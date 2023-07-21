Blumberg and DeMarrais photo

With Monica Sganga’s second term on the Edgemont School Board of Education coming to an end, Mariquita Blumberg was elevated from vice president to president, while newly reelected board member Jennifer DeMarrais was voted in as vice president at the board of education meeting Tuesday, July 11.

DeMarrais nominated Blumberg for president, saying, “After my very first year on the board, when I was asked who I thought would make a good president, I found myself thinking, ‘Mariquita.’ Maybe not that year, but after watching and listening to her, it was clear to me that she has the ability to cut through the weeds and get to the heart of the matter, while also keeping in mind the needs and concerns of the various people we serve. All while keeping her eye on the goal of providing our students with an excellent education. So I am proud to have the opportunity finally to nominate Mariquita Blumberg for president.”

