The Edgemont Board of Education heard the first of two major budget presentations Feb. 7, as part of a revamped budget season schedule under new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton.

There were four sections of the budget presented Tuesday night, two typically presented in January (curriculum, instruction and assessment, and technology), two in March (pupil personnel services and athletics), so those were brought together for early February. The second presentation covering tax cap and tax levy, building-level budgets and staffing implications, and the administrative budget proposal will take place at the board meeting on Feb. 28, with a budget work session scheduled for March 7.

