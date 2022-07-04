Between increased support from New York State Foundation Aid and federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts have decisions to make. Edgemont began seeking community feedback to guide those decisions at its June 21 board of education meeting.
Though no one spoke during public comment, Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel shared a survey via email (https://bit.ly/3ysipwJ) where stakeholders can weigh in on how the additional state Foundation Aid funding for the 2022-23 school year totaling $985,729 for nonrecurring expenses should be used.
The use of the funds needs to be submitted to the state and must fall under at least one of the following categories: increasing graduation rates, reducing class sizes, providing support for at-risk students, addressing social-emotional health, providing resources for English language learners and special education students, goals and ratios for pupil support, and investment in current initiatives, which Edgemont Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul called a “catch-all” category.
“This is such an important opportunity for the community to weigh in on how these funds can best be used,” school board President Judy Seiff said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to think creatively, to think a little bit more broadly.”
The district also had $383,387 from ARPA funds to be spent by July 1, with $77,677 required to be spent on “evidence-based interventions to address learning loss,” according to Paul. Among the areas the district targeted last year and spent additional funds on were “summer credit recovery for students in need of credits at the high school level, extending school year programs for special education and ENL [English as a New Language] students, and the addition of a math interventionalist at the elementary school,” Paul said, noting that part of the grant covered the salary for the math specialist so the district would have one at each elementary school. The additional funds will be used toward HVAC improvement throughout the district.
Thanking a hero
Seely Place Elementary School Assistant Principal Julia Huang praised head custodian Aleks Gocaj for his response to a June 9 campus lockdown due to a “suspicious individual” reported in the area and a quick response from the Greenburgh Police Department, which was “on school grounds in what seemed to be seconds.” As students who were outside when the lockdown was announced reentered the building, Gocaj searched the area with a broomstick in his hand, according to Huang, in an effort to make sure everyone was safe.
“His actions are a reflection of his character and reputation of putting the need of others first, and going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure our safety,” Huang said,
Huang cited the adage “It takes a village,” saying part of that village is the custodial staff, who not only keep buildings clean, but safe as well, which she called “a Herculean task,” something they do every day.
“You dive in with a positive attitude and smile with whatever might be asked of you,” Huang said of Gocaj. “Thank you for getting our school ready daily, for putting in the extra effort whenever needed, always willing to lend a helping hand, most importantly for caring for our students and school community as a whole. You are a role model and you deserve all of our praise and support tonight, Aleks.”
Renda replaces McCabe
With the retirement of Director of Facilities John McCabe, the board approved the hiring of Rosario “Ray” Renda, who spent the last 14 years in a similar role in Port Chester. Renda will make $182,500 and begins a one-year probationary period July 1. Paul touted Renda’s “experiential knowledge of a number of roles in the facilities and maintenance department” based on his experience with more than $91 million in capital construction projects at schools in Port Chester, most in conjunction with Edgemont’s architect of choice Fuller & D’Angelo. Renda also managed a staff about twice the size of Edgemont’s.
With many capital improvements under way and on the way for Edgemont, Paul said, “We believe that Ray best positions us to the level of success that we desire. Your hiring brings great ease to me during a time filled with many transitions here. We are happy and excited to welcome you to our community and we look forward to a successful partnership.”
Final meeting
Tuesday was the final meeting for school board President Seiff, board member Alec Clarke and retiring Superintendent Kniewel. School board members presented avid reader Kniewel with various books to get her started in the new chapter of her life. Students Bella Scovotti and Avantika Singh presented Kniewel with art and a poem as part of her farewell, and the PTSA presented a gift certificate for a local ski shop.
School board Vice President Monica Sganga made a lengthy speech in Kniewel’s honor, saying she could have come in with an “‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,’ attitude,” but instead Kniewel worked toward “forward progress and improvement both physically with the facilities and systematically with the delivery of education, which historically has been very decentralized here in Edgemont, which became painfully clear during the pandemic. Change is hard. School districts move slowly, and some people like the way things are and resist. But you powered through, not like a bulldozer, but as a shepherd herding the flock and trying to convince them that the greener pasture is just over the ridge,” said Sganga.
She continued: “My oldest graduated 10 years ago this week. Since then I have seen how much parent and student expectations have changed. Working with my fellow board members who have younger children, it’s abundantly clear we can’t deliver the same education the same way with today’s students the way we did 10 years ago. The decisions you have made, the direction you have taken us has not made you popular with everyone. Change never is.
“But I thank you for being more concerned with your vision and less with your popularity. It has been 10 years since my son graduated and he received an excellent education. I believe the one we’re delivering today is even better. I’ve always been impressed with your reading selections. You are indeed a lifelong learner who takes pleasure in expanding your mind with a passion for your profession.”
