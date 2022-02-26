At a board meeting Feb. 8, Edgemont Board of Education reviewed a timeline for the renovations and construction set to occur at Greenville and Seely Place elementary schools and Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School. All the work could be completed at Seely Place Elementary School before winter 2023, before the beginning of spring 2024 at Greenville Elementary School, and before the start of the 2025-26 school year at EHS if everything goes well.
According to Edgemont Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul, the dates listed on the district’s timeline for the construction work aren’t concrete.
“These are tentative dates,” Paul said. “We must develop some timeline in order for us to be able to achieve the goals. This helps us align our approval dates, when we need to get plans to the state.”
The work scheduled to be done at all three schools includes cafeteria renovations that will allow for more students to occupy the spaces at the same time, the addition of new parking areas, access roads and drop-off spaces in order to ensure students and teachers have enough spots to park their cars and to limit traffic in the neighboring streets, as well as the addition of extra classrooms for a growing population of students. The expectation is that as many as 40 new parking spaces will be added at Seely Place, 16 to 23 spaces at Greenville School and 25 at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School. Additionally, the board is looking into possibly adding charging stations for electric cars in the lots.
Preliminary site and architectural plans have already been drawn for each school. The expansions and renovations of the cafeterias at Seely and Greenville elementary schools are expected to begin this summer. The hope is that renovations to both cafeterias will be completed by the first week of 2023. However, lunch service at the elementary schools won’t begin until the new kitchen at EHS is completed. Renovations to the EHS kitchen aren’t expected to begin until summer 2023, as, unlike with Seely Place and Greenville, work on that cafeteria isn’t part of the first phase of construction.
According to John D’Angelo, the lead architect of these projects, whether or not the construction work meets its targeted dates is dependent upon how quickly the state of New York grants approval for the district’s requests of construction and any unforeseen delays in construction. “The supply chain delays have greatly affected the construction industry and it looks like that’s going to occur at least through this summer season,” D’Angelo said. However, he also said the schedule was created with contingencies and float time factored in so they wouldn’t necessarily affect the completion dates.
Preliminary site and architectural plans drawn for Seely Place include a rear parking lot and drop-off circle, a new parking lot on Ardsley Road, a renovated cafeteria and “servery,” and the upgrade to the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Renovations to Seely Place’s HVAC systems are expected to begin this summer as part of the first phase of work at the school. The result of this renovation should result in air conditioning being provided to a large portion of the school.
Phase 1 of the work scheduled to be done at Seely Place includes cafeteria renovations and the first part of the HVAC upgrades. Construction is set to begin on June 27 of this year and be completed on Jan. 2, 2023. Phase 2, which focuses on the parking and roadway upgrades and the second part of the HVAC upgrade, is set for construction on the attic and ductwork construction to begin on Feb. 1, 2023. Construction on sitework is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2023, followed by interior construction on June 27, 2023. All the work is supposed to be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2023, with the close-out expected to occur on Nov. 15 of that year.
The preliminary site and architectural plans for Greenville Elementary School include a main parking lot in front of the school, new traffic patterns around the school, an access road from Ardsley Road, and a new parking lot on Ardsley Road. Additionally, it shows the renovated cafeteria and servery and additions to the building.
Greenville Principal Jennifer Allen said she is looking forward to the new wing of classrooms. Due to the high volume of students, the school had to convert conference rooms into classrooms and is still barely finding enough space for students and teachers. “We’re incredibly excited about the prospect of having an additional wing,” Allen said.
After discussing with many of the teachers and factoring in the ages of the students in each grade level, Allen said they decided the new wing will hold sixth graders, who would have much less of an issue going across the school to different locations like the cafeteria or all-purpose room. This will also allow for the school to move many important services to the middle hallway, making them easier to access for all students.
Phase 1 of the work at Greenville will focus on cafeteria renovations. Just as with the first phase at Seely Place, construction is scheduled to begin June 27 of this year and be completed by Jan. 2, 2023. Phase 2, which centers around the building additions and upgrades to the parking and roadways, is scheduled for sitework construction to begin on April 1, 2023, and be substantially completed by Sept. 1. Construction on the additions is scheduled to start June 1, 2023, before being substantially completed by Jan. 1, 2024. The close-out would then occur on March 15, 2024.
The preliminary site and architectural plans for EHS shows a new access road off Artillery Lane, a new parking lot off the access road, and a redesign of the Old Colony Road parking lot. It also shows the building addition on A-Building, renovations to the existing A-Building and the cafeteria and kitchen expansions, which will include spaces for students to gather during free periods.
The work on the junior/senior high school that isn’t focused on the parking spaces and roadways will take place on the new A-Building. As many as 14 new classrooms are expected to be added, covering approximately 20,000 square feet. Two of those classrooms will be dedicated to teaching students about STEAM. Another room will be used as an art room.
According to EHS Principal Kyle Hosier, questionnaires sent to Edgemont parents revealed that while most of them opposed creating a middle school, they were in favor of separating the younger students from the high school students. The new building will house these younger students while also housing enough classrooms for high school students to take classes there. As a result, younger students will be closer to their own peers while not entirely cut off from learning a bit about the high school experience from the older students.
Hosier also stressed the importance of having the two new STEAM classrooms adjacent to each other rather than across campus as they are now. According to Hosier, this will allow the students and teachers to “share materials, equipment and ideas, which we think is a huge step forward.” With the new STEAM classrooms estimated to be approximately 1,400 square feet as opposed to the current 1,000-square-foot rooms, this will also allow for more equipment to be included and projects to be done.
The renovations to A-Building and upgrades to parking and roadways will run at the same time as the cafeteria renovations and addition of the new A-Building. Sitework construction on the parking, roadways and cafeteria are all supposed to begin on May 1, 2023, and be substantially completed by Aug. 1. Construction on both additions is scheduled to start on June 1, 2023, and be substantially completed by Aug. 1, 2024. Renovations to the kitchen and servery are scheduled to begin on June 20, 2023, and be completed on Sep. 1. Additional renovations and alterations to the old A-Building are supposed to begin on June 27, 2024, and be finished by Aug. 1, 2025. All the cafeteria work is expected to be finished by Sep. 1, 2024, and all the work on parking lots, roadways and the rest of the new A-Building should be completed on Sep. 1, 2025.
The cost for all the work to be done at the schools through 2024 is estimated to be a little over $54.2 million. The school board’s most recent Bond Anticipation Note (BAN), secured in September 2021, was worth $3.8 million, though $310,092 has since been used to pay for architectural and engineering fees and preconstruction surveys. While the board still has time to make a final decision on how to continue paying for the work when they run low on BAN funds, they have already come up with some options. They’ve considered rolling over the existing BAN and securing additional funding to support up to 12 months of work or securing a bond for the entirety of the project. At the moment, though, the school board is leaning toward using a combination of the two, getting a short-term BAN and a bond shortly after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.