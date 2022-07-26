The pork belly sizzles as it hits the hot oil, turning perfectly brown on each side before it finishes slowly cooking to become a supremely tender, melt-in-your-mouth dish. Pork belly adobo is just one of many authentic Southeast Asian dishes available at Pig & Khao, a restaurant on New York’s Lower East Side, launched by Edgemont native Leah Cohen a decade ago.
Opening Pig & Khao is just one of Cohen’s many accomplishments. Her most recent gig is as a judge on the new PBS program “The Great American Recipe,” which debuted at the end of June. The show is a cooking competition “that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic,” according to PBS.org. “The series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search for ‘The Great American Recipe.’”
Cohen’s multicultural Filipina and Jewish heritage has heavily influenced her cooking style. “I don’t think I truly found my voice as a chef until I started cooking Southeast Asian/Asian food,” she said. “Growing up with a Filipina mother and visiting Asia every couple of years, I was training my palate from a young age for the flavors that I love to cook with now.”
After settling with her parents in Edgemont in 1986 and graduating from Edgemont High School in 1999, Cohen started her epicurean journey in 2001 at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. In 2003 she moved to Italy to polish her cooking skills. Shortly after her return to America, Cohen decided to leave her restaurant job to tour the Philippines. Following that trip, she began working under Chef Anne Burrell and, six months later, she was approached by casting executives from the hit Bravo TV show “Top Chef.”
Cohen, who currently lives with her husband and two sons in New Jersey, said, “I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t done the show.” She said it forced her to develop her own style of cooking and, after filming, she spent a year exploring and working in Southeast Asia. The experience in Asia led her to open Pig & Khao.
Like discovering an unexpected spice in a favorite recipe, the trajectory of Cohen’s career was a surprise to her. “I never expected when I was a young chef that I would be cooking Asian food and on TV,” she said, adding, “I loved getting to know the contestants through the food they cooked and the stories their food represented.”
Since becoming a judge on the PBS cooking competition, “I learned so much, got better on camera and gained even more confidence,” Cohen reflected. One lesson she learned early on is that “most home cooks don’t use enough salt to season the food,” she said.
Goal setting has helped Cohen get to where she is in her career. “Once I accomplish a goal, I move on to a new one. This keeps me driven to succeed,” she said. It is also helpful that cooking has been a passion of Cohen’s since she was young.
Throughout her younger years, Cohen “was obsessed with Food Network and cooking shows on PBS like Julia Child and ‘East Meets West,’” she explained. “Cooking was one of the only things I was good at, and that held my interest for a long amount of time.”
Her advice for aspiring chefs is to “do what makes sense for you, be yourself, cook food that you are passionate about that you want to eat, be prepared to work hard and always taste your food as you cook.”
Four out of eight episodes of “The Great American Recipe” have aired so far, with the fifth premiering on PBS Friday, July 22. According to Cohen, “The food that the contestants make only gets better throughout the season. They are really taking the judges’ suggestions and expertise and applying it to the food they are preparing.”
This accomplished chef has no plans to hang up her toque blanche anytime soon. In fact, there’s one dream that she would like eventually to take off the back burner: “I hope one day to have my own show where I can show people how to cook the food that I love and visit the countries they are from, especially highlighting Filipino cuisine,” she said.
