In trying to save the lives of others, Lauren Medalie may have saved her own life and the life of her second daughter, Taylor. After many years of raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Medalie needed support five years ago at age 36 when she was six months pregnant and diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma.
Medalie, an Edgemont resident, started chemotherapy immediately, with five days of in-patient stays at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, for each of the four rounds while she was pregnant and two more rounds after Taylor was born. Keeping the treatment plan safe for mother and child was a key focus for the oncology team, which used a treatment that had been researched and funded over the previous five years and was found to be a highly effective treatment and cure.
The lone drawback for Taylor, who was born Nov. 7, 2017 — with a full head of hair — was that her immune system was temporarily suppressed due to one of the chemotherapy drugs that Medalie had received. This was expected and the first nine months saw Taylor receive her own blood tests, IVs, oncologist visits and one hospitalization. The family was careful as there were other health risks, but by the time Taylor — who will enter kindergarten in the fall — was a year old, she was free and clear of any side effects and has been a “normal, healthy kid.”
“She’s smart, funny and determined,” Taylor’s mom said. “We all adore her!”
Medalie was living in New York City and her older daughter Brynn was 18 months old when a family friend who worked for LLS said she was starting a Moms in Training group, a Team in Training subset.
“I had no particular connection to blood cancer, but I got involved and I loved doing it and met so many people,” Medalie said. “Leukemia is the No. 1 childhood cancer, the No. 1 diagnosed, so obviously LLS is a huge factor in advancing all the treatments.”
Medalie was “not really a runner” and wasn’t “really that excited” about that aspect of the program, but it changed her life in more ways than she could ever imagine. She loved the experience, but also had the chance to meet and impact families over the years, and she’s now on the Westchester-Connecticut LLS board.
“I was diagnosed with lymphoma and it was a very crazy full-circle event,” she said. “I knew exactly who to call. They helped me and then they had also funded the chemo and treatment I received that was both safe, effective and available for me and safe for my daughter. So we’re super-lucky. We’re really committed to this.”
LLS is the largest nonprofit funder of blood cancer research, having invested more than $1.6 billion since its founding. In the last six years alone, the organization has helped advance more than 70% of the 110 blood cancer treatment options approved by the FDA.
Medalie called her story “pretty outrageous” and “pretty shocking,” and doesn’t often share it unless it’s to spur on more fundraising and participation.
“I think the stars aligned for me in so many ways,” she said. “Five years before my diagnosis, so 10 years ago now, they had a new treatment that increased it from 80% to 90% because of all the donors and funding for LLS. It was almost like some of the money I had raised doing Moms in Training the years before — maybe that went toward some of the treatments I got. It was shocking and terrifying, but I was really lucky.”
Medalie is the volunteer team captain who organizes the local Moms in Training group, which is a fitness and fundraising program that trains moms and women over an eight-week period of time to run a 10K on June 10 in Central Park, and to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“We started off in Westchester last year with a group and we joined forces in the tri-state area,” Medalie said. “We have teammates in New York City, Long Island and New Jersey. But last year together we raised $200,000 for the LLS Leukemia Lymphoma Society Children’s Initiative, their pediatric cancer research program. And this year it’s already off to a great start and we haven’t even kicked off the season.”
On April 12, the training season kicked off with a Mom’s Night out for Moms in Training as local businesses Patch B*tch (Gabrielle Felman of Scarsdale and Emily Jacobs of Dobbs Ferry) and 7B Design (Judith Heimowitz of Edgemont) hosted other women-owned businesses — I Am More (Scarsdale), Whigstock Studio (Scarsdale), Sara Joy (Ardsley), Wonnaful (Bedford), Alex & Scottie (Scarsdale), Phyllis + Rosie (Brooklyn), Sarah Swanson Skincare (Scarsdale and New York City) and Shaye Isabel (Armonk) — with 20% of sales made at the event being donated to research. There were more than 70 attendees at the event.
The training began Sunday, April 16 — with coach Debbie Bemis at 9 a.m. on the Bronx River Pathway at Depot Place behind the Metro-North station in Scarsdale — and continues weekly through the 10K race on Saturday, June 10, at 8 a.m. in Central Park. There will also be an inspirational happy hour in New York City on Wednesday, June 7. It’s not too late to sign up and get involved.
“We have over 70 teammates signed up and we expect it to be a really amazing season,” Medalie said.
Medalie’s personal fundraising goal is $25,000. She was close to $15,000 as of this week, while her team’s goal is $125,000 and is currently at around $25,000. To donate to Medalie’s fundraising, visit https://bit.ly/43Rbrzi. To join the Westchester/Connecticut team, visit https://bit.ly/3Ljo4Ml.
“The biggest thing that came out of it was how lucky we were: being involved and meeting so many other families who are not as lucky and knowing that the money, timing and luck are the reasons and we can do something about it makes me motivated,” Medalie said. “I’m one of many, many, many people. It’s a team effort. We’re excited and I want to spread the word as much as possible. I’ve seen what we can do, what we did last year, and I am excited about what we can do this year.”
Medalie credits the fundraising, research, support and advocacy done by LLS for keeping her family — and many others — healthy and thriving.
“I’m in remission for five years and Taylor is a 5-year-old who’s going on waterslides at the park because we received treatment funded by LLS that saved our lives,” Medalie said. “So we just want to help push it forward for other people. We have an amazing group of women and moms who are excited. Some have done it before, and many are new this year so we wanted to spread the word even more, especially because it’s local.”
