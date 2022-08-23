For her Senior Options project, Shivi Jain chose to look to the past by filling in the informational gap on the history of Edgemont’s Asian community.
Jain graduated from Edgemont High School in June 2022 and is on her way to the University of Pennsylvania this fall. Her interest in social justice and advocacy for marginalized groups began in 2020 during the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“My friends and I got really interested in that [movement] and educating ourselves,” she said. “We felt like we wanted to take action during that time.”
In 2020, Jain and her peers — Isha Bahadur, Jasmine Rao, Sanjana Jaiswal and Jillian Zolottook — embarked on fundraising for the NAACP and the National Bail Fund Network. They created a project to sell Black Lives Matter lawn signs by various Black artists from around the country. “All the proceeds went to nonprofits. We were able to raise around $10,000, which was a really, really cool project to do,” Jain said.
In addition to fundraising, Jain and her friends also worked with the Edgemont High School administration, in particular assistant principal MaryRose Joseph, to figure out how the school could do more to promote marginalized students. One outcome of that effort was the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at Edgemont High School.
“Once we started talking to administration, we saw that there was a kind of gap, [in] a really strategized effort to focus on making students who have marginalized backgrounds feel very included,” she said.
In addition, “There was not a focused effort to have people learn about the history of different cultures,” she noted. “[Changing] that was the main goal of the DEI committee.”
Through another DEI group called Edgemont4All, Jain met Jordan Copeland, a historian with the Scarsdale Historical Society. Jain helped moderate a discussion based around Copeland’s research on the history of Black people in Scarsdale. When it came time for Jain to decide on a project for Senior Options in May this year, she reached out to Copeland.
“I … asked him if he needed help with any of his work … on the history of Black people in Edgemont, but then he was telling me about how there’s a big gap in knowledge about the history of Asian people in Edgemont,” she said. “Edgemont and Scarsdale both have very high Asian populations. Thinking about my time in Edgemont … growing up as an Indian in Edgemont … I thought that’d be a really cool project.”
Copeland, along with Dylan Pyne of the Edgemont Historical Society, helped mentor Jain as she went about her project. To guide her research, Jain created two questions.
“First was seeing historically what qualities about Edgemont attracted so many people of Asian descent here,” she said. “And then the second thing was trying to look into what was the experience of Asians in Edgemont, and how did that change throughout the years.”
To help answer those questions, Jain separated her project into three parts: researching existing data, conducting interviews with alumni, and looking through yearbooks from the 1970s into the 1990s.
One notable finding was a major demographic shift from 1970 to 2022. While flipping through yearbooks, Jain found that this population, which was originally quite small, increased each year.
“I was looking at the number of Asian students per graduating class. It was almost like an exponential growth from the 1970s onwards,” she said. “In 1980, there were less than 10 students of Asian descent, but by 1988, there were 30.”
Each graduating class consisted of 120-130 students, meaning this increase from 10 to 30 was quite significant. This population growth continued into the modern day. As of 2022, Edgemont’s population is 34% Asian, which is more than triple the state average (9%).
Jain researched the reasons for this increase in population, with one of them being a booming Japanese economy in the ’80s.
“A lot of Japanese companies sent executives to live in Edgemont ... These companies actually owned houses in Edgemont, and they would send people to live there for one to two years. So students would come from Japan and go to Edgemont ... and then move back.”
The yearbooks Jain pored over also reflected this increase in the Asian population.
“The ESL [English as a Second Language] Club started in the yearbook as one little club on the corner with a few members, but as I was going through yearbooks, literally all the way until the 1990s, it went from a quarter of a page to a half of a page to a full-page spread [focusing on] the ESL Club.”
She also found each year showed more clubs dedicated to international students.
“I saw that there were a lot of international student exchange clubs and culture clubs that definitely started to grow over time. There was the Newcomers Club, which [had a quote saying] they were there to discuss newcomers’ problems and the loneliness felt by all at one time or another,” she said. “It was cool how there were clubs meant to alleviate any sort of stress or any struggle to fit in for international students or newcomers to Edgemont.”
Jain explained her theory that the warm response to newcomers was a factor in why many people of Asian descent chose to live in Edgemont.
“It was viewed as a very welcoming community to foreign people,” she said. “One of the people I interviewed said that part of the fabric of Edgemont was to be welcoming to new families moving in.”
Through her research, Jain found many other reasons why people moved to Edgemont.
“Some of the main appealing qualities of Edgemont were the commute time was super quick … It was about 25 minutes to get to the office. Another thing was saying that there was a lot of affordable and available housing in Edgemont. And then also Edgemont had a reputation for being a very good school district. And that’s a key value in Asian households.”
Jain conducted interviews with four Edgemont alumni of Asian descent. In her final project, their names were kept anonymous. Those conversations provided insight for the experiences of Asian students through the years.
One EHS alumnus, who graduated in 1988 and is of Indian descent, described the struggle to find community during the period when there were very few Indian students.
“He said that for him, being Indian was identifying, because there were only about five Indian kids per grade,” Jain said. “There was not a direct community, but he traveled to India about every year. He also had a big community within his family that was very strong for him.”
Despite the small Indian population, this alumnus was able to find community with other international students.
“Although there were not a lot of Indian kids [in] his grade, he described that there are a lot of immigrant children in Edgemont. The shared experience of being a child of an immigrant helped him create a lot of bonds. And he really, really valued that in Edgemont, that he was able to relate to kids who may not have been of the same ethnicity, but had gone through similar experiences just being a child of an immigrant.”
Another alumnus, who graduated in 1980 and was of Taiwanese and Filipino descent, described a similar experience. He said he found community with people of different backgrounds through sports.
“A lot of the people from the UN came and moved to Edgemont, so there are students from all around the world,” Jain said. “He described the soccer team as [being] super international, and the soccer team was one of the best in the area.”
That alumnus credited the team’s strength to its diversity.
“All these kids from around the world learned soccer very well in their home countries. When they came to Edgemont, they would actually speak to each other in their own languages. [and] they were … learning each other’s cultures.”
Despite the clubs and efforts toward inclusion, alumni still recalled encountering ignorance from their peers. However, as the community became more diverse, they found these incidents to be less frequent.
“Overall, [the alumni] said there were small micro aggressions when they were younger, especially when they were in elementary schools; that was when there were less Asian kids per grade, but they said as they went through high school, more and more [Asian] kids moved to Edgemont,” Jain said. “I think it was a little harder in elementary school. But then compared to other communities, most people said Edgemont felt more diverse.”
Several of the alumni Jain interviewed mentioned the ESL program, and how it helped students adapt to a new culture and school. One alumnus shared his perception of the effort Edgemont put into the program.
“Although he was not a part of the ESL program, he observed it, and he thought it was really impressive how many resources were put into supporting students, and helping them assimilate from their old cultures. There were no state guidelines to follow at the time to help new students adjust. Edgemont [schools] really did it themselves,” Jain said. “[The district] had a really great ESL teacher [who] was able to really help these students adjust to this new life, teach them the American way of life and help them adjust to this new school.”
One alumni who participated in the ESL program said he moved to Edgemont from India in eighth grade and, in his view, the ESL program was well run and supportive.
“He thought it was cool that ... you were also learning about all the other cultures from the students who were in your class. He said it helped him tremendously because it allowed students to progress much faster through the Edgemont curriculum,” Jain said. “After being there for a few years and [originally] not knowing any English, he was able to join regular English classes and to learn English that way, through literature and things like that.”
Jain summarized these findings and more in a presentation in June, which received positive reactions from her peers and Edgemont High School staff.
“I think it was a really great reaction, especially from the alumni. As I was interviewing them they were so eager to help me and share their experiences with me,” she said. “I think they had pretty nuanced experiences, and maybe that was not something they had thought about in the past. They were really happy to talk about their time at Edgemont.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.