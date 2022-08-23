Shivi Jain photo

Shivi Jain uses EHS yearbooks in her research.

 Contributed Photo

For her Senior Options project, Shivi Jain chose to look to the past by filling in the informational gap on the history of Edgemont’s Asian community.

Jain graduated from Edgemont High School in June 2022 and is on her way to the University of Pennsylvania this fall. Her interest in social justice and advocacy for marginalized groups began in 2020 during the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shivi Jain 2 photo

Shivi Jain is a member of EHS Class of 2022.

