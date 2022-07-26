LS-Great-American-Recipe-Leah.jpg

Chef/judge Leah Cohen, right, with her colleagues on PBS series, “The Great American Recipe.”

 Courtesy PBS

The pork belly sizzles as it hits the hot oil, turning perfectly brown on each side before it finishes slowly cooking to become a supremely tender, melt-in-your-mouth dish. Pork belly adobo is just one of many authentic Southeast Asian dishes available at Pig & Khao, a restaurant on New York’s Lower East Side, launched by Edgemont native Leah Cohen a decade ago. 

Opening Pig & Khao is just one of Cohen’s many accomplishments. Her most recent gig is as a judge on the new PBS program “The Great American Recipe,” which debuted at the end of June. The show is a cooking competition “that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic,” according to PBS.org.  “The series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for ‘The Great American Recipe.’”

Leah Cohen chef photo

Leah Cohen

