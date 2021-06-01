A violin prodigy and a group of math whizzes garnered accolades at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting convened via YouTube on May 25.
Greenville School Principal Jennifer Allen and Seely Place Elementary Principal Eve Feuerstein recognized 16 elementary school students who earned “patches” for their high performance in the 2021 national Math Olympiad competition.
The competitive math program is “dedicated to stimulating enthusiasm, fostering creativity and strengthening intuition in mathematical problem-solving,” Allen said, adding that each school was awarded trophies, which will be displayed soon. One Seely Place student, Adrianna Jabbour, received a gold pin for scoring in the top 2% in the Olympiads.
“Congratulations to all students,” Edgemont Schools Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said, recognizing the “time and effort” that patch-earners dedicated to their studies.
Edgemont eighth grade student Kento Hong, who was selected to participate in the Menuhin Competition, a premier international tournament for young violinists, was introduced at the virtual board meeting by EHS Principal Kyle Hosier. “Being selected to participate in the Menuhin Competition is a goal for many violinists, but few are given the opportunity,” Hosier said. “Not only was Kento selected for the competition, but we recently learned that Kento earned fourth place in the Junior division.
The Menuhin International Violin Competition, known as the “olympics” of the violin, is the most prestigious violin competition, Hong said, noting that the contest often identifies young students who later become world-class violinists. “Tens of thousands of candidates globally apply, but only 44 competitor representatives get in,” he said. “Of that 44, only 22 enter the junior division.”
Hong thanked his various supporters, from the school board to his friends and family. “The Edgemont community provided the external environment to nourish our mind’s musical and academic development during the COVID pandemic crisis,” he said.
Edgemont Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Curtin introduced Haarrathi Kanna and Aarushi, who moved the Greenville Student Gazette newspaper online during the pandemic, publishing digital editions available to all students, whether they were in-person or online. The two students led board members and viewers through a presentation, which spotlighted various articles, podcasts, projects, interactive journalistic activities and surveys that were published in the paper over the last year.
“Not only has the Greenville Gazette provided students with the opportunity to show off their creativity and share their skills, but it has also been a huge part of our pandemic-style school and online learning,” Aarushi said. Haarrathi added that the paper has provided solace for many students during the sometimes overwhelming online and hybrid school year. “The digital format gives the public more access to the gazette than ever before,” said Haarrathi. Both students thanked their teacher Melanie Gomez and all of the Greenville teachers who helped bring the newspaper out to the general public in addition to the paper’s contributing writers.
When asked about plans for the 2021-22 academic school year, Kniewel confirmed the board’s plan for a fully in-person learning environment, unless unexpectedly ordered to offer a remote option by New York State; exceptions may also be made for a child who has a certain medical condition that would require a remote option. The in-person schedule would revert to nine periods for the high school, which was used before the pandemic.
Director of Technology and Information Systems Paul Garofano showcased technology and STEAM projects. Garofano also highlighted students’ improving technological literacy and increased collaboration between in-person and remote students. He mentioned that 100% of classrooms have interactive Promethean panels, all K-4 classes have Chromebook laptops and all staff are engaging in cybersecurity training.
“What is really special is the meaningfulness of which the technology is being used and the authentic learning, and most importantly, how student-centered it has become,” Garofano said, spotlighting the power of technology, especially during a pandemic. He also cited various types of software Edgemont students use in class, such as Clever, YouTube, Kami, Bitmoji Virtual Classroom and Google Classroom.
Hoping to prepare students for the “global economy,” Garofano described new STEAM courses for the 2021-22 academic year: Medical Detectives (grade 7) and The Science of Technology (grade 8). He also introduced three possible courses that would be first taught in the 2022-23 school year: Cybersecurity, Principles of Biomedical Science and Intro to Engineering and Design.
The board also heard about retirement resignations before adjourning. Librarian Patrisha Bronzell, first grade teacher Judy Katz and kindergarten teacher Deborah Mumford are retiring from Seely Place, while Spanish teacher Deborah Hollander is retiring from the Junior/Senior High School. Together, they have served the Edgemont School District for more than 86 years.
