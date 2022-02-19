As a third grader, Ari Malz created a family history project that focused on his relatives who had survived the Holocaust. As an Edgemont High School freshman, Malz — having been a victim of anti-Semitism himself last year and seeing constant news reports of hate crimes around the country — is educating others on the topic and raising awareness by sharing an in-depth view of his family’s story.
Malz made a presentation to the Greenburgh Town Board on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as the board was considering passing a resolution “condemning anti-Semitism” and instructing the town police to submit an annual report on “anti-Semitic acts within its jurisdiction.” Less than a week later, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the board unanimously passed the resolution 5-0.
“The issue of anti-Semitism is very important to me and who I am,” Malz told the board. “The Nazis murdered many members of my family during the Holocaust. My great grandparents were survivors of the Nazi death camps … My paternal grandfather was born in a displaced person’s camp ... My maternal grandmother was also born in a displaced person’s camp ... Their relatives, my relatives, were among the 6 million Jews murdered as part of Hitler’s Final Solution, one-third of the entire Jewish population.
“As a descendant of Holocaust survivors, I am what the Nazis were ultimately trying to destroy. I have become increasingly alarmed by the rise of anti-Semitism in this country.”
Recent events such as the mass shooting outside Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018, a shooting at a kosher market in New Jersey in 2019, the home invasion and stabbing of a rabbi in Rockland County on the seventh night of Hanukkah in 2019, and the taking of hostages at a Texas synagogue earlier this year have saddened Malz, who faced an incident last year when a baseball teammate said something anti-Semitic to him. When he asked the player not to use the word again, Malz was shocked to hear it repeated.
“I was taken aback, but did not take any further action,” Malz told the board. “Like many before, I’d assumed that anti-Semitism would go away simply by ignoring [it]. I now think the opposite approach is required. We need to identify anti-Semitism when it occurs and condemn it. We need to have educational programs that teach about anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.”
After Feiner posted the video of Malz’s presentation, there were two “very negative comments,” including one from someone “highlighting her right to deny the Holocaust ever happened,” Feiner said. At that point Feiner realized the board needed to add a paragraph in the resolution to condemn Holocaust denial.
Feiner said the resolution was sparked by residents who believed the town needed to a “take a stand” on the matter. Feiner, who is Jewish, said he has twice been “victimized,” once with threats against his family — an arrest was made — and another time by a Fairview fire chief. He said there have also been anti-Semitic comments made at town board meetings.
“We need to track the incidents of anti-Semitism in our community because we know that the failure to act has led to some of the darkest stages of our history,” Malz told the board. “It’s easy to forget that Jews are just 2% of the entire population of the United States and 0.2% of the population in the world. We need your help. We need to come together as a community and take a stand against anti-Semitism. In conclusion, anti-Semitism is antithetical to everything we are and everything we aspire to be. I strongly encourage you to pass this legislation condemning anti-Semitism. I also look forward to making the goals of this legislation a reality.”
Feiner said he was impressed by Malz’s presentation and he is looking for more families to tell their stories, which would be videotaped and preserved much like the town’s video series featuring stories from veterans, 9/11, and from the community’s Black families.
“His speech before the town board was very moving, very eloquent,” Feiner said. “You can see Ari is very smart and I think people who watch the video will reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust. It’s not just history, but it’s somebody’s family. It means something much more when you personalize it.”
Malz has long been “passionate” about government and public speaking. He is a member of student government at Edgemont and had emailed Feiner looking to get involved by volunteering locally. When they spoke about the possibility, their worlds collided as Malz told Feiner he also had an interest in combating anti-Semitism and Feiner told Malz about the upcoming vote.
“I hope it brings awareness to people to notice what goes on around the country and Greenburgh in general,” Malz told the Inquirer. “I hope people realize this is something real and it has a big impact on people’s lives. I hope this shows there is a way to deal with it and bring awareness to the fact that there is anti-Semitism in Greenburgh, in Westchester, in New York, the whole country.”
Malz’s parents, Jordan and Michelle, believe the Holocaust is part of the family’s “collective identity.” While many of their ancestors were killed by the Nazis, the couple said they also focus on the powerful fact that so many survived and went on to live their lives and extend their family trees.
“I think it’s a real testament to the survivors that they were able to start over and press ahead,” Jordan said. “I think it’s a real testament to the human spirit where you’re always looking to survive and renew and start again.”
Malz proudly shows off photos of his surviving family members. On his father’s side his great grandparents Luba and Nathan, each suffered through multiple concentrations camps in Poland, Lithuania and Germany before being liberated by the United States Army in 1945. Luba was 19, Nathan 25. They met in a displaced person’s camp in Feldafing, Germany. In 1947, Morris, Jordan’s father, Malz’s grandfather, was born and in 1949 the family immigrated to the U.S. on the S.S. Greeley.
On his mother’s side, Malz’s great grandparents, Naomi and Yale, were living in a Polish ghetto. Before they could be killed or sent to concentration camps, they escaped and hid in the forest during the war, as did 25,000 others throughout Eastern Europe. They later ended up in a displaced person’s camp in Eschwege, Germany, where they had Jeannie, Michelle’s mother, Malz’s grandmother, in 1946 before sailing to the U.S. on the S.S. Ernie Pyle a year later.
What’s difficult is that memories of the Holocaust were often too painful for survivors to discuss, so families often never found out from their elders what they actually went through, though the evidence is clear that it was beyond any nightmare.
“There’s an expression we have that is Never Forget and Never Again,” Jordan said, noting that as the elderly Holocaust survivors start “dying out,” it becomes the “responsibility of the children and the grandchildren and now the great grandchildren to speak out and remind the world about these atrocities that occurred and all these precipitating events of anti-Semitism that start out in small doses and gets the heat turned up.”
“If you don’t dial the heat back down it starts to get worse and worse and worse. I’m proud of Ari to be able to find his voice early in life to speak about these issues. I think the important thing is to speak out when it happens.”
Added Michelle, “If no one talks about it no one knows about it.”
Malz has vowed to continue to do just that, using his family’s experiences and his own to shed light on hate that leads toward injustices.
“Something people should do nowadays is educate people about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism … because the key is education,” he said. “There’s a lot of ignorance, but if we educate the youth about this issue and its importance, I feel it would make an impact.”
