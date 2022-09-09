The Edgemont Board of Education and administration may not see eye to eye with the Edgemont Teachers Association (ETA) on certain issues, but both are hopeful that a path forward to becoming more in alignment has begun repavement.
On May 10, new ETA president Jonathan Hansonbrook read a shocking statement at a board of education meeting with superintendent Victoria Kniewel just about a month and a half away from retirement. At the meeting, Hansonbrook publicly accused the district of a gender discriminatory practice in the tenure process at the junior/senior high school and the improper handling of a sexual harassment complaint (https://bit.ly/3x5BFPx).
The board of education was not aware Hansonbrook was going to speak publicly, but then-board president Judy Seiff issued a statement to the Inquirer saying the district knew about the issues and “has been working diligently, with appropriate and warranted confidentiality, with the administration and the ETA to reach decisions that are in the best interest of the Edgemont students and staff.” Then-superintendent Kniewel did not respond to a request for comment at that time.
New school board president Monica Sganga read a statement at a meeting Aug. 23 addressing these issues, while new superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton went over new tenure procedures (https://bit.ly/3Qz4JGa). Hansonbrook returned Sept. 6 to open the school board meeting with another statement of his own. Overall, Hansonbrook had a message of hope that under new leadership positive change would come over time.
Sganga read the same statement again at the Sept. 6 meeting soon after Hansonbrook spoke. Hansonbrook said he had been provided a copy of the statement prior to its first reading. He said he was interviewed as part of the district’s investigation into the allegations, but was not “privy to all that they learned.”
“What I know is that the faculty’s experience and perception does not necessarily align with the results that the investigation reached,” Hansonbrook said. “Perception is important and it shapes what the faculty feels and believes.”
He continued: “Still, though it might be difficult or impossible to change the perception of the past, that does not mean that the present and future must necessarily be no different.”
Sganga’s statement addressed the “very concerning allegations” brought forth by Hansonbrook, saying “prompt and effective steps to investigate the allegations” were taken. Sganga said “no improper handling” of the sexual harassment complaint was found after being reviewed by legal counsel.
As for tenure, Sganga said the district hired “an independent counsel to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation” that included several interviews, the review of numerous documents and records, and an examination of the district’s hiring practices.
“When the report was delivered to us, we sent it back and challenged the attorneys to provide additional data and statistics to satisfy our questions,” Sganga said. “Based on the evidence that we have at this time, we agree with the investigators’ conclusion that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the claim of gender discrimination in the district’s tenure process. Nevertheless, Dr. Hamilton is working with the ETA and administration to address all concerns raised to improve the tenure process.”
Hansonbrook has had many conversations with Hamilton and is appreciative of “the willingness of the board and Dr. Hamilton to address these issues head on.” This is only the beginning of the process, but Hansonbrook said he believes their “efforts are sincere.” Hansonbrook called Hamilton “approachable” and “thoughtful” and said he told the ETA membership he deserves the “benefit of the doubt” and he needs “time to implement positive change.”
Many saw it for themselves at the opening day convocation last week when, as Hansonbrook put it, Hamilton “hit all the right notes.”
“He filled the room with hope and optimism and expressed real appreciation for all that our faculty does for our students and their families,” Hansonbrook said. “The room buzzed with excitement. It has been a very long time since I felt that level of energy at an opening-day convocation — a very … long … time. As I told my colleagues, ‘If this morning is any indication of what is to come, we’re going to be OK.’”
That said, Hansonbrook noted there is “a long way to go” as there was a 10% turnover in staff at the junior/senior high school in the last several months. In addition to expected retirements, there were many who left unexpectedly. “While we are thrilled to add the talents and skill sets of our newly hired colleagues, schools are built around longevity of staff,” Hansonbrook said, adding, “We can’t sustain another year of that level of attrition.”
Hansonbrook is waiting to see how the board and superintendent turn their words into actions, but he is optimistic for a positive outcome.
“I am keenly aware that bringing about positive change will take time and, most importantly, it will take willingness on the part of all the partners involved,” he said. “I firmly believe that all parties are ready and willing to engage in moving forward, not just because we have to do it, but because it is the right thing to do.
“Instantaneous change is desired, but incrementalism is going to be the reality. We’re going to make progress through baby steps, at least at first. I am happy to say that the early actions do match the words, especially in the efforts to address the tenure process issues that vexed our staff last year. Those efforts have been collaborative and collegial and they have been productive. In particular, I am grateful that Dr. Hamilton is actively trying to codify and memorialize in writing the systems that we use to make tenure decisions.”
The opening day of the school year coming out of more than two years of COVID-19 also gave a boost to morale as “so many smiles” on the faces of students, in addition to laughter, were present throughout the day, Hansonbrook said.
“That’s what learning should look like and that’s what learning should sound like,” he said. “That’s why we’re all here. I am eager to move forward. I know you are too. Let’s make sure we get this right, together.”
