Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.