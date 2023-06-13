If anyone knows about legacy, it’s Mark Romney.
Having coached junior varsity boys’ soccer for several years, he approached then-Edgemont boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Jim San Marco, an Edgemont graduate who became a physical education teacher, coach and athletic director at his alma mater, about adding another sport to his duties. Romney shadowed San Marco for a year, coached junior varsity for four years and toward the end of the 2014 season took over the boys’ varsity program, with his first full season in 2015.
On the girls’ side, Romney watched San Marco pass the torch to former player Katie Feinstein (Class of 1999) in 2012 and then Alexa Goldberg (Class of 2014), who was coached by both San Marco and Feinstein, in 2021. Romney is now leaving the boys’ program to Goldberg, who had been his assistant coach — Feinstein was also the boys’ assistant coach before relocating — and the two will reverse roles next year, with Romney staying on next year as assistant.
“We’re so wonderfully fortunate to have coach Alexa Goldberg, who is going to be the head coach and keep the program going the way it’s been,” Romney said. “There’s a continuity through Coach San Marco to me and now to Coach Goldberg. It’s something special.”
Romney was a 30-year resident of Edgemont where his three children attended schools, and he served on the school board for two terms. He moved to New Rochelle three years ago.
The very last match of Romney’s head coaching career was the New York State doubles finals where junior Nick Peng and freshman Eli Johnson won Edgemont’s first-ever boys’ state title at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center, having previously won the first-ever boys’ section title.
“He’s been the program the past few years for us,” senior Liyam Yaghoobzadeh said. “He started coaching me and Tapan [Sidhwani] playing JV soccer in ninth grade and tennis in ninth grade got canceled after a week [due to COVID-19]. He’s been great. He’s always been the best speech-giver before games, very motivational. Without him we couldn’t have gotten where we are. He’s shaped us into who we are today.”
For Goldberg, who won the girls’ team’s first and only New York State doubles title with Tomo Iwasaki in 2013, it was a bittersweet day. Romney had her coach Peng and Johnson during the finals, showing full faith in her to lead the boys during a tough match against Horace Greeley.
“This is the best way you want to go out,” Goldberg said. “I think Coach Romney had a fantastic coaching career and to go out like this is a coach’s dream, to finish with a championship. I’m very excited that he’s offered to stay on with me next year as the assistant. I think it will be nice to keep that consistency for the boys.
“I think Coach Romney and I complement each other very well. He’s very calm, always pumping up the kids and I’m the more kind of intense coach, but I think we work really well together. We both understand what the goals are of the boys and the team and I’m very excited for the future of Edgemont tennis.”
It was Romney’s honor to be part of the program for so many years, being part of the tradition of Edgemont’s 30 league titles in the sport.
“Taking the legacy of excellence that Coach San Marco set and using that as the paradigm and then trying to evolve it but keep that continuity was important,” he said. “For me what’s great about it are the kids from Edgemont that come out every year. We have the most wonderful students, the most wonderful community of supportive parents and it’s almost like a family feeling around the team year in and year out, I just wanted to be part of that and keep that going.”
Romney always liked to take a large roster and set up as many nonleague matches as league matches to give as many players a chance to compete. The focus was always on winning the league, while also scheduling top large schools for crossovers.
Last year the team made it to the first-ever Section 1 Division 2 team finals that would lead to a state tournament. The Panthers lost 3-2 to eventual state champion Byram Hills. This year the team fell 3-2 to eventual section champ Bronxville, which plays in the state semifinals Friday, June 9, in the section semifinals. Both years it came down to a supertiebreaker.
Edgemont had always played a three singles/four doubles format in the regular season. Last spring that changed to four/three and this year Edgemont was put in a power league with Scarsdale, Mamaroneck, Horace Greeley and Byram Hills and held its own with matches coming down to supertiebreakers.
For 19 seasons through the fall of 2021, Romney was the junior varsity boys’ soccer coach, working with varsity head coach Mike Cozza and assistant David Villalobos.
“I’m really proud of that,” Romney said. “That was a great program to be part of. I felt I was able to contribute a lot in keeping that soccer program strong. I learned a lot about coaching from Mike Cozza. He’s just a tremendous coach, a tremendous Edgemont coach. I think with my two mentors being Cozza and San Marco that’s pretty good.”
Cozza also appreciated having Romney in the soccer program and every year Romney would join the varsity team for playoffs where he had a chance to reconnect with many of his former players and add another veteran presence, including when the team made the Section 1 Class B finals in 2009.
“He had a great dedication to the program,” Cozza said. “Always wanted it to succeed. He would email Dave and I the status of next year’s team. He would give me a detailed analysis of his team and each individual player’s strengths and weaknesses after each season. He was a great coach to bounce ideas off of. He was someone I can go to to vent when needed and also to pick his brain when needed… The players really respected him and he did so much for our program.”
Athletic director Anthony DeRosa knew he could count on Romney to do right by his teams and players each year, having a different approach with JV soccer and varsity tennis.
“As the JV coach for soccer it was whatever he could do to support the varsity while building skill and continuity between the two programs,” DeRosa said. “He was there for the varsity team as well. Then in tennis he took that program to different heights and keeping the consistency with all the league titles he’s had, keeping that program strong. He’s done a tremendous job with the program.”
DeRosa called watching Romney go out with a championship “a special accomplishment.”
“Obviously it doesn’t happen very often,” DeRosa said. “The last time we won a state title in tennis was when Alexa and Tomo did that 10 years ago. It was a real treat to watch these kids be able to win the section, go on to the state and win states today. Just really a nice feeling and a proud moment for our athletic program.”
Hiring Goldberg to replace Feinstein and then Romney didn’t take much thought for DeRosa.
“I’m very confident in Alexa,” DeRosa said. “She bleeds Edgemont blue, she was a state champion here, has that connection to the program. It just makes sense. She’s done a great job taking over the girls’ program and to have her take over the boys’ program is just a no-brainer.”
Though he won’t be around for it, Yaghoobzadeh knows the team will be in good hands with Goldberg.
“It will never hurt to have another state champion coaching you,” he said. “She’s amazing and she knows so much about the game. The two of them together are a truly great duo with their knowledge of the game and the knowledge of the players.”
