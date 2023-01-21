Among the challenges of owning a small business can be a lack of time, a lack of staffing and a lack of resources. Edgemont High School junior Riya Jain is here to help.
With a deep interest in entrepreneurship and owning her own business some day, Jain is offering local businesses help with promoting their businesses in a large part through social media and storytelling. And she’s doing it pro bono.
Jain created Phoenix SMB Consulting late last summer and has already helped her two main clients, Central Dental and Park Avenue Barbers, by developing a custom plan for each and delving into four main goal areas:
1) Social media marketing and business brand building;
2) Discovering and applying for small business grants;
3) Helpful resources and tips to digitize their business;
4) Creating a Facebook community where virtual events will be conducted and will enable local businesses to help and learn from each other.
“Many local businesses lack digital skills and are resource constrained,” Jain said. “I truly believe businesses need to get digital to grow and thrive in today’s world. Phoenix is helping businesses with exactly that by tapping into skills of digital savvy high school students, while giving students an opportunity to get real world experience.”
It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic when Jain went to one of her favorite local restaurants and noticed how many fewer customers there were. She spoke with the owner and learned about “the struggles he was facing after COVID and how he was using a lot more digital services to help survive.”
“I kept that in mind and as we went out of COVID I did courses at universities like Columbia and Penn and that helped me hone in on what I was interested in,” Jain said. “I launched Phoenix SMB Consulting over the summer to do what I really liked.”
Working with the dentist was “intimidating,” only because it was Jain’s first client. She was “worried” she might not be taken seriously when she presented her plan, but the exact opposite happened.
“I started to grow more confident with it because I realized this was something I was good at and it was something I really enjoyed doing,” Jain said.
Jain focused on “how they were unique,” which included an interesting backstory, pro bono work they were doing, highlighting innovative equipment being used and creating some “fun” tips and posts about dentistry.
Instagram and Facebook are Jain’s main social media, but she also finds LinkedIn to be useful and is eager to learn TikTok in order to “develop content strategy and developing campaigns to acquire new customers and engage new customers.”
Both clients have given Jain rave reviews in their testimonials on her website (https://www.phoenix-smb-consulting.com/):
“Riya has been a great partner in helping us grow our dental practice. Over the last six months, Riya has helped create a powerful presence of our dental practice on Instagram. Instagram is a strong marketing channel for us helping us discover new patients, attract new patients and grow relationships with our existing patients — and Riya has been a big help on all three fronts. Riya is further helping us identify and apply for small business grants to get us the critical capital we need to grow our practice.” — Dr. Andres Ibanez, Central Dental
“Riya has helped me create a strong brand for my business — she created a modern logo and Instagram profile for my business, and developed and published content that showcased my work. She helped put my story out there explaining why I do what I do and to better help connect with my customers. This is very important as my business is a very people-oriented business. She also helped me discover and apply for small business grants. Riya has gone above and beyond to help me with my business.” — Artem Rafailov, Park Avenue Barbers
In addition to getting more businesses on board through referrals, Jain is looking to recruit fellow students to train to work with businesses.
“I think high school students are a lot stronger on social media and it’s a more valuable skill to have than people think,” Jain said. “When you show businesses the value of having a strong social media presence it really makes them want to consider you.”
“I’ve learned that being a business owner has a lot of challenges, but as challenging as it can be there’s a lot of growth and a lot that you can learn. When you’re facing those challenges it’s important to keep your goal in mind and what you want to accomplish. It’s easy to lose sight of that, but you need to stay true to what you believe and what you want. At the end of the day you can accomplish it and there’s always a path to it.”
She’s already brought her brother, Ishaan, on to do some graphic design.
“I’m looking for more people who are interested in it, who have an entrepreneurial spirit and drive and have 30 minutes to spare a week to discuss and then pair them with a business and create a custom plan for the businesses so we can help as many businesses as we possibly can,” Jain said. “That’s the end goal.”
The journey has been rewarding thus far for Jain.
“Seeing the expression on the business owner’s face when you create content that is valuable is something that is empowering and keeps pushing me,” Jain said. “That keeps me volunteering because I like seeing the effect that this has on people. The idea that this could continue to grow and become something bigger also pushes me.”
The name of the company comes from mythology and is personal for Jain.
“Phoenixes are very determined and strong creatures and they can rise up from the ashes,” Jain said. “I thought those were characteristics I wanted my business to have and things that I think I was already developing. Also in the second Harry Potter movie, there’s a bird that saves Harry Potter from the Chamber of Secrets and I thought that was a very symbolic moment. I’m not trying to save the businesses per se, but I just loved that.”
