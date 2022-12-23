With a glowing recommendation for tenure from new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton and a unanimous vote by the board of education, Edgemont Schools righted two wrongs from last year at a very short, but meaningful board of ed meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.
A strained relationship with the previous administration under past superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel and the board of ed led Edgemont Teachers Association president Jonathan Hansonbrook to lash out publicly at a BOE meeting in May (https://bit.ly/3VvMK6d). One of the key issues was over the handling of tenure. By giving junior-senior high school 7-12 math teacher Amanda Ruderman and Seely Place Elementary School principal Eve Feuerstein tenure in the middle of the year, Hamilton and the board continued to heal the relationship between the district and the union.
“Today is a happy day and I am very excited to be here as the board votes on granting tenure to two colleagues that I have worked with for many years…,” Hansonbrook said at Tuesday’s meting. “I am very thankful to the board of education and to Dr. Hamilton for tonight’s happiness. It has been very reassuring, very helpful for me as union president to see this process play out this year but in a positive way, not a disruptive way, and it makes me think of the Edgemont that we always want and I am grateful for that.”
Prior to the start of the school year, Hamilton had vowed to improve the district’s tenure process (https://bit.ly/3hJlZgB).
Hamilton, five months into his term as superintendent, told the board he had the “distinct pleasure of observing” Ruderman and Feuerstein “both formally and informally.”
“I have assessed their professional aptitude against national standards and benchmarks,” he said. “As candidates who are being recommended outside the typical time frame I am exceedingly confident that they have earned this distinction. In the spring when other candidates are brought forth for your considerations they will be included so they will be recognized and celebrated accordingly for this landmark in their career.”
First-year board of education president Monica Sganga offered praise to Ruderman and Feuerstein for their handling of the situation after being denied tenure last school year.
“I just want to congratulate and compliment both Amanda Ruderman and Eve Feuerstein for taking a less-than-positive experience from last year and making an absolute success out of it,” Sganga said. “You showed the kind of grit and resilience that we love to see, that we love for our students to see, and we’re very, very happy for both of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.