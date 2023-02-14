The Edgemont Board of Education heard the first of two major budget presentations Feb. 7, as part of a revamped budget season schedule under new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton.
There were four sections of the budget presented Tuesday night, two typically presented in January (curriculum, instruction and assessment, and technology), two in March (pupil personnel services and athletics), so those were brought together for early February. The second presentation covering tax cap and tax levy, building-level budgets and staffing implications, and the administrative budget proposal will take place at the board meeting on Feb. 28, with a budget work session scheduled for March 7.
Prior to the first presentation, Hamilton called the district’s budget a “fiscal plan for academic excellence” that aligns with the board’s goals and called the new process an “extremely heavy lift” that involved “collaboration and integration,” with a goal to “increase efficiencies” in the budget.
Assistant superintendent for administration and business Bryan Paul noted that the initial presentation did not take into consideration staffing and personnel costs, which make up 72-78% of the budget. There was one exception as the athletic department budget proposal included coaching salaries in its budget.
New assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Jeannette Baubles said her presentation focused on what “is truly the heart of why we are here with respect to educating our students across the K-12 trajectory.” Working closely with departments across the district and using student achievement data using comparative analytic software helped the administration.
“We quickly realized as a team that we have much to be proud of in Edgemont, a tremendous foundation of high academic achievement, clearly occurring for so many years here. We looked back at 10 years of that data across [grades] 3 through 8 … for English language arts and mathematics, as well as science in assessed grade levels within that span and Regents, to see that there is much to celebrate here in Edgemont,” Baubles said.
An audit of present programming and core instructional resources helped in the process as well.
The curriculum, instruction and assessment budget for 2022-23 is $261,276. Baubles proposed a 5.5% in increase to $275,573. While there was some cutting involved, including cuts to BOCES services, the increase of $14,297 is due to the addition of Panorama, a multitiered system of support software to help provide for students with academic and behavioral issues. That will cost $33,275.
Among the highlights of the proposal are:
· $31,700 for reading programming: Amplify DIBLES Eighth Edition (K-2 $8,200), Fun Hub (K-2 $3,000), Heggerty (K-2 $12,100) and Vocabulary Their Way (Grade 6 $8,400);
· $61,103 for BOCES services, a 4% increase;
· $46,510 for curriculum writing for K-8 math, K-6 science, 7-12 English language arts, fine and performing arts, physical education, social studies, world languages. The figure is based on the estimated number of hours it will take the teachers to do the work;
· $12,684 for summer committee work and professional development for a K-6 literacy committee (six staff members for two days), a K-12 curriculum steering committee (four staff members for one day), hosting of the Tri-State Consortium in March 2024, a 7-12 SOMOS (proficiency oriented world language curriculum) training;
· $88,100 for professional development, which includes $32,000 for the Scarsdale Teachers Institute, $18,100 for Tri-State Consortium membership and visitations and $30,000 for addition consultants (Amplify, DEI, MIF, Science 21, SEL, SOMOS, STAR and more);
· $2,200 for professional memberships, ASCD, Learning Forward and NYSCOSS.
Dr. Minu Thomas, director of pupil personnel services, and Ed Stickles, assistant director of pupil personnel services, gave a presentation for their department, which aims to give “all students access to curriculum” using “research-based instruction” to help students who have additional needs. Their budget request is a decrease of 3.5% from $2,923,596 this year to $2,820,409.
The $103,187 decrease comes from a projected savings of $161,207 due to fewer out-of-district placements and services related to those placements. With an improved special education program, Edgemont has brought some students back into the district and, according to Thomas, “They are doing well.”
Stickles and Thomas focused less on breaking down numbers, instead promoting many of the positive changes that have been made in recent years in training teachers and teacher aides; introducing new programming for reading, writing and handwriting; and focusing on a continuum of services for students.
With a current districtwide enrollment of 1,952, there are 249 students, 12.7% of the population, that has a classification, which is consistent historically for the district, Stickles said. For the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years there were 14 and 15 students placed out of district (other public schools, BOCES, private school, residential program, home instruction), 22 and 21 in 2020-21 and 2021-22, 13 for the current school year and an anticipated 15 for next year, though Thomas stressed the numbers could change.
“We’re dedicated to working with families to support our students with disabilities and accessing education in the least restrictive environment within the home district,” Thomas said. “If an appropriate program is not available for a student in district, we may consider alternative New York state-approved programs, at which point we will work alongside with families and guardians to find the most appropriate program, which is where the out-of-district placements, home and hospital placements and residential placements come into play.”
On the technology side, director of technology and information systems and data protection officer Paul Garofano presented what he called a “modest, but fiscally responsible” 4.1% increase of $46,439 from $1,137,329 to $1,183,768, which he said is in line with the increases over the last “several” years.
Garofano said the tech budget has an impact 365 days per year. “Technology kind of brings everything together because it’s everywhere these days, especially after COVID …” he said. “Having safe, equitable, reliable, anytime, anywhere access is really what this proposed budget is going to dive into.”
Some of the key parts of the budget cover things like Chromebooks, streaming, digital citizenship, STEAM, Google Classroom, Wi-Fi, multimedia, online resources, digital literacy and cybersecurity. Garofano said his department handles close to 1,000 tickets for technology problems each year and closes 95% of them immediately.
With a three-year technology plan approved by the state, there are many advances and upgrades the district is making to become safer and more reliable technologically.
Some of the costs for the proposed budget include: LHRIC services ($627,095), fifth grade 1:1 Chromebooks ($67,500), core server switches coming end of service this summer ($54,696), K-12 instructional technology applications ($113,733), STEAM program ($40,000), Infinite Campus ($46,322), web services ($34,000), repair parts/AV ($24,000) and an installment purchase agreement ($56,916).
“The proposed budget isn’t just planning for next year, it’s planning into the next five to 10 years,” Garofano said. “We’re always considering what are we buying now and what are we buying next year; how long will it last and what will that refresh cycle look like?”
Athletic director Anthony DeRosa oversees 60 teams between the varsity (13 boys, 15 girls, coed wrestling), junior varsity (four boys, five girls) and modified levels (nine boys, 10 girls, coed ice hockey, skiing and wrestling), in addition to intramurals and the fitness center.
There are three major factors that account for a proposed 6.5% increase of $82,959 for athletics from $1,280,389 to $1,363,348.
One positive is the introduction of unified sports, where special education and general education students will be able to compete together in bowling in March and April and basketball when bowling ends.
Other current expenses are going up, including $25,250 in varsity fees up 66%, which includes high costs for ski lift tickets and racing fees. There is also an anticipated $26,291 increase in transportation costs, which amounts to an 8% increase in that part of the budget for the transportation consortium that also includes Ardsley, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry.
Salaries and supervision make up 60.7% of the budget at $827,300, transportation is 15.1% at $189,000, and BOCES fees are 8.4% at $114,800. Several smaller budget lines comprise the other 15.8% (conferences, repairs and service contracts, uniforms, reconditioning, supplies and equipment and fees, dues and memberships).
School calendar adopted
As part of the consent agenda, the board passed the 2023-24 school calendar. Hamilton said a calendar committee worked with the PTA and PTSA to get feedback, and his own student focus group “had a lot to say” and “a lot of the recognition of holidays came from students.”
Board of education member Mariquita Blumberg was happy to see holidays that had not been acknowledged in the past were noted on the calendar, even when they fell on weekends.
Highlights of the 186-day faculty/182 days of instruction calendar include starting school three days after Labor Day on Thursday, Sept. 7; observing Yom Kippur on Monday, Sept. 25; eight days of winter recess from Monday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 2; five days of mid-winter recess on Feb. 19-23; six days of spring break from March 25 through April 1, which includes Easter Sunday on March 31; and observing the first day of Passover on Monday, April 22, as a superintendent’s conference day. The first night of Rosh Hashanah falls on a Friday in September.
Diwali (Sunday, Nov. 12), Lunar New Year (Saturday, Feb. 10) and Eid al-Fitr (Tuesday/Wednesday, April 9-10; schools open) are listed on the calendar, but the weekday holidays are not being observed.
