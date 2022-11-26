Kate Anderson only competed for the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team for two years — as a freshman in 2019 and a senior this fall — but they were two of the most memorable of her swimming career.
Edgemont’s Anderson showed great promise early in her career when she qualified for the New York State championships as a freshman and took 28th in the state in 5:11.77. She returned this year a seasoned veteran, made six individual state cuts during the regular season, giving her many options for states, and in their final chance of the season at the Section 1 finals she and Irvington junior Caitlin Sims, Sleepy Hollow sophomore Abby Bartolacci and Edgemont freshman Tamsin Coulthard hit the state cut in the 200 freestyle relay.
“I really liked the team and the coaches,” Anderson said. “It was a really fun experience for me being able to swim with my friends who go to school with me and it was really fun going to states. The relays were always my favorite part of it all because I don’t get to do relays very often for club.”
At states, Anderson made the podium in both of her individual events, the 200 freestyle (1:53.43) and the 500 freestyle (5:00.95), where she took fifth and second, respectively.
Anderson said she felt “pretty good” and was “satisfied” with her performance in the 200 free. “I know I can go faster though,” she said. “It wasn’t my best time. I think I went a couple of seconds slower than my best time, so I know I can do better. I felt happy I made the podium and I was glad that I got a medal from that.”
Anderson knew she had a great shot to be in the mix for a title in the 500 as coach Tobey Saracino was often updating her on where her times stood in comparison to the rest of the states, so Anderson entered the race with a mindset to go as fast as possible. She finished second by 1.02 seconds to April Chun of East Meadow, who touched in 4:59.93.
“My coach wrote down the strategy for me on a napkin at 4 o’clock in the morning and handed it to me that morning,” Anderson said. “We went over it together. We knew I could place higher in the 500 free and I went out and tried to win it. I actually did not see the other girl who beat me. I was ahead for most of it and she ended up passing me in the last 100. I didn’t see her the whole time. I was in my own lane, in my own zone.”
In the Federation, a pair of Catholic school swimmers from Sacred Heart took first and second, Cavan Gormsen winning with a dominant 4:39.82 and teammate Sarah Larsen next at 4:55.95.
“It felt pretty good,” Anderson said. “I was pretty satisfied with that. Everyone who I raced was very good. I know most of them personally and it was really fun to race them. It was an honor to race the Catholic girls, because they’re super fast. Cavan Gormsen is so amazing and they’re really fun to race with.”
The final race of Anderson’s high school career, the 200 free relay, was “the highlight” for her because swimmers from different schools and club teams united to take 11th among public schools in 1:40.72. After fighting to make states, the foursome dropped even more time to show their true potential.
“It was definitely difficult for me to come off of the 500 free and then jump back in to swim on the relay, but the girls helped me power through,” Anderson said.
Saracino was pleased with Anderson’s 200 performance, but watching the tight 500 finals “wasn’t easy.”
“She was leading pretty much the whole thing and the other girl was able to come back at the last second and beat her by a second,” Saracino said. “It’s always hard. We were in a similar situation with the 200 free relay where they missed the podium by .01. It’s hard to watch, but in the end knowing they gave everything they had and that’s where they placed, we are nothing but thrilled.”
What mattered in the end was each swimmer — even those who didn’t make postseason or didn’t advance beyond divisionals or sectionals — made great strides throughout the season. Saracino believes every member of the team did that, including her swimmers in their final races of the season at states.
“All you want is for them to be successful and to feel that feeling of accomplishment and that they can walk out of the season saying they’re proud of themselves,” Saracino said. “If I can do that with every kid no matter what their level, then I as a coach succeeded. And that’s what’s important to me.”
At the meet, Anderson received the Sportsmanship Award for Section 1. “I really wasn’t expecting to win that award because there are so many amazing Section 1 athletes who are also huge cheerleaders for everyone else on the team,” Anderson said. “It felt amazing to be recognized and I thought that there were numerous team leaders who I think deserved the recognition.”
Anderson will continue her career at Virginia Tech next fall, so she’ll keep working hard with Badger Swim Club and out of the water to be physically and mentally fit to swim at the next level.
“I can’t wait to swim with Sergio [López Miró] and the team,” Anderson said. “I’ve been on campus and I really love it. The team is just so nice and they have such a huge amount of energy. I can’t wait to swim DI. It’s going to be super fun. It’s going to be really tough and I’m going to be really tired, it’s going to be worth it because it’s going to be very fun.”
Saracino knows Anderson has a lot more to offer in the pool at the Division I level.
“She has not hit her stride yet,” she said. “She has not hit her peak. Even with her swims she knows she has to work on keeping the 100s under a minute, working off the walls and these are things she can improve on to actually continuously get faster throughout her college career. I think we’re going to see good things for her.”
Coulthard also has a bright future ahead of her. The longtime Middies swimmer was excited to meet new people and to get pushed by the swimmers who are better than she is.
“I didn’t really understand a lot of what was going on so I didn’t really have many goals, but I did want to try and make sectionals,” Coulthard said. “That was my big goal, so I was really happy when I was able to do that.”
Making states was an unexpected thrill, especially since it came down to the wire at sectionals. Anderson certainly made her mark on Coulthard this fall.
“That was really incredible because Kate is an incredible swimmer and a great teammate,” Coulthard said. “She really motivates us all the time. Even if she has a setback she continues to try and it was a great inspiration to me.
“I feel like I can use this experience to really set future goals for myself, like to hopefully qualify for states again and continue to better my stroke. I can take inspiration from all these new people I was able to meet at states and just continue to improve both in my club team and the varsity team.”
Saracino enjoyed having Coulthard experience states from such a level of appreciation and amazement because when she goes back in the future it will be with more focus and understanding.
“She was a new swimmer, a ninth grade swimmer, first time at states and she really stepped up to the plate,” Saracino said. “Having her seize that opportunity in ninth grade will only feed the fire going forward. She’s a really good swimmer and I really do believe we’re going to see her more at states throughout the years.”
