The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee announced March 24 it is recommending Dolya Fleck and Mariquita Blumberg as its candidates to run in the board of education election May 18.
Blumberg, running for a second three-year term on the board, said her first term working with the school board and administration was “extremely productive and rewarding” and she appreciates the SBNC’s support of her continuing to work on behalf of the community.
Fleck said she was “thrilled to hear about the nomination.”
“I am excited for the opportunity, if elected, to work alongside the Edgemont School administration and fellow board members in their work as stewards of the outstanding education that our students receive.”
School board incumbent Blumberg, a resident of Edgemont for more than 12 years, has three children attending Edgemont Schools in grades 6, 8 and 9. She is an executive coach and organizational effectiveness consultant and has been an active school and community volunteer with the PTA, two Girl Scout troops and currently as president of both the Greenburgh Public Library Board of Trustees and the board of Westchester Jewish Community Services.
Blumberg has a bachelor’s in economics from MIT and a master’s in organization design and development from American University.
A native of St. Louis, Fleck moved in 2010 to Edgemont where she and her husband Evan are raising their three children, ages 14, 10 and 7. Fleck has been actively involved in the Edgemont PTA since her oldest child was in kindergarten. Prior to that, she worked as an attorney and in entertainment marketing after receiving her JD degree from Brooklyn Law School and undergraduate degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
In a statement released March 24, the SBNC said it had the “good fortune of having four very strong nominees this year” including incumbent Pamela Montgomery and Thomas Cheriyan. Montgomery and Cheriyan were not nominated, the committee said, although it was “thoroughly impressed with both and sincerely hopes they will seek nomination again in future.”
