With Monica Sganga’s second term on the Edgemont School Board of Education coming to an end, Mariquita Blumberg was elevated from vice president to president, while newly reelected board member Jennifer DeMarrais was voted in as vice president at the board of education meeting Tuesday, July 11.
DeMarrais nominated Blumberg for president, saying, “After my very first year on the board, when I was asked who I thought would make a good president, I found myself thinking, ‘Mariquita.’ Maybe not that year, but after watching and listening to her, it was clear to me that she has the ability to cut through the weeds and get to the heart of the matter, while also keeping in mind the needs and concerns of the various people we serve. All while keeping her eye on the goal of providing our students with an excellent education. So I am proud to have the opportunity finally to nominate Mariquita Blumberg for president.”
In nominating DeMarrais to be her veep, Blumberg said, “I’ve really appreciated working with you, Jennifer, for the last three years and now [in the] coming year. I know that you take your role on this board extremely seriously and have done everything you can to make sure that this board is operating in its best possible form.”
Both board officers were approved unanimously.
Following the elections, and in addition to the dozens of required annual housekeeping appointments and policy approvals, the major discussion item at the board meeting was the updated Code of Conduct (https://bit.ly/3OjvPDr), led by board member Grace Lin, who is on the Policy Committee with fellow board member Dolya Fleck and new Assistant Business Official, Treasurer and DEI+B Coordinator Amy Moselhi.
“The purpose of this review is to make sure we’re always up to speed on any new information, changes in dynamics, sometimes changes in technology, because the purpose of the code is to set the behavioral expectations of all members within the school community so that we have the ability to provide a safe and inclusive place for people to study or participate,” Lin said.
The annual review of the document ended up seeing a major overhaul after a “comprehensive effort” that included “several constituents,” including administrators, students, parents, Edgemont4All, the CHILD Committee and members of the Human Rights and Social Justice Committee and a review of codes from neighboring districts “just to make sure we were as comprehensive as possible,” according to Lin.
As a lot of changes were made, Lin encouraged community members to go through it, now that it’s posted online, as “age-appropriate versions” are being worked on for the elementary schools and the junior/senior high school to make it more “digestible” and get everyone on the “same page.”
DeMarrais said it was a “meaty document” and noted all school board members had a chance to comment on it in advance.
In a follow-up email, Moselhi shared the following “notable” changes as there is no “redline” version available for comparison:
• “The document has been changed to one policy/one document. The 2022-23 version was difficult to navigate and was presented in 14 sections, which you can see in the attached copy of the same.
• “New definitions were added, including but not limited to gender, gender identity and gender expression.
• “Updated [policy on] violent actions to include engaging in hate speech, disseminating hate symbols and images, and/or actively micro-aggressing students or staff.
• “Removed references to COVID-19 protocols.
• “Amended the dress code.
• “Additionally, there was an interesting update that reflects the rapid evolution of technology, such as ChatGPT and its intersection with teaching and learning, which can be found under academic misconduct to say, ‘Misusing computer/electronic communications in violation of the district’s Acceptable Use Policy and/or in violation of expectations set by a teacher regarding the uses of AI or other technology platforms.’”
Lin said the document is “always a work in progress” and feedback is encouraged.
Athletic committee update
Dr. Kenneth Hamilton’s Athletic Ad Hoc Committee will meet Aug. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. to further give voice to the youth sports organizations that serve Edgemont students. A similar meeting will be held in September to gain more perspectives from the community.
“We did not want to risk losing the momentum,” Hamilton said. “The committee is to be commended for their work and dedication to this process and I really want to thank [athletic director] Anthony DeRosa in particular for the behind-the-scenes work that we’ve been doing to ready ourselves for this next meeting. And we will get to the point of having some really difficult conversations and bring some recommendations to the board for next steps.”
Hamilton said those who have expressed interest in getting involved have been added to the email invitation list. To join the next meeting(s), email Victoria Osborne at vosborne@edgemont.org.
Large gift accepted
The board of education accepted a gift of $51,396.51 from the Edgemont PTA for kindergarten furniture at Greenville Elementary School.
