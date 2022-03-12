The Edgemont Board of Education began a review Feb. 28 of the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year. Next year’s budget proposal stands at $67,026,024, representing a 2.72% increase from the 2021-22 budget of $65,251,360.
According to Edgemont Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, there were four main priorities taken into account when distributing next year’s budget. The priorities are enhancing educational experiences to build on current programs and services, supporting staffing and professional learning necessary to effectively implement action plans in pursuit of a goal, supporting the implementation of a new bell schedule at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School and remaining sensitive to the economic climate while making informed and fiscally responsible decisions.
There are 15 areas in which the school board knows just how much they will impact the budget. Those areas are: anticipated enrollment; staffing needs; contractual obligations, such as salary and benefits; health insurance; New York State retirement expenses; Medicare reimbursements; Social Security; debt service obligations; supplies, equipment and textbooks; service contracts and consulting expenses; BOCES services; athletics and co-curricular expenses; technology expenses; anticipated capital project expenditures; and tax levy and cap limits.
There are another five areas in which the impact on the budget is unknown. Those areas include an outstanding contract with clerical workers that needs to be negotiated before its June 30 expiration, transportation costs, special education placements and associated costs, assessed tax valuation and the adopted New York State budget.
While the school board can make estimates for transportation costs, much of it is dependent upon parents’ and students’ choices to attend nonpublic schools, and those transportation requests must be filed by April 1. While there are estimates for out-of-district transportation, special education placements of students and the related costs are constantly in flux due to movement of students into and leaving the district for services.
The assessed tax valuation has an effect on the tax rate increase, which is typically used as a benchmark for the school board describing each year’s budget. The assessed tax valuation changes in large part due to certiorari and small claims. The tax rate increases when the value of the district decreases and vice versa. The Edgemont Board of Education has yet to receive the legislative budget from the governor’s office, which will assist in finalizing anticipated state aid figures.
The budget includes several priorities, such as the implementation of a new bell schedule at the Jr./Sr. High School. It also includes funding to support new professional staff positions. These roles include a teacher resource specialist at the Jr./Sr. High School, an additional high school counselor, an assistant business official/treasurer and a districtwide Committee on Special Education/Committee on Preschool Special Education coordinator.
The budget highlights also reflect funding for updates in the elementary math program, including digital access and licensing, replacements, additions and upgrades to Chromebooks for students and staff, expanding the Science21 curriculum to fifth grade, and funding to fully support the ski program at the Jr./Sr. High School.
The proposed budget also adds consultancies for diversity, equity and inclusion, problem-based learning and assessments, writer’s workshop and elementary math, among other areas.
Edgemont Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul proposed factoring in the tax levy to help with the budget. “To arrive at the funding necessary to support the operating budget, [the board] proposes utilizing the full maximum allowable tax levy as permitted of $56,878,230,” Paul said. The proposed tax levy increase of $894,110 from last year’s maximum of $55,984,120 represents a 1.6% increase for a total tax levy of $56,878,230.
It’s worth noting that the district included a planned window replacement project at Seely Place School estimated at $700,000 in the 2022-23 capital expenditures, despite the fact that work on it won’t begin until 2023. However, these capital expenditures still amount to less than what was proposed in last year’s budget for work on the bathrooms at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Actual tax assessments are expected to decrease from $2,657,317,360 in 2021-22 to $2,651,420,498. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value would go up from $21.0647 to $21.452. The anticipated percentage rate increase is expected to drop from 2.18% for the 2021-22 school year to 1.84% in 2022-23. This would mark the second consecutive school year in which the tax rate increase trends downward since it spiked from .81% in 2018-19 to 2.9% in 2019-20.
Many of the expenditures for personnel would go up in the proposed budget for 2022-23 when compared to the 2021-22 budget. Total salary would rise 3.31% from $34,948,072 to $36,104,026. Health insurance is expected to grow 4.85% from $7,165,648 to $7,513,272. Medicare would go up 3.52% from $639,467 to $661,970. Social Security would bump up 1.25% from $2,751,535 to $2,785,889. However, retirement would drop .17% from $3,826,001 to $3,819,629 and other benefits would decrease by 8.26% from $1,113,206 to $1,021,225. Overall, expenditures on personnel are expected to rise 2.58% from $50,443,929 to $51,906,021. These expenditures will make up 77.4% of the proposed budget. In the proposal, 202 teachers and teaching assistants will be factored into this group, five more than last year’s total of 197.
Under the proposed budget, expenses on debt service would drop .39% from $2,554,327 to $2,544,239. Assistant Superintendent Paul said roughly half of the debt service payments would come from debt that the district will be rolling off. “That gives us a significant foundation to make the jump to assume the new debt in subsequent years,” Paul said.
Transportation expenses would fall under the proposed budget by 4.33% from $710,200 to $679,450. Expenditures on special education services would decrease by 7.73% under the proposed budget, from $2,534,886 to $2,338,834.
Expenditures on facilities would rise 7.7% under the proposal, from $1,628,425 to $1,754,054. Technology expenses would grow 3.2% from $1,088,288 to $1,123,329. Interscholastic athletics would bump up about 7% from $1,196,091 to $1,280,389. BOCES services would see the largest rise in expenses in terms of percentage at 10.34%, from $612,787 to $676,450. All other service expenses would go up 7.79% from $3,732,456 to $4,023,428. In total, expenditures would rise 2.83% from $64,501,389 to $66,326,014. The transfer in capital would go down 6.67% from $750K to $700K, resulting in the total budget increasing 2.72% from $65,251,389 to $67,026,014.
There is an expectation of increased revenue, thanks in large part to local sales taxes. This is due to the change two years ago in the methodology determined by the state for dispersing taxes received, an increase in the blanket line titled additional revenues (primarily due to the increase of rental services on campuses) and an increase in anticipated tuition received from nonresident students and other school districts placing students in Edgemont’s special education programs.
The proposed budget lists revenue on state aid rising from $5,097,754 to $6,574,320. Under the proposal, that state aid revenue would have nine different sources: $3,531,965 would come from foundation aid, $785,707 from BOCES aid, $157,518 from software, library and textbook aid, $403,493 from transportation aid, $6,878 from supplementary public excess cost aid, $17,741 from hardware and technology aid, $106,955 from high-cost aid, $68,816 from private excess cost aid and $1,497,247 from building aid less than 10% on the energy performance contract.
Sales tax revenue would rise from $650,000 to $715,000 under the proposal. Additional revenues would go up from $200,000 to $250,000. Tuition revenues would increase from $250,000 to $264,592, and revenue via tuitions from other school districts would bump up from $250,000 to $391,450.
Revenue from property taxes would also go up from $55,984,120 to $56,878,230.
In the proposed budget, the use of $1,899,099 in reserves will factor in to the revenue from the appropriated fund balance, as well as those for the teacher retirement system (TRS) and employee retirement system (ERS). Revenue from the appropriated fund balance would rise from $160,000 to $234,037 for the TRS and from $606,182 to $665,062 for the ERS. Revenue from the appropriated fund balance itself would decrease from $1.97 million to $1 million.
Revenue from interests on investments would decrease from $45,000 to $15,000 in the proposed budget. Gifts from the E Club and Edgemont Schools Foundation would remain the same at $5,000 and $33,333, respectively. The total anticipated revenue would rise from $65,251,389 to $67,026,024.
The Edgemont Board of Education will continue discussing the proposed 2022-23 school budget during upcoming meetings. The next budget work session is scheduled for March 8, the date to adopt the budget is April 19, and on May 11 the final budget will be available on the district website, with physical copies also available at the district office. The school budget vote is scheduled to take place on May 17. The district intends to schedule a community budget forum soon.
