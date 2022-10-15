Edgemont website image

Edgemont’s current website at edgemont.org.

Roughly within the next year, Edgemont Schools will be getting an upgrade to its website and developing an app to complement it in an effort to better engage and inform community members.

Director of Technology Paul Garofano, in a presentation to the board of education Tuesday, Oct. 11, noted it had been a long time since Edgemont’s website had a “substantial upgrade.” Improvements will be made to the design, accessibility and the content using Finalsite, which now provides a better “technology as a conduit for communication” compared to when Edgemont first began using the provider in 2017.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.