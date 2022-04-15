Edgemont School officials have made final adjustments to the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget, prior to its anticipated adoption on Tuesday, April 19 and budget hearing on Tuesday, May 10.
As of April 6, Edgemont’s proposed budget for 2022-23 stands at $67,026,024 with a 2.72% budget-to-budget increase and a projected 1.84% tax rate increase. The proposed budget is at the maximum allowable tax levy and does not exceed the tax cap.
According to assistant superintendent Bryan Paul, 77.4% of the budget consists of personnel costs, including salary, health insurance, other benefits, retirement, Medicare and Social Security. In 2022-23 personnel costs are projected to increase from $50,443,929 to $51,906,022, which is up 2.58% budget-to-budget. That number funds four new positions: a Jr./Sr. high school counselor, a CSE/CPSE coordinator, a Jr./Sr. high school instructional resource specialist and an assistant business official. There also are contingency plans for a full-time elementary special education teacher and an 0.8 position for Jr./Sr. high school scheduling. The personnel budget increase also reflects a 3.31% rise in the salaries as negotiated in the Edgemont Teachers Association contract and anticipated negotiations for the clerical contract, with no reduction in force.
For 2022-23, professional development expenditures are budgeted to increase from $95,047 to $141,297, or about 9.17% budget-to-budget.
Supplies and textbooks will jump from $547,728 to $675,190 or about 23% budget-to-budget.
The district athletics budget for next year is anticipated to be $1,280,389, a 7.47% increase over last year’s $1,196,091 budget, with salaries driving 75% of the total athletic budget.
Equipment and service contracts are slated to rise 13.56% from $1,743,405 in the 2021-22 budget to $1,803,932 in 2022-23.
Utilities, including oil, gas and electric expenses are projected to go up 14.7%, from $608,000 in the current budget to $697,500 next year. The actual costs for this category in 2021-22 are anticipated to be $604,000.
Spending on consultants, including DEI policy/instruction and writers workshop, is budgeted to go up from the current budget of $ 127,720 to $177,900 in next year’s budget, a jump of 39.29%.
In the budget meeting held March 8, Paul said this will be the last year that a sizable payment of $1.2 million will be made on the 2003 bond that funded construction of the E building on the school’s White Oak Lane campus, and therefore a slight decrease is anticipated in the coming year.
For special education and out-of-district services, the district anticipates a decrease in 2022-23 compared to last year’s budget, dropping from $2,534,886 to $2,338,834 or down 7.73%.
According to Paul, Edgemont’s budget plan is based on four district priorities — to enhance educational experiences to build upon current programs and services; to support the staffing and professional learning necessary to successfully implement action plans in pursuit of the district goal; to support the implementation of a new bell schedule at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School; and to remain sensitive to the economic climate and make informed, fiscally responsible decisions.
The public vote on the budget and the open seats on the school board will be held between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in the San Marco Gymnasium on the Jr./Sr. High School campus.
