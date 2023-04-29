As an attorney on the partnership track at “a big corporate law firm,” a future in public service wasn’t on the agenda for Jennifer DeMarrais until she decided to take a step back from her professional life to help her older son “navigate the special ed world” and having her “hands very full” once her younger son was born two years later.
DeMarrais’ older son was born three months premature and she knew there would be challenges to come. When he was 2 years old the family moved to Edgemont, about 19 years ago, after having lived in New York City. When both boys were in school full time, DeMarrais took her free time to immerse herself in the local school community through the “alphabet soup” of the PTA, PTSA, ESF, ECC and SBNC.
“To be honest the first few years it was kind of by the seat of my pants because you kind of learn as you go along,” DeMarrais said of the early parenting years. “We started out in New York City where finding resources wasn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do. I have to say it was a long, long road, but my older son has ended up in a really, really good place that honestly I’m quite proud of the work and the effort I put in. It’s like anything in life, there’s trade-offs. I took one path instead of another and it was definitely not the path I expected to take.”
The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee selected DeMarrais to run for a second term and added newcomer Heather Stern to be on the ballot to replace Monica Sganga, who is wrapping up her second term in June. The election and budget vote will take place Tuesday, May 16.
“Edgemont is a really nice community to be involved in,” DeMarrais said. “It’s small, you get to know people, you get involved and you actually get to have an impact on things. It was definitely unexpected, definitely something that changed the course of my life, but looking back I’m pretty pleased with the things I’ve been able to do and proud of the work I’ve done.”
DeMarrais has multiple perspectives in understanding education. Her older son attended Edgemont schools from first through fifth grades, while her younger son has been in the schools since kindergarten and will graduate this spring. Over the past decade, Edgemont has improved and expanded its special education program and services, allowing for more students to stay in-district. Though her son didn’t get to benefit from that, DeMarrais is thrilled with the strides the district has made in that area.
“It’s given me an appreciation of the value of really individualizing instruction,” DeMarrais said. “My older son does not learn the way my younger son does, and my younger son does not learn the way typical kids learn. That said, with the right support my older son made dean’s list at his college. If the support is there, if the instruction is tailored to the way kids learn, the potential is there. It’s hard when you’ve got a teacher in a classroom with 22 or 25 kids … and smaller classes get hard to maintain with space. It’s a balance. It did give me an appreciation for the fact that all kids can learn, but sometimes you need to take a different path to get them there.”
With experience on the SBNC, DeMarrais respects and appreciates the work of the committee in vetting and selecting nominees. The first time someone “sprang” on her the notion of becoming a candidate she now admits it’s something she had contemplated, but it was earlier than she had expected. She first submitted her name one year when there were three spots open and 10 candidates before the SBNC. Two years later she was asked to run again and was nominated in 2020, starting the process prior to COVID-19 rearing its ugly head locally.
“Edgemont is its schools, and the ultimate way to be involved [is] in the schools,” DeMarrais said. “I think our nominating committee does a fantastic job. Having been on both sides of the table, I really appreciate how very seriously this disparate group of individuals from the community who just raise their hands to volunteer really is very careful and thoughtful and thorough in terms of nominating candidates and interviewing candidates and finding candidates who are not pounding the table on a specific issue.
“They’ve created a highly functional board, which I think serves our district and the kids very well because the board’s not spending a lot of time and energy infighting. We disagree on things, but we do it respectfully and with an eye toward a common goal and that serves the kids.”
Though board members don’t always agree, DeMarrais appreciates different opinions and perspectives and through dialogues she’s found herself adjusting her own views as to what the best solution might be.
The 2022-23 school year was the first typical school year post-pandemic, but even over the winter there were concerns about variations impacting schools. DeMarrais said she thinks the district, the board and the community had navigated the pandemic as best they could in a “team” effort.
“COVID was very much a theme of my first two years,” DeMarrais said. “Given the world we were in, I think we did a good job. It’s interesting because in some ways it made it easier to join the board … There’s a huge learning curve even if you’ve been to meetings and you’ve been involved … [During] COVID, though, everyone was learning. Everything was being done on the fly. There were adjustments being made in response to state mandates that would come in on a Friday and needed to be dealt with within a week.
“And so that fact that it was all hands on deck and the fact that I didn’t have a background in a particular area, I appreciated that we were a team. Not that I would ever recommend that as a way to enter board service. This year, where things are a little more back to normal, is far more preferable.”
The responsibility of choosing a new superintendent of schools last year, Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, was a “tremendous undertaking and an extraordinary project to be involved in and something that was so interesting and exciting and impactful — and really a lot of work.” DeMarrais thinks the district is in an “excellent place” with Hamilton.
“Dr. Hamilton is doing a great job,” she said. “He has some fantastic ideas. I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next three years. We made a good decision.”
DeMarrais looks forward to delving into the science of reading and the district’s literacy curriculum to “make sure we’re serving all our kids in the best way possible.”
This school year the administration already tackled changes to the math progression that puts Edgemont more in line with similar districts.
“There were reasons it was the way it was at the time, but having the flexibility to reexamine those things and see if those reasons still make sense is an important thing,” DeMarrais said. “Clearly in this case a change was warranted.”
The board will also play a role in formulating what the next bond proposal looks like after taking the administration’s recent guidance in abandoning the 2021 bond project due to rising costs and changes in predicted demographics and needs as far as enrollment goes. DeMarrais called it “an opportunity” to “be fiscally responsible and truly meet the needs of the community we’re going to be.”
DeMarrais has served on the board under presidents Alec Clarke, Judy Seiff and Sganga.
“It’s been an interesting time and it’s a good group,” she said. “I’m proud to serve with this board and the people who have rolled off also. It’s been a very fulfilling and rewarding experience.”
