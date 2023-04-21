image_6487327.jpg

Dan, Taylor, Lauren and Brynn Medalie are grateful to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

 Contributed Photo

In trying to save the lives of others, Lauren Medalie may have saved her own life and the life of her second daughter, Taylor. After many years of raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Medalie needed support five years ago at age 36 when she was six months pregnant and diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma.

Medalie, an Edgemont resident, started chemotherapy immediately, with five days of in-patient stays at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, for each of the four rounds while she was pregnant and two more rounds after Taylor was born. Keeping the treatment plan safe for mother and child was a key focus for the oncology team, which used a treatment that had been researched and funded over the previous five years and was found to be a highly effective treatment and cure.

image_6487327(1).jpg

Lauren Medalie has been a member of Team in Training and Moms in Training prior to, during and after her own treatment for a rare blood cancer.

