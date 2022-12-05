Edgemont CSE data for 2022 image

In his first year as Edgemont’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kenneth Hamilton has prioritized the needs of the district’s differentiated learners as much as he has those of the academically high-achieving students that help give Edgemont a superior reputation.

Over three months of the school year, Hamilton learned about Edgemont High School’s Intensive Communication Achievement Program (ICAP) in September, heard from and later connected with a parent of students who are dyslexic in October and mostly recently appreciated a presentation on the district’s special education programs at the board of education’s Nov. 22 meeting.

Download PDF Pupil Personnel Services Presentation
Download PDF Edgemont's Plan for Special Education

