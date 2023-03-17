At its meeting on March 8, the Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) nominated Jennifer DeMarrais and Heather Stern for election to the Edgemont Board of Education. DeMarrais will be running for reelection, while Stern will be running for her first term. Current school board member Monica Sganga will be stepping down after serving two complete terms on the board.
The SBNC has been meeting since last fall, attending school board meetings, and gathering input from the current school board, the school administration and the community. The SBNC process is designed to encourage qualified residents to make themselves available to serve on the school board and to implement a fair and judicious means for evaluating and recommending candidates. The nominating committee consists of residents from each of the community’s civic associations as well as a student representative from Edgemont High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.