Jennifer DeMarrais photo

Jennifer DeMarrais

 Contributed Photo

As an attorney on the partnership track at “a big corporate law firm,” a future in public service wasn’t on the agenda for Jennifer DeMarrais until she decided to take a step back from her professional life to help her older son “navigate the special ed world” and having her “hands very full” once her younger son was born two years later.

DeMarrais’ older son was born three months premature and she knew there would be challenges to come. When he was 2 years old the family moved to Edgemont, about 19 years ago, after having lived in New York City. When both boys were in school full time, DeMarrais took her free time to immerse herself in the local school community through the “alphabet soup” of the PTA, PTSA, ESF, ECC and SBNC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.