Though it was not part of the broadcast and recording due to technical difficulties, Amanda Fialk’s perspective on increased police presence in schools in the wake of gun violence throughout the country at the June 7 Edgemont Board of Education meeting was worth listening to.
Fialk spoke in response to an email the district sent out following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, expressing “appreciation” for local police and “‘assuring’ community members that police would have an increased presence during the school day and at school events to ‘increase safety and security.’”
As a mother of Black children and a mental health clinician, Fialk wondered exactly who would feel safer and more secure under these circumstances. She said that “facts do not support this action.”
“There is no conclusive evidence that police presence in schools helps to reduce behavioral incidents or mass shootings,” Fialk said. “Research indicates that presence of law enforcement within schools can lead to increased rates of arrest for students for minor offenses and higher rates of exclusionary school discipline — especially for youth of color and students with disabilities.”
Speaking as a mother, walking her son to school is Fialk’s favorite part of the day, but seeing a police car on the way or on campus brings “intense anxiety, sadness, fear and pain” to her gut.
“I look at my son, who I love more than words can describe, and I wonder, ‘When will the world stop seeing him as cute and start experiencing him as dangerous or a threat? When will be the first time that someone walks to the other side of the street or clutches their purse in fear when they are near my sweet little boy?’” she said. “I start to dread the conversations that I will need to start having with him very soon explaining to him how he must behave during an encounter with a police officer because his life depends on it.”
She knows this well as her husband’s heart rate increases and fear sets in when he “hears a siren or sees a police officer in our neighborhood.”
“Imagine him feeling that way every day for both himself and his son when he drops his son at school and sees a police officer in the parking lot, the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual toll that takes,” Fialk said.
While Edgemont has a diverse student population, the number of Black and Latinx students and employees is low.
“I hear the district saying DEI is important and that it wants to do better,” Fialk said. “I believe you all. So please remember your words matter, your actions matter. An email that doesn’t acknowledge or consider that police presence at school may not cause everyone to feel safer makes my family feel like our son’s lived experience, like his reality doesn’t matter, like he does not matter.”
Among the statistics Fialk offered as a mental health worker to support her case:
● Black boys are three times as likely to be arrested at school as their white male peers.
● Black and Brown girls are six times more likely to be suspended than their white female peers.
● Students with disabilities comprise 12 percent of the student population, but are arrested at a rate of up to 10 times that of students without disabilities, depending on the state where they attend school.
When officers were placed at all schools in Florida following the Parkland shooting, Fialk noted that it “did not make students safer,” rather the opposite, according to statistics she cited from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida:
● The percentage of youth arrests occurring at school hit a five-year high of 20 percent even though communities around the schools saw a 12 percent decline in the number of youth arrested.
● The number of students expelled from school increased by 43 percent.
● More than four times as many incidents of physical restraints were used on students.
● Police officers arrested elementary-aged children 345 times, including the arrest of a 5-year-old and five arrests of 6-year-olds in that same year.
The “negative” impact on “emotional, mental health and academic consequences” were also downsides, she said.
“Research indicates that when police enter academic environments, students become less connected to learning, less trusting of adults and are less likely to bond with teachers, support staff and peers in the student community,” Fialk said. “My concern is that police presence in schools will increase fear, stigma, shame and mistrust amongst students, and create a climate that is not inclusive. All students deserve and need emotional safety so they can thrive socially, emotionally and academically.”
Fialk believes this “knee-jerk” reaction to add police presence at the schools is more harmful than helpful.
“Qualities of school environments where students feel safe include relaxation, absence of fear and stress, greater respect for each individual student, and the ability to express themselves to trusted adults,” she said.
Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel and board of education president Judy Seiff did not respond to a request for comment made by the Inquirer this week.
