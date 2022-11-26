Kate Anderson Edgemont SHEDI swim photo
Kate Anderson, pictured at sectionals, was top five in her freestyle events at states.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Kate Anderson only competed for the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team for two years — as a freshman in 2019 and a senior this fall — but they were two of the most memorable of her swimming career.

Edgemont’s Anderson showed great promise early in her career when she qualified for the New York State championships as a freshman and took 28th in the state in 5:11.77. She returned this year a seasoned veteran, made six individual state cuts during the regular season, giving her many options for states, and in their final chance of the season at the Section 1 finals she and Irvington junior Caitlin Sims, Sleepy Hollow sophomore Abby Bartolacci and Edgemont freshman Tamsin Coulthard hit the state cut in the 200 freestyle relay.

