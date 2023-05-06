Educating her young children during the COVID-19 pandemic and being heavily involved in the Seely Place PTA during that time, seven-year Edgemont resident Heather Stern has gained many important perspectives in a short four-year time period in terms of teaching and the inner workings of the school district.
“I had a kindergartner who hadn’t learned to read yet when school shut down, so then it was on us to teach her the things that she would have gotten in school,” Stern said. “It gave us an interesting insight into the classroom that we never would have seen before because I physically had to sit there with her on her Zoom or Google Classroom calls and see how the teachers pivoted and communicated with us.
“It’s not something I would ever want to do again by any means, but it was a really interesting way to see what was going on in the classroom, to have that connection with the teachers, to really appreciate the work that goes into teaching our kids and the level of expertise that some of these teachers have. It gives you the confidence in them to do the work that we’re not qualified to do at home.”
With a third grader and a kindergartner, Stern has many years left in the Edgemont School District and she’s already been tapped to make even more of a difference in the community. The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee selected Stern as a first-time nominee to replace Monica Sganga, who is wrapping up her second term in June, along with incumbent Jennifer DeMarrais who is running for a second term. The election and budget vote will take place May 16.
Stern, the Seely Place PTA treasurer, accepted the nomination, though until this year when people approached her about putting her hat in the ring she hadn’t considered running for the board of education.
“I have a long road ahead of me with my kids in the school district,” Stern said. “I really like being part of the volunteer community. I knew when I had kids that I didn’t want to work and my life would be devoted to them. Running wasn’t this passion inside of me, but having multiple people come to me and say, ‘We’ve seen the work that you’ve done in the district and we’re really confident in your ability to take on this new role,’ I think people see me even in a different way than I see myself. It was more like if you have confidence in me … [and] if this is how I can have a positive impact, this seems like the next logical step for me.”
Stern spoke with board members and nominating committee volunteers to confirm whether she was qualified to serve. She was told that going through the nominating process is the best way to make that determination. Having proceeded and gotten the nod, Stern is now “really excited” for the opportunity.
“I think it’s a great way to have a voice,” she said. “It’s not even so much that I want to make this huge impact, but there is this sense of responsibility that this is my community and people need to step up and help out however they can. I feel that responsibility. I’m available, I’m qualified, I have insight, I have experience and I think this is the right move for me right now.”
Stern has a background in engineering with a degree from the University of Pennsylvania and had worked in consulting mainly with government clients, including the United States Department of Energy. Her career has given her perspective of “how the government works and the timelines associated with working in a government position.”
Her role as PTA treasurer offered Stern key insight into the district.
“It’s one of those roles where it’s a huge responsibility because there are legal implications, but also I am the person who is paying all the bills so I see every single thing that happens and I’m involved in conversations about how much budget do we have for these programs or how do we want to shift our focus for next year?” Stern said.
Stern liked having an impact behind the scenes and being involved in strategic conversations on PTA revenues and expenditures and working one on one with community members, administrators, faculty and staff.
“It gives you a really broad insight into everything that’s brought into the school and the curriculum,” Stern said. “It seems like a natural transition — at least the view I have at the elementary school level. I have a lot of learning to do in terms of what happens at the junior/senior high school, but just in the few years my kids have been in the elementary school I have really great insight. Also being a face that is at the school, I feel like I’ve built up relationships with the principal and teachers. I feel like the PTA board is part of the face of the school and woven into the fabric of the school.”
As of April, the school district opted to drop its 2021 bond project and reassess the needs of the schools based on a new demographics study and lower enrollment than anticipated, which will be a major undertaking for Stern and the board.
“The idea of creating all these additional spaces because our enrollment was increasing has shifted because we’re seeing that actually the enrollment is not increasing, so revisiting that and coming up with a new plan is really important,” Stern said. “The timing is really good because so much has changed. There are things in the plan that were really great, like access to the buildings, the roads in and out of the buildings. As a parent I would like to see that happen.”
Following the budget process for the 2023-24 school year closely was an eye-opening experience for Stern, especially seeing that about 80% of the budget goes to salaries and benefits. That made her appreciate even more the impact of the PTA on the district.
Stern said she looks forward to working with Dr. Kenneth Hamilton, who is in his first year as Edgemont’s superintendent. The PTA invited Hamilton to the Seely Place book fair to read his children’s book and he immediately accepted.
“I think he’s really made a point of being in the buildings and interacting with the kids and the staff,” Stern said. “He’s a recognizable face and wants to participate, and as a parent that’s great. The kids are really excited that Dr. Hamilton is coming.”
Stern is looking forward to focusing on diversity.
“Our community isn’t immensely diverse and I don’t think you can convince families to move into the district to be the diverse family, but I think the school has the power to affect the curriculum if we start looking at authors of different backgrounds, if we hire people into the district of different backgrounds,” Stern said. “I think that encourages people to want to be part of this community. That’s a huge impact the school board can have.”
Inclusivity in the classroom is also key for Stern, who said the district does a “really good job of creating a space for students with learning disabilities.” She said more can be done to integrate those students into classrooms and beyond for field trips and PTA-run after-school clubs. “If there are ways to bring everybody together so they’re not in separate lanes, that’s huge for me,” Stern said.
Another focus for Stern is battling the sense that there is a lack of transparency for things like curriculum and how it progresses from one year to the next as students move up a grade. She’s seen progress under Hamilton and new assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Jeanette Baubles. “Ken is doing a really great job communicating with emails and newsletters and website,” Stern said. “I think positive changes are coming.”
One area Stern has “no feelings about yet” is athletics, but that’s one of the many things she’ll be learning as a first-year board member.
“I’m a sponge,” she said. “I take it in. I’m an analytical mind, I’m data-driven, goal-oriented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.