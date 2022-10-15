Roughly within the next year, Edgemont Schools will be getting an upgrade to its website and developing an app to complement it in an effort to better engage and inform community members.
Director of Technology Paul Garofano, in a presentation to the board of education Tuesday, Oct. 11, noted it had been a long time since Edgemont’s website had a “substantial upgrade.” Improvements will be made to the design, accessibility and the content using Finalsite, which now provides a better “technology as a conduit for communication” compared to when Edgemont first began using the provider in 2017.
In 2002, Edgemont began using eChalk. “It was great in its day and it was employed by Edgemont for a long time, but it was a one-dimensional website content development tool and a very basic learning management system, which would be the equivalent of like a Google Classroom today,” Garofano said, adding, “It sufficed.”
More than a decade later in 2015-16 the district switched to Google Apps and Google Classroom as its learning management system for staff and students, Garofano said. In 2017 Finalsite became Edgemont’s web provider and allowed for mobile device compatibility.
The keys to a good website, according to the presentation, are:
· A unique, accessible design
· Informative, timely and engaging content
· Fast load times
· Simple navigation
· Safe and secure hosting
· Easy to use content management system
· Mobile first design
· Search engine optimization.
“Some we do well, some really need to be improved on,” Garofano said.
In late September, Garofano and superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton crafted an online survey to assess the current website (edgemont.org) to see what was working, what wasn’t and what was missing. One hundred and eighty-four students fourth grade and up, 123 parents/guardians and 58 staff members responded.
A majority of both parents/guardians and staff rated the website 3 out of 5 or better in terms of being “useful.”
Parents found the calendar to be most necessary and/or helpful (84.8%), staff directory next (56%), followed by access to student resources (48%), quick links (45.6), athletics (40%) and access to district resources (39%). Staff found access to staff resources (86.2%), the calendar (79.3%) and quick links (50%) most useful.
Student responses were not included in the presentation, but Garofano said those results were similar.
Analysis of responses shows parents/guardians use the site most.
Major areas identified for development were timely content and news stories; layout, accessibility and navigation; and grade level and department websites/athletics. Respondents wanted more photos showing the school’s diversity, more details about events and more regular communication about what’s happening in the schools. They also want to cut down on the amount of “clicking” needed to find information.
“A website is a living, breathing entity and as more resources become available everything has just kind of been piled on,” Garofano said. “It’s definitely time to do some spring cleaning on the site.”
The app would include:
· Targeted, real time updates
· Custom user filters (schools calendars, staff directory, news stories)
· SMS alerts (emergency closures, school/district events; SMS stands for short messaging service)
· Apple/Android compatible
· Athletics access.
Garofano and Hamilton are meeting with representatives from Finalsite next week as part of the end of the first phase. Garofano said the app could be developed first as it is a “less heavy lift” and “not as intensive.”
Phase 2 will start with generating new content for the site, with a focus on hiring a “communication champion/web editor who will be responsible for generating and publishing timely and consistent content across the district website” and working with Finalsite to update themes, navigation and layouts. Phase 3 will be a soft launch of the website and app to “conduct quality assurance,” embedding district social media into the site and then the official launch.
Garofano said the development process could take anywhere from six months to a year.
A trip abroad?
Spanish teachers Chris Thoren, 27 years teaching, 21 at Edgemont, and Jedd Chesterson, 16 years teaching, 14 at Edgemont, presented a proposal to the school board for a Feb. 17-24 trip to the Dominican Republic for upperclassmen who take Spanish using Explorica as their travel service.
Both teachers have each led Edgemont students on two trips to Spain in past years. Thoren studied and lived in Madrid for three years, while Chesterson studied and lived in the D.R. for a year and still has many connections there, where he “fell in love with the country and the culture.”
Chesterson said both trips he led to Spain were “incredible experiences,” which students still talk about and which inspire them in college and beyond.
Both teachers agreed that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trip in Edgemont’s time zone would be a better choice to get back into international travel.
Chesterson said such travel offers an “expanded world view, personal growth and life skills,” which “align perfectly” with the Focus Forward strategic goals adopted districtwide last year:
· Understanding and appreciation of self
· Understanding and appreciation of others
· Connecting learning to life.
Chesterson created an itinerary for the trip, which will cost $2,723 per student, with information available at explorica.com/Chesterson-198. The trip would include meeting with Dominican high school students from Colegio Padre Emiliano Tardif, with whom Edgemont had done a language exchange in 2014 and 2016, a meet and greet with the attorney general of the D.R., in addition to cultural exchanges and dining and cooking at a restaurant called Canaé, where Chesterson dined daily when he lived in the D.R.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to give students a feel of what I experienced there and ultimately what the country is all about,” Chesterson said.
Chesterson said there would be a six-to-one student-to-chaperone ratio, for 20-25 students, adding that he and Thoren would have no problem getting chaperones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.