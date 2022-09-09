Sganga and Hamilton photo

Edgemont board of ed president Monica Sganga and superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hamilton

The Edgemont Board of Education and administration may not see eye to eye with the Edgemont Teachers Association (ETA) on certain issues, but both are hopeful that a path forward to becoming more in alignment has begun repavement.

On May 10, new ETA president Jonathan Hansonbrook read a shocking statement at a board of education meeting with superintendent Victoria Kniewel just about a month and a half away from retirement. At the meeting, Hansonbrook publicly accused the district of a gender discriminatory practice in the tenure process at the junior/senior high school and the improper handling of a sexual harassment complaint (https://bit.ly/3x5BFPx).

