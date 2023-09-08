Cross-Country
2022: Kate Ruane was All-League and MVP for the girls, while Tyler Shelton was MVP for the boys.
Outlook: While the track and field program continues to build and thrive, cross-country — somewhat historically at Edgemont — is moving forward at a bit of a slower pace. The girls’ team — again — will struggle to field a full scoring team with low numbers, but the group is committed to competing. On the boys’ side the top spots are up for grabs and the good news is there are only three seniors, so the younger runners will have a chance to shine now and in the future in Class B.
Coaches: Camisha McKenzie, Nathalee Young
Roster: Girls: Seniors: Ava Hoffmeister, Nandini Singh. Juniors: Talia Cohen, Sarah Hu, Catherine Hume, Alexandra Kabakov. Sophomore: Kate Ruane.
Boys: Seniors: Ted Janaqi, Eli Sandler, Noah Seifer. Juniors: Nathaniel Coker, Austin Lee, Joshua Litvak, James Qian, Arjun Rao, Andy Wang. Sophomores: Arush Anand, Harsh Bajaj, Charles Gomez-Burke, Pablo Lens Gallardo, Max Wang. Freshmen: Hugo Allen, Donovan Chung, Maxwell Eller, Maxx Huang, Asher Kadet, Brian Liang, Henry Smith.
Schedule:
9/9 at Somers Big Red Invitational
9/12 Ardsley, Pelham, Rye at Edgemont 4:30
9/23 Bowdoin Park Classic
9/30 Fred Gressler Memorial at White Plains
10/7 Bobcat Run at Byram Hills
10/10 League 2D Championship at Edgemont 4:30
10/14 Manhattan Invitational
10/21 Section 1 Coaches Invitational at Bowdoin
10/22 Armory Trials Indoor Preseason Showcase
10/28 Westchester County Championships
11/4 Section 1 Championships at Bowdoin
11/11 New York State Championships
11/25 Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin
Field Hockey
2022: The Panthers were 4-12-1 behind All-League goalie Taylor Kenney and Lela Warnock.
Outlook: With a small senior class of three, much of Edgemont’s talent lies in the junior and sophomore classes, which bodes well for the future. The team continues to look to put the ball in the cage, which means getting more opportunities than last year when the defense spent much of the games fending off constant attacks. Life in Class B will not be easy.
Coaches: Jen Wandle, Mary Raciborski
Roster: Seniors: Hannah Cohen, Riya Jain, Eve Mellis. Juniors: Penelope Kraus, Bella Rutherford, Bella Scovotti, Ariana Segal, Ava Thomas. Sophomores: Hannah Evangelista, Addy Kaplan, Beatrice Lytton, Emma Parashac, Rose Parsons, Daisy Rodnick, Rebecca Rosen. Freshmen: Alexandra Lee, Annabelle Pragay.
Schedule:
9/11 Brewster 5 p.m.
9/13 at Hen Hud 5 p.m.
9/19 Nyack 4:45
9/22 at Irvington 4:30
9/23 at Sleepy Hollow 11 a.m.
9/27 at Rye 5 p.m.
9/29 at Pelham 4:30
9/30 Byram Hills 3 p.m.
10/2 at Panas 4:30
10/3 at Byram Hills 4:30
10/5 Rye 4:30
10/7 at North Salem 5 p.m.
10/12 Harrison 4:30
10/13 Pelham 4:30
10/14 Nyack 4:30
10/16 Hastings 4:30
Football
2022: Edgemont was 5-3 in the independent league behind a strong senior class of All-League players Milan Gialleonardo, Peter Ellinikos, Jesse Kaminskas, Nate Parsons and Davis Kim.
Outlook: The five aforementioned players led the skill positions and line for Edgemont, leaving a lot of opportunities for different players to step up this fall. With 12 underclassmen it’s going to be up to the seniors and juniors to play bigger than ever. The Barlow brothers, David and Jonathan, and the Saito brothers, Kenny and Joey, will have a major impact on the team again this fall in order for Edgemont to have another winning season as they move back into Class B.
Coaches: James Pape, Darin Fields, Sam Spiegelman, Ian Solomon
Roster: Seniors: David Barlow, Jonathan Barlow, Michael Cacioppo, Wesley Coker, Nicholas Faga, Michael Faiman, Anthony Ge, David Larsen, Salvatore Puccio, Kenny Saito, Joey Saito, Ethan Suissa. Juniors: Jordan Fisher, Austin Ptaszek, Thomas Russo, Reid Sandler, Lucas Santos. Sophomores: Cesar Arellano, Evan Bologh, Jordan Cohen, Luke Curanaj, Chase Harrison, Gus Parsons, David Rosen. Freshmen: Enzo Barcelona, Malcolm Dees, Spencer Kaufer, Andrew Riela, Noah Zucco.
Schedule:
9/8 at Pearl River 6 p.m.
9/23 at Croton-Harmon 1:30
9/29 Nanuet 7 p.m.
10/6 Nyack 7 p.m.
10/14 at Rye Neck 2:30
10/20 Hen Hud 7 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
2022: With an 8-8-1 record, Edgemont was dangerous at times behind All-Section Will Shah and honorable mentions Tapan Sidhawni and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh.
Outlook: Edgemont graduated a huge senior class of key veterans and has another large senior class and a solid junior class. There are only four underclassmen — all sophomores — so this will be a big year for Edgemont as they jump back to Class A. The senior class will take a lot of the starting spots, along with junior goalie Will Agoglia and senior Luke D’Amico fighting for playing time.
Coaches: Mike Cozza, David Villalobos
Roster: Seniors: Luke D’Amico, Simon Ascher, Augustus Cai, Ryo Yoshida, Alex Katthi, Eddie Major, Derek Dun, Nate Dennison, Henrique Branco, Leonardo Jung, Abdul Rahman Ahmed, Henry Brinberg, Alex Merzon, Evan Merzon, Ben Cohen. Juniors: Will Agoglia, Daniel Geller, Alex Moattar, Zachary Castillo, Bennett O’Reilly, Gabriel Tanen, Matthew Howard, Simon Pacia, Franco Do Valle. Sophomores: Raphael Sailer, Leo Schwarcz, Alex Kirsch, Andi Bardhi.
Schedule:
9/5 Tappan Zee 4:30
9/7 at Brewster 6:15
9/9 Sleepy Hollow 3 p.m.
9/12 at Rye Neck 4:45
9/19 Pearl River 4:30
9/26 Yonkers 4:30
9/27 at Eastchester 4:30
9/29 Pelham 4:30
9/30 Saunders 5 p.m.
10/2 Ardsley 4:30
10/3 Rye 4:30
10/5 Scarsdale B 6:30
10/7 at Ardsley 3 p.m.
10/11 Eastchester 4:30
10/13 at Pelham 4:30
10/14 at Rye 7 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
2022: The girls won the first league title in school history, went 14-4 and made the Section 1 finals for the first time since the entire state began playing fall soccer in 2005. It was a banner year behind All-Section Izzy Boodell and honorable mention Mia Kai in Class B despite a 3-1 loss to Irvington in the finals.
Outlook: Boodell will be extremely hard to replace — she’s now at Georgetown — but Edgemont hopes 2022 wasn’t a one-and-done season. Plenty of key pieces from last year return, including sophomore goalie Ananya Venkata Girissh with a varsity season under her belt. The team will be tested in Class A, but most of the team’s starters are back and ready to go like Fiona Stern, Mai Kai, Iliana Dimopoulos, Samantha Garson, Eliza Press, Bella Pacia and Nura Aggour.
Coaches: Victoria Theofield, Paolo Curcio
Roster: Seniors: Sanjana Karthik, Fiona Stern, Mia Kai, Iliana Dimopoulos, Sophie Jost. Juniors: Samantha Garson, Eliza Press, Bella Pacia, Nura Aggour, Leah Paley, Isadora Mello. Sophomores: Ananya Venkata Girissh, Kyla Gassman, Ema Preldakaj, Cecilia Berry, Madeline Margulis-Ohnuma, Lily Boyum, Juliana Lemin.
Schedule:
9/1 at Irvington 4:30
9/6 at Byram Hills 4:30
9/8 at Haldane 5 p.m.
9/12 at Roosevelt 4:30
9/14 Panas 4:30
9/18 Nyack 4:30
9/20 Rye 4:30
9/23 at Eastchester 7 p.m.
9/26 at Ardsley 4:45
9/28 Briarcliff 4:45
9/30 Eastchester 7 p.m.
10/2 at Pelham 4:30
10/4 Rye 5 p.m.
10/6 Ardsley 4:30
10/10 Yonkers 4:30
10/16 Pelham 6:15
Girls’ Swim & Dive
2022: It was a second straight 1-8 season for the Sleepy Hollow/Edgemont/Hastings/Irvington (SHEDI) swim team against the top teams in the section. Senior Kate Anderson was a state qualifier and was top five in her freestyle events.
Outlook: The team will have to see what stars develop from last year and who among the newcomers go fast for the five-team co-op (though there is currently no one from Dobbs Ferry on the team).
Coach: Tobey Saracino
Roster: Seniors: Maya Batheja (SH), Lauren Lee (E), Janice Lin (E), Cynthia Pintado (SH), Livi Seidenberg (H), Caitlin Sims (I), Milaan Vasishta (I). Juniors: Ashley Barlow (E), Abby Bartolacci (SH), Marlo Gordon (I), Lillian McCarthy (I), Isabella Perkins (SH), Alyssum Wong (I). Sophomores: Leah Brandstaedter (I), Tamsin Coulthard (E), Paloma Dominguez (SH), Lana Estes (I), Serena Ke (E), Alyssa Kufile (I), Velvet Marsh (H), Alix Osterman (H), Julia Ryan (SH), Melissa Wang (E), Zoey Wiese (H), Sophie Xie (E). Freshmen: Alex Brenner (I), Soph Emtage (H), Gavina Gettlebe (SH), Syana Goyzueta (SH), Elice Lim (E). Eighth graders: Eliza Bartolacci (SH), Aanya Goenka (E). Seventh graders: Connie Coulthard (E), Emily Xie (E).
Schedule:
9/12 at Tappan Zee at South Orangetown MS 4:30
9/14 Pelham at Marymount 4:30
9/19 at Mamaroneck at Hommocks MS 4:30
9/21 at North Rockland 4:30
9/28 Ardsley-Dobbs at Marymount 4:30
10/3 at Arlington at Mount St. Mary College 5 p.m.
10/5 Bronxville/Tuckahoe at Marymount 4:30
10/12 New Rochelle at Marymount 4:30
10/17 Scarsdale at Marymount 4:30
Girls’ Tennis
2022: Edgemont was 7-5 and made it to the quarterfinals of the Section 1 Division 2 team tournament behind All-League players Nishka Daga, Brinda Roy, Olivia Jee and Gabby O’Reilly. They lost 5-0 to the No. 2 seed in a three singles, two doubles format.
Outlook: This is a very different roster and with so many new faces it will all depend how things shape up for the singles lineup — No. 1 player Nishka Daga returns as a senior — and the doubles pairings, particularly as Edgemont looks to remain a power in the small schools team tournament at the end of the season. They will play in a 3-4 league for the regular season in a league with Ardsley, Blind Brook, Bronxville, Scarsdale B and Rye Neck.
Coaches: Alexa Goldberg, Brian Golden
Roster: Seniors: Nishak Daga, Isabella Jabbour, Kimi Krasner, Kyra Montgomery, Schuyler Ng, Lexi Schwartz, Benunthi Singh, Keaton Tavel, Sophia Woo. Juniors: Isabella Mauskopf, Ava Schneider. Sophomores: Olivia Jee, Brinda Roy, Haoyi Zhang. Freshmen: Nyma Kaishap, Haarthi Kanna, Ariella Waldman. Eighth grader: Anya Pathak.
Schedule:
9/1 at Horace Greeley 9 a.m.
9/5 at Ardsley 4:30
9/7 at Blind Brook 4:30
9/11 at Scarsdale B 4:30
9/12 Ardsley 4:30
9/13 at Rye Neck 4:30
9/18 Scarsdale 4:30
9/20 Bronxville 4:30
9/26 Blind Brook 4:30
9/29 Scarsdale B 4:30
10/2 at Mamaroneck 4:30
10/4 Rye Neck 4:30
10/5 Mamaroneck 4:30
10/6 at Bronxville 5 p.m.
Girls’ Volleyball
2022: The Panthers were 2-16 behind team MVP Emily Ferraro in Class B.
Outlook: With matches that were closer than final scores showed last fall, the team, with a new head coach replacing Kelli Kinlen, hopes to take that next step and put the team portion of the game together. There is only one senior, so that will be a good way for the team to build as they move into Class A.
Coaches: Molly Mirsky, Sabrina Arevalo
Roster: Senior: Ivana Lala. Juniors: Alina Baimatova, Ellen Lin, Summer Patano, Le Wang, Lillian Chen, Elise Kang, Tanisee Nagaldinne. Sophomores: Madeline Darviche, Grace Fiorenza, Alexandra Mendoza, Alyssa Zhu, Morgan Burak. Freshman: Victoria Ho.
Schedule:
9/9 at Briarcliff Tournament 8:30
9/11 Brewster 5 p.m.
9/13 at Peekskill 4:30
9/19 Riverside 4:30
9/21 Saunders 4:45
9/22 Byram Hills 4: 45
9/26 Ardsley 4:45
9/27 at Eastchester 6 p.m.
9/29 Pelham 4:30
9/30 at Blind Brook 11 a.m.
10/3 at Rye 4:30
10/5 at Byram Hills 5 p.m.
10/10 Riverside 4:45
10/11 at Ardsley 4:30
10/13 Eastchester 4:30
10/16 at North Salem 6:15
10/17 Pelham 5 p.m.
10/19 Rye 4:30
