Though it’s been a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edgemont School District’s election night on Tuesday could not have been quieter.
With just over 550 voters turning out to the polls to cast their ballots, the district’s $65.2 million budget easily passed with 84.9% voting in favor.
According to Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, at least a third of those who voted were new voters, who had not previously voted in school elections.
“We're so excited that the Edgemont community came together in support of the schools [and] to secure the future success of the Edgemont Schools,” said Kniewel, who has been superintendent of schools for eight years. “We just couldn't be happier that they really came out — and intentionally came out. Many, many first timers came out to vote.”
The board of education election was also a muted affair. Mariquita Blumberg, an incumbent, and Dolya Fleck, a newcomer, both easily won seats on the board with no challengers on the ballot for the board’s two open seats.
The largest draw for voters by far was the district’s two bond propositions, which passed easily with 76% and 62% voting in favor of Proposition 1 and Proposition 2, respectively. Proposition 2 was contingent on Proposition 1 being passed.
Bond Prop 1 will expand instructional space at Greenville and Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School and upgraded the infrastructure at Seely Place School. The proposal costs $38,858,500 with a projected school tax increase of $65 for every $1 million assessed home value, based on current interest rates, beginning in the 2023-24 year.
Bond Prop 2 will improve vehicular access, parking and added cafeteria expansions at all three schools for a cost of $15,282,625.
The total estimated cost for both bond propositions together is $54,141,125, with a projected school tax increase of $400 for every $1 million assessed home value, based on current interest rates, beginning in the 2023-24 year.
“I would like to thank the administration for the incredible job they did this year in getting ready for this bond vote and educating the public on the importance of it, especially given that they were trying to keep the school open during a pandemic as well,” said school board president Alec Clarke. “It really was a superhuman effort that we can all express our appreciation for, and we want to express our appreciation for the community for becoming educated on it and understanding the importance of it, and funding our schools at a time when we really need it, when we know that, economically, this is not necessarily the easiest time to commit those dollars, but we appreciate their stepping up and supporting the schools.”
The propositions’ large-scale capital projects are set to begin in 2023.
2021-22 budget
Yes — 469
No — 83
Bond Prop 1
Yes — 424
No — 131
Bond Prop 2
Yes — 345
No — 207
Board of education (2 spots open)
Mariquita Blumberg (incumbent) — 451 votes
Dolya Fleck — 436
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
