the board of ed led Edgemont Teachers Association president Jonathan Hansonbrook to lash out publicly at a BOE meeting in May (https://bit.ly/3VvMK6d). One of the key issues was over the handling of tenure. By giving junior-senior high school 7-12 math teacher Amanda Ruderman and Seely Place Elementary School principal Eve Feuerstein tenure in the middle of the year, Hamilton and the board continued to heal the relationship between the district and the union.

