With the exception of his first year of varsity swimming in seventh grade, Edgemont senior Christian Lee has never finished outside of the top four in his individual and relay events at the Section 1 championships. After returning from opting out of swimming for Ardsley/Hastings/Edgemont/Dobbs Ferry/Irvington junior year, Lee achieved something he had come within one place of as a freshman when he placed first in all four events at sectionals this month.
“It’s exhilarating and it felt like I was doing something special, especially with the help of my teammates,” Lee said. “I think the relays meant the most to me. The individual events I knew my capabilities and that I had a really solid chance at winning both my events, but I think for the relays we really put something special together both times, especially in the 400 free relay. Relays are really fun.”
Lee won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, and with teammates Philip Thayer, Finnian Franks and Michael Scholz, he won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“It was a wonderful day where all the pieces came together,” coach Tobey Saracino said. “Just to watch him go through each of the events and even watching his mentality change for each event was really intriguing. He is an exceptional swimmer and it was a lot of fun to watch him swim that meet.”
As a seventh grader Lee took seventh in the 200 freestyle, 14th in the 100 freestyle, ninth in the 200 freestyle relay and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. By eighth grade he was challenging for titles, taking second in the 200 medley relay, third in the 200 individual medley, fourth in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Freshman year in 2020, Lee won his first three Section 1 titles: the 200 individual medley, the 100 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay. He also was second in the 200 medley relay. Sophomore year in a virtual championship meet he won the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay titles and took third in both the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay.
“Having won a section title freshman year I definitely wanted to do that again and possibly break my record in the 200 IM, which was my primary focus,” Lee said. “I guess my objective was to win each event I swam, including relays, and I was pretty satisfied to do that.
“We were happy with the relays. I was proud of each leg. We had Philip Thayer swim the 500 literally two minutes before the relay and still managed to perform well.”
Lee’s four-title haul from senior year gives him nine titles in total, and leaves you wondering how many more he’d have had if he competed for the high school last winter. “He really rose through the ranks of getting to that final year to sweep through everything,” Saracino said.
Of course getting a sweep isn’t just about Lee as the relays are a four-man event.
“We were hopeful it would happen,” Saracino said. “I had an idea of where we stood, but it was, ‘Is this going to be the day everything comes together?’ For the relays it came together more than it had all season, but still with room for improvement, which is even more exciting because they have a very good chance of winning public schools at states.”
Thayer is a junior from Dobbs Ferry, Scholz a senior from Hastings, Franks a junior from Irvington and Lee a senior from Edgemont, which is a very unique lineup.
“These boys have pretty much grown together from middle school all the way up,” Saracino said. “Three of them are on one U.S. team, while Christian is on a different team and it doesn’t matter. They see each other throughout the year and when it’s time to get the job done they come together as one team. These guys are so mentally there and excited to be part of these relays together. I’m very excited to see what comes of it at states.”
Lee competed at states from seventh through ninth grades. There was no state meet sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having competed on Long Island for states earlier in his career, Lee is excited to travel up to Ithaca the first weekend of March for his grand finale with his AHEDI and Section 1 teammates.
“I think the most important thing is keeping a good mentality throughout the meet,” he said. “It’s a bunch of guys who are really familiar with each other traveling and staying in a hotel and having fun. It’s important to have control and not stay up until 1 in the morning talking to your friends and you can’t be eating the wrong foods.
“This was definitely a good step forward. I think in states we could potentially win the state relays. There’s definitely competition there. Hopefully I can win at least one state title.”
Lee and the relays are high in the rankings among public school swimmers, so anything can happen. “It’s mindboggling to know that he could go to states and literally sweep there, too,” Saracino said.
Saracino has high hopes for Lee and she loved to support such a “great kid.”
“He is a very laidback kid until you put him in a pressure situation,” she said. “And then what he does is he buckles down and he goes into battle. It is really kind of incredible to watch the personality change from him day to day joking around, very laid back, very chilled out, and then when it’s win it or lose it, it’s up to you, he goes in and he goes right after it. It’s really, really incredible to see.”
Edgemont junior Mike Barron and sophomore Nathaniel Hwang swam in the Section 1 preliminaries for AHEDI. Sophomore Aaron Zhang and eighth grader Yuchen Wei made it back for the finals.
Zhang had some issues with disqualifications in the regular season, but for postseason he has his best time in the 500 freestyle in time trials at a 5:09 and wasn’t much behind that in finals.
“I think he was very frustrated about each of those DQs,” Saracino said. “We talked about it and I think he was upset with himself, but what he did was he turned it around and he was able to take the opportunity to really build off of it and become a solid swimmer when the points really mattered.”
Wei was 10th in the 100 freestyle, just missing the 50-second mark, and also competed in the 200 medley relay. “He swam incredibly,” Saracino said. “He’s going to be one of those we’ll be watching for state cuts coming up. We were excited to see the growth, especially since that’s an eighth and a 10th grader.”
The only disappointment from the meet came in falling just one point behind Scarsdale in the team standing. Scarsdale was third, AHEDI fourth. Last year AHEDI was fifth, but scored half as many points as this year.
“I don’t know that they had that great of a year last year, so coming back I felt like I kind of wanted to help push the momentum and I think we did live up to our expectations and placed high overall as a team,” Lee said.
