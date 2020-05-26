Susan Shirken, who served as assistant superintendent of Edgemont Schools for almost 15 years, will retire on June 30. In a letter sent May 18 to the Edgemont community, Superintendent Victoria Kniewel announced that Shirken will continue to work on a part-time, interim basis, assisting with recruitment and training of her successor, while the district conducts a search for an assistant superintendent for business in 2020-21 to fill the opening.
Shirken was an assistant principal at Blind Brook Jr/Sr High School before coming to Edgemont in a similar capacity in 2001. In 2005, she became assistant superintendent. A former teacher with a background in fashion and retail, Shirken prepared, analyzed and communicated the district’s business and annual budget data to the community, clarifying tax rates and budget-to-budget projections in categories ranging from teacher salaries and technology to gas and electric.
Beginning July 1, Bryan Paul, assistant principal at Edgemont Jr/Sr High School, will take on most of the district’s business responsibilities as assistant to the superintendent for administration during the 2020-21 school year. He has chaired the math department for four years and taught math in Edgemont since 2008. He will take a leave of absence from his current assistant principal job, and the district will hire a leave-replacement to fill that position.
Kniewel lauded Shirken for “instituting procedures and processes enabling fiscal responsibility,” noting that Shirken’s strategy resulted in two increases in the district’s bond ratings by Moody’s Investors Service, as well as the establishment of capital reserves.
“We are proud of these accomplishments,” said Kniewel. “Susan has steadfastly stewarded the district’s finances, and we are grateful she will be part of the transition plan.”
With Shirken and Paul teaming up, Kniewel said, “This is a great opportunity for the district to maximize the expertise of two successful leaders who have given so much to help the students, faculty and staff to thrive over their years in Edgemont. Their expertise will be needed during these difficult economic times,” she said, adding that the staffing plan will not increase budget costs.
At an Edgemont Board of Education meeting May 5, board president Alec Clarke, said, “As a resident and a taxpayer, it was clear that when Sue came on, she instituted a level of fiscal responsibility that just hadn’t been there before.”
Added Paul, “We have been so fortunate to have Sue leading the district’s business office, as she has masterfully balanced fiscal responsibility with student needs. I couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to draw on this expertise while working alongside her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.