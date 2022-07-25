After several years of the founding group leading the way and three more of this year’s senior class growing the program, the Edgemont Robotics Team is on an upward trajectory. For the first time in its six-year history, Edgemont qualified for states, and during a season that featured a “Passing the torch” motto, the next generation is hoping to shoot for the stars.
Recently graduated seniors Kenny Ge, Anuj Jain, Mihir Patil, Parker Rho and Serina Wang spent their three years of leadership as captains working with the younger members of the team so they would be able to succeed them with experience and knowledge of the team and the competitions.
“One of the things we noticed early on was the previous seniors had taken all of the work to themselves and not given any younger members work, so that was something we wanted to change,” Patil said. “I think the fact that we’ve been working on it so long allows us to have that experience working on the robot and budgeting our time in order to ensure success. That’s what we put into place, once we got captainship of the team as sophomores.”
The group was both nervous and excited as sophomores as they learned more about not only building and coding, but running a club with meetings, finances, fundraising and another key component of FIRST— For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — which is having a vibrant community outreach program. The group began to hit its stride junior year and really made its mark this past school year as an organization.
“We had a lot more of a plan and a vision on how we should work as a team,” Patil said. “This year we were really able to take all of that and become more successful.”
There are two qualifying events to make the state championships, and the international championships are held in Houston. That’s definitely something that may not be in the team’s orbit just yet, but is a future goal.
Making states and winning second for Robot Design and Coding and third for Community Outreach was a giant leap for Edgemont this year, what Patil called “a great morale booster.”
“It’s exciting, especially for our senior year,” he said. “It’s a nice way for us to end our time on the team and we’re ensuring that by training the juniors and younger members that the trajectory can continue. It was amazing for us to see the effort we put in the last three years really paid off. The previous seniors built the team, but we went forward with that.”
The robotics team kicks off the year when school begins in September when FIRST releases a video detailing what the upcoming competition season, which begins in January, will entail, such as what functions the robot must be able to perform. With a redesign of about 90% of the robot from the previous year, in addition to new programming or coding, the team has a long journey in the months ahead.
“The past few years we’ve been experimenting with different types of mechanics and mechanisms and types of coding,” Wang said. “This year we were really able to incorporate what we learned the past two years and see how we can improve. We did learn a lot the last two years. This year we had a lot of new people and a lot of experience accumulated by the older members. Because of that we were able to see what we did in previous years and see new ideas from the new members and incorporate those.”
Wang also credited coding captain Ge with incorporating a “really interesting mathematical tool in the code” that helped the team make great strides with the movement of the robot.
“I’m really happy with how our team has grown in the past three years,” Wang said. “I’m happy there will be strong leaders and members who will continually push the bounds. The last few years has been a really huge period of growth for this team with regionals and we hope this is the beginning for them. This is not the end. Getting to regionals won’t be what we strive for every year — we want to go farther than that. That would be great for the Edgemont community and inspire kids who might not know this was something they could get involved in.”
The team starts out the year with two two-hour meetings per week, but things ramp up as the competition season approaches.
“By the time we actually went to our first competition of the year we were basically meeting five days a week,” rising senior captain Ella Schneyer said. “That was a lot, but it was totally worth it. The commitment progressively increases over that time. It definitely gets more intense towards the competition date.”
For the 2022-23 school year, Alex William and Gautam Soni will be mechanics captains, Brandon Jeon and Schneyer programming captains and Yansi Foong director of outreach and treasurer. Schneyer joined the team as an eighth grader, but last year became more involved and more invested in the team.
“It’s fairly exciting and it’s a big collaboration between the different parts,” she said. “Some of our coding this year was a lot more complicated in terms of algorithms, so that was interesting to learn. Then, in addition, there’s more general leadership and initiative skills. I was more involved with planning events and really preparing presentations of the competition. It’s a mix of those technical and soft skills that both brought me to this point.”
The team relies on collaboration and trial and error. “Any robotics team that is able to get stuff right the first time, that would be beyond this world,” Schneyer said. “There are definitely a ton of errors you run into. As an aspiring computer scientist myself, there’s always going to be issues with the program and then there are always technical issues as well.”
Getting the linear slide for this year’s robot was a challenge because the string kept breaking and that was something that needed to be corrected for the second qualifier, or the season would have been over without a trip to states.
“There are definitely a lot of mechanical issues, a lot of software issues, and I think the key thing that I’ve learned through my experience with the team is that communication is essential, especially between all the different subdivisions of the team,” Schneyer said.
The team’s biggest challenge ahead is replacing faculty adviser Rebecca Capsuto. The club needs an adviser who can dedicate as much time as the team puts in, which ends up being a lot of hours after school.
“The biggest thing about support is the time,” Patil said. “Since our advisers right now are all teachers it’s kind of hard for us to expect them to balance teaching a full class load and managing their school work — and the four hours or more per week plus paperwork for the team. We’re looking for someone who can essentially dedicate time. One idea was [giving] parents a role, to have a body in the room. Time is the biggest factor that we’re looking for, so we’re looking for external help.”
For more information, visit https://edgemontrobotics.github.io/.
