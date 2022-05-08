The frustration is over for Joshua Dalal. After missing last baseball season due to a torn labrum in his throwing arm and surgery, he’s back on the field almost better than ever as a junior, joined by his sophomore brother Ryan Dalal. If it hadn’t been for the injury, both of them would have been on the team with their older brother, then-senior Alex, last year.
Still, they are carrying on the good Dalal name that Alex had made over his three years on varsity, including as a captain last spring. “They learned from their older brother,” coach Mike Cozza said proudly.
Joshua would have loved to have played with Alex, but still came to some games to support the team and his brothers. Alex taught him the importance of a strong mentality.
“He always battled,” Joshua said. “He was always a leader. He was a captain last year and always got us up on our feet. I played on other teams with him. He was always cheering when we were down and making sure we stay in it.”
Ryan got to play left field last spring when Alex was in center, so that was a great treat for the then-freshman.
While Joshua is killing it at the plate with a .311 batting average, 14 hits and 12 RBIs, he’s seen limited duty on the mound and struggled at times in six games with an 8.88 earned run average over 8.2 innings.
The good news is in the team’s April 30 6-3 loss to Hastings he pitched 3.1 innings of flawless relief.
“Josh gives us a lot at third base,” Cozza said. “He’s solid out there. Pitching-wise because of the shoulder we ‘baby’ him a little bit and don’t throw him as much as I want to, but he’s only a junior, so I want him to get a year under his belt and strengthen his arm and next year I think he’ll be a starting pitcher for us. Offensively, Josh has been hitting the ball. He loves to go to right center. He loves making contact.”
At the plate he feels like he “hasn’t missed a beat.” Though he called his pitching comeback “slow and steady” from the injury from a year and a half ago, Joshua learned a lot being away from the field, especially how much he missed the game.
“It’s taught me a lot, to keep going, to never stop,” he said. “I did a lot of physical therapy and weekly baseball lessons and it’s paid off. I feel like I’m throwing the ball well. I’m really excited for next year when I’m 100% ready to contribute as much as I can. I feel like I’m doing that now, too.”
Ryan, who has not been much of a pitcher over the years, has seen his greatest value on the mound. He’s got a 3.63 ERA over 17.1 innings, including two starts in five games. He’s allowed 13 hits, nine earned runs and 11 walks and struck out 11.
“In the beginning I thought Josh would be the pitcher and Ryan would come in a little bit, but it was flip-flopped,” Cozza said. “Ryan I put in early in the season and he threw strikes in relief and I started him in the Rye Neck game and he went five-plus innings and shut down a Rye Neck team that is 10-2 right now. Then he pitched another game and he threw strikes. I liked what he brought. He doesn’t overpower people. He gets the corners, throws an off-speed pitch.”
Adapting to pitching has been the big adjustment.
“I didn’t do much pitching in the past and when I did do it in the past it didn’t work out that well,” Ryan said. “I’m just throwing more strikes, getting the ball over. A lot of our pitchers have had trouble walking a lot of guys and I’m just getting it down the middle. They’ll hit the ball, but the fielders are making plays behind me.”
His big moment came in a 7-2 win over Blind Brook last week as he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, five hits and three walks, while striking out four.
When not on the mound, Ryan is mostly in left field, occasionally in center, and doing his best to make contact, get on base and get in a position to score offensively. He’s hitting .186 with eight hits and five RBIs, though he’s picked up the pace over the second half. As a freshman he was 2 for 9.
“Ryan was off to a slow start — and we threw him into the fire last year as a freshman — he looks very comfortable at the plate now as a sophomore,” Cozza said.
The experience last year, even with nine at-bats, was a good steppingstone for Ryan.
“I’ve definitely found it easier adjusting to the varsity level, especially hitting, and especially now I’m hitting better, making more contact, getting on base more,” he said. “I feel like playing last year really helped because I got to see the pitching, even if I wasn’t hitting it.”
When asked how the brothers get along, Cozza said, “Don’t even know they’re here. They’re so quiet. They have a great demeanor, they want to win and whatever I ask of them they do it. You wouldn’t even know they’re here.”
They let their play do all the talking.
Panthers roundup
Edgemont is 4-14 on the season and with two games left is looking to beat Bronxville and/or Valhalla to better guarantee a spot in sectionals.
The team lost 7-6 to Hastings in eight innings on April 27, coming back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryan Dalal and Nate Parsons each had two hits, Dalal two RBIs, Parsons one. Ben Marx, David Larsen and Joshua Dalal each had an RBI. Tyler Donahue scored two runs. Jackson Tavel walked four times and had four stolen bases.
Tavel started and pitched six innings, allowing six runs, three earned, and six hits and three walks. He struck out six. Matt Gallousis pitched the final two innings in relief, letting up an earned run, a hit and a walk and striking out one.
The next day was a 13-0 loss to Albertus Magnus.
Edgemont’s fourth win of the season came 7-2 over Blind Brook on April 29. Edgemont scored five runs in the top of the first and never looked back.
Gallousis was 2 for 4, while Joseph Siegal, Ryan Dalal, Joshua Dalal, Christian Romero, Tyler Donahue and Parsons each had a hit. Romero had a triple, and Siegal and Donahue each had a double. Parsons drove in two runs, while Siegal, Ryan Dalal, Romero and Donahue each had one RBI. Larsen and Romero each scored twice.
After Ryan Dalal pitched 6.1 innings, Larsen closed the door on the game with two-thirds of an inning of work.
The next day the team lost 6-3 to Hastings, which took a 6-0 lead by the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Dalal, Joshua Dalal and Romero each had a pair of hits. Joshua Dalal drove in two runs.
Larsen went the first 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, four earned, along with seven hits and two walks. He struck out four. Joshua Dalal went the final 3.1 innings, not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out a pair.
Gallousis, who is hitting .423 on the season with 22 hits, nine RBIs, 12 runs and 12 steals, picked up the team’s lone hit in an 11-1 loss to Bronxville on May 3. Edgemont struck out 14 times.
Despite the dominance by Bronxville, the Panthers have been pleased with their offense lately.
“I think one of the best things we’ve done is we’ve improved our hitting” Ryan Dalal said. “We’re a lot more aggressive at the plate, taking a lot less pitches. At the beginning of the season we were taking first pitch almost every single at bat, but now we’re swinging and putting the ball in play. If we’re not getting on base it’s still productive. We’re getting sac flies and moving the runners up.”
Defense has also improved with Ryan Dalal and Gallousis running down balls in the outfield, Romero on the right side of the infield, Larsen at short, Josh Dalal at third and Jackson Tavel being backed up at catcher by Alexander Kronk and eighth grade call-up Liam Fenster.
“Sometimes we play really well and we need to stay focused on that part of the game — clean fielding, clean throws — and our pitching has been pretty good recently,” Joshua Dalal said. “We’re throwing strikes, not a lot of walks.”
Cozza credited the confidence built throughout the season for the better pitching performances.
“We’ve talked from Day 1 about improving every day and we have,” Cozza said. “They’re more aggressive at the plate, our pitchers are throwing strikes. Coach [Corey Borowitz] is calling any pitch for any count and they’re confident in throwing that pitch, where in the beginning of the year they were hesitant about throwing it and wouldn’t.”
