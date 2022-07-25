Edgemont Robotics Team photo 1
Courtesy Edgemont Robotics Team

After several years of the founding group leading the way and three more of this year’s senior class growing the program, the Edgemont Robotics Team is on an upward trajectory. For the first time in its six-year history, Edgemont qualified for states, and during a season that featured a “Passing the torch” motto, the next generation is hoping to shoot for the stars.

Recently graduated seniors Kenny Ge, Anuj Jain, Mihir Patil, Parker Rho and Serina Wang spent their three years of leadership as captains working with the younger members of the team so they would be able to succeed them with experience and knowledge of the team and the competitions.

Edgemont Robotics Team photo 2
Edgemont Robotics Team photo 4
Edgemont Robotics Team photo 3
Edgemont Robotics Team photo 5
Edgemont Robotics Team photo 6

