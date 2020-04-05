While still in its formative stages, a proposed schedule for several potential Edgemont School District bond projects — part of a five-year capital facilities plan — was presented at an Edgemont Board of Education meeting conducted by remote access on March 24.
Superintendent Victoria Kniewel presented two possible scenarios for renovation, construction or expansion at the junior/senior high school, Greenville Elementary School and Seely Place Elementary School.
In both scenarios junior-senior high school renovations would include classroom additions, a cafeteria expansion, reconstruction of the auditorium, renovations of the large group instruction room and the “D” annex, which houses the arts building and district offices, and additional parking. The major difference between the scenarios was specified in the plans’ options for either renovating the existing “A” Building or constructing a new “A” Building with a potential second floor and demolishing the old one.
Proposed bond projects for Greenville School include additions of six classrooms and a science lab, a collaborative learning center, expanding the gymnasium/multipurpose room and renovating the cafeteria.
Proposed bond projects for Seely Place include classroom, band and choral area additions, a science lab, a collaborative learning center and an expanded cafeteria.
An important proposed modification was the planned construction of emergency access roads at all three schools.
“It was a big area of concern for health and safety in terms of access,” said Kniewel. “We must have more than one access road.”
The board also updated the district’s personal privacy policy on March 31 to better address the needs of the recent distance learning environment.
“It made sense to include language that would better protect the privacy of everybody involved,” school board vice president Judy Seiff said.
Seiff said the policy was recently modified to specifically protect the educational staff, “because they’re going to be teaching from their personal spaces.”
Because of the current learning environment, the language was broadened to ensure the district’s policy would apply whether the learning takes place on school premises or on designated areas off premises.
The district now defines “distance learning” as any online platform or education-related communication created for the purpose of remote learning, used by any district employee, consultant, volunteer or guest, and/or any enrolled student.
The privacy stipulations also have been added to the district’s policies regarding publications, video or audio recordings and penalties for violations by students, household members or guests that occur during distance learning.
Detailed changes to the policy can be reviewed on the BoardDocs tab on the district website at Edgemont.org.
The next remote access meeting of the Edgemont Board of Education will take place Tuesday, April 14.
