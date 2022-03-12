Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.