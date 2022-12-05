In his first year as Edgemont’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kenneth Hamilton has prioritized the needs of the district’s differentiated learners as much as he has those of the academically high-achieving students that help give Edgemont a superior reputation.
Over three months of the school year, Hamilton learned about Edgemont High School’s Intensive Communication Achievement Program (ICAP) in September, heard from and later connected with a parent of students who are dyslexic in October and mostly recently appreciated a presentation on the district’s special education programs at the board of education’s Nov. 22 meeting.
New director of pupil personnel services Dr. Minu Thomas and assistant director of pupil personnel services Ed Stickles made the in-depth special education presentation late last month, with the board voting to approve the district’s plan that evening.
The district used the New York State Education Department’s Blueprint for Improved Results for Students with Disabilities as a guide to help students with disabilities make progress throughout their years in school:
1) Students engage in self-advocacy and are involved in determining their own educational goals and plan.
“We’re doing a good job of that at the high school presently,” Stickles said. “We invite many of the students to participate in their own CSE (Committee on Special Education) meetings, their own 504 meetings, so that we can hear their voice and they can advocate for themselves.”
2) Parents, and other family members, are engaged as meaningful partners in the special education process and the education of their child.
“I can report that during annual review time we’ve got 100% participation of parents,” said Stickles, who has been at Edgemont for a decade. “We haven’t had a meeting since I’ve been here [in which] we’ve been absent a parent or guardian.”
3) Teachers design, provide and assess the effectiveness of specially designed instruction to provide students with disabilities with access to participate and progress in the general education curriculum.
“I think that can be seen across grade levels, K through 12, with our integrated co-teaching model as well as our consultant teacher model, keeping kids in the gen ed (general education) setting as much as possible, as well as allowing our special ed teachers — and pushing them — to participate in professional development alongside their gen ed peers,” Stickles said. “That goes with the reading instruction they’ve been involved in, as well as the Science 21.”
4) Teachers provide research-based instructional teaching and learning strategies and supports for students with disabilities.
“That’s really what special education’s supposed to be, research-based practices,” Stickles said. “We have that with the Wilson Reading, as an example, as well as in our ICAP program with the applied behavior analysis methodologies for our students there.”
5) Schools provide multitiered systems of behavioral and academic support.
6) Schools provide high-quality inclusive programs and activities.
“Some of the work that we did last year and this year is to work with our reading specialists to look at our criteria for students at the building level, as well as students who are classified with an IEP (individualized education plan) or a 504,” Thomas said. “We’re looking forward to … improve that end of it and provide high quality inclusive programs and district-sponsored activities.”
Thomas later distinguished between IEPs and 504s, calling a 504 “basically an IEP without special education services and support” and “primarily [is an] accommodation and modification plan within the general education setting.” There is an evaluation process to determine anything that might “adversely affect the student’s educational performance,” she said.
7) Schools provide appropriate instruction for students with disabilities in career development and opportunities to participate in work-based learning.
“An update from our last board of ed meeting: Our ICAP program from EHS has partnered with CVS in one location and the Westchester Airport for pre-vocational internships one day a week as part of the work-based learning,” Thomas said. “We’re also working … to help mainstream those students into physical education and art classes. Good Buddies is a program that has been launched to integrate students in special education with the mainstream population as well.”
Edgemont provides counseling services, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and language therapy, multisensory reading and assistive technology through consultant teachers who push into gen ed; resource room programs with a maximum five kids getting special instruction; integrated co-teaching, where gen ed and special ed teachers co-teach side by side; special classes for students who need more specialized instruction in a smaller group setting; and ICAP, a special class working with lower functioning students.
The district has 29.8 special education teachers, 11 teacher assistants, six school psychologists, six school counselors (having added one this year), five speech and language therapists, five reading/literacy specialists, 2.4 full-time equivalent English as a New Language teachers and one CSE coordinator.
Thomas has been focused on goals and professional development for the staff to best serve students. There has been diversity, equity and inclusion training for elementary teacher aides that focused on implicit bias, stereotypes, microaggressions and intent vs. impact; training from Southern Westchester BOCES on the role of the teacher aide in de-escalation, fostering student independence and social emotional learning; dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) training for all psychologists and counselors with evidence-based, social emotional support by teaching explicit skills on mindfulness, emotional regulation, distress tolerance and interpersonal skills; Level 2 multisensory Wilson Language training for phonemic awareness, phonics, reading fluency, vocabulary and comprehension; Crisis Prevention Institute training for de-escalation and behavior management techniques; strengthening IEP goals to be measurable, ambitious and challenging based on individual student’s needs; and streamlining process and procedures within the department with a request for program reviews, amending IEPs and 504 plans and requesting additional evaluations.
Stickles credited Thomas for bringing a fresh perspective to Edgemont’s programs and processes.
Thomas and Stickles presented special education figures from October, noting that they change when more data becomes available or students come in or leave the district or change to and from special education settings based on needs and progress.
There are currently 15 preschoolers in Edgemont who would likely receive some sort of special education services in the coming years. That number was double for the 2017-18 and 2019-20 school years, but post COVID-19, fewer kids had been in preschool and received evaluations from teachers, so that number is expected to rise as there are 12 cases waiting to be evaluated.
Stickles is part of an action committee for the county and said, “We just had an emergency meeting because there’s a great shortage of providers in Westchester County and every school district reported that they are inundated with referrals, so we’re talking about ways of trying to help each other out in that area … Don’t be fooled by the 15; numbers are coming in and that will rise again.”
As dictated by state and federal guidelines, there are 13 school age classifications for students with disabilities: autism (29 of Edgemont’s 234 classified students), emotional disturbance (12), learning disability (68), intellectual disability (2), deafness (0), hearing impaired (0), speech and language (51), visual impairment/blindness (0), orthopedic impairment (1), other health impairment (66), multiple disabilities (5), deaf-blindness (0) and traumatic brain injury (0).
Those 234 make up 12% of the school’s 1,929 student population. In comparison to other like area districts from the 2020-21 school year, Edgemont falls in the middle: in Chappaqua 9.8% are classified, Blind Brook-Rye 10.7%, Scarsdale 10.7%, Ardsley 11%, Harrison 12.1%, Irvington 13%, Mount Pleasant 14.7%.
From 2018-19 through 2021-22, Edgemont had between 226 and 244 students fall within those categories. Among the individual classifications there has not been a major variance in the numbers over the past five years, though autism has gone up by nine students over that time.
When looked at by age, Thomas said the trend is for speech and language issues at the earlier levels as there are 31 for ages 6-11 and 16 for ages 12-17. Among the 18-21 age group — districts are required to educate through age 21 — there are four with autism, one with emotional disturbance, one with other health impairment and one with multiple disabilities.
Edgemont has worked to move more students back into district. Over the past four years there were 14, 15, 22 and 21 students, respectively, out of district — at other districts, BOCES, private school, residential or home instruction — for various reasons, while this year there are 12.
Thomas said she observed “many” of the out of district students last year, and she had “a lot of conversations about how the programs at Edgemont expanded and the continuum shifted since they were placed.”
“Based on that outlook we looked at some of the students and who could be serviced and supported in district and worked with the families,” she said.
Thomas said no district will have 100% of its students in district based on the “nature and needs of residential treatment and beyond,” in addition to some students needing a “fresh start” elsewhere.
“With that said, I know that Edgemont has discussed the need for therapeutic support and programming and that is certainly a need here, but I think in the meantime that’s why we’re partnering with the Department of Mental Health … That is not something Edgemont alone is struggling with in terms of mental health needs …” Thomas said.
Another focus for the department has been community engagement as a CHILD (Children Having Individual Learning Differences) support group has been formed at the elementary and junior/senior high school levels to provide parents with workshops and networking.
One board member asked about a focus on “alternative forms of demonstrating mastery,” which Thomas said is happening in the district on a case-by-case basis. For example, a student who has “significant anxiety” and has trouble making a presentation in front of the class can stay after school to present to a smaller group, or can make a video presentation. For students with an IEP those types of alternatives are written into their plans.
“The challenge becomes [is] that many of those alternate assessment procedures may not work at the Regents level, ACT and SAT, so it’s a balance of being able to provide the provisions and supports here and still have them have the skills to do it for standardized assessments,” Thomas said. “There’s limitations to what that looks like and that’s not necessarily the school’s responsibility, but we want students to be capable to do those things if they foresee what education looks like post high school.”
Stickles said the district is full of “bright students” who also have “some behavioral difficulties.” The school psychologists, classroom teachers and special education teachers work together with those students.
“We do have a board certified behavior analyst who’s contracted with the district,” Stickles said. “If it’s a high level behavior, he will come in and develop a plan for that student. Our goal is to keep that student in the classroom where he or she does really well and [is] functioning. Sometimes it takes a little extra help and a little extra guidance. We do provide that across K through 12.”
Reading intervention
Edgemont parent Laurie Puhn Feinstein addressed the board during public comment on Oct. 25 in conjunction with Dyslexia Awareness Month to talk to the school board members and administrators “firsthand from the parent of a struggling reader.”
“While I appreciate the district’s effort to serve the needs of all learners, I have seen the breakdown in supporting a struggling reader,” the mother of three said.
She noted that if she hadn’t “forcefully advocated” for her son, he would not have had any intervention.
Puhn Feinstein advocates for early intervention hand in hand with “fidelity” to a proper reading program to ensure a “better” outcome for the student.
“While our elementary schools are keen to assess all students in Fountas and Pinnell levels multiple times a year, we are not using the evidence-based screening methods for reading disabilities for all students,” she said. “I’ve heard concerns that universal screening could misidentify a child for reading support. Well, the greatest mistake is the devastation caused by a child not learning to read.”
Puhn Feinstein said she wants to see universal screening in kindergarten or first grade with written results provided to parents. If intervention is needed for dyslexia or another reading disability, she sees two “problems.”
“One, our district has chosen to use the Wilson Reading program, but we are not fulfilling the program requirements with fidelity, which is a major roadblock; and two, that child then returns to a general education classroom for the literacy block taught by teachers whom, in my experience, are not knowledgeable about dyslexia or the science of reading,” she said.
That, Puhn Feinstein said, results in children being taught two different ways to read, which she called “detrimental.”
“I understand that teachers are not trained in teaching a child with a reading disability, because it is not their job to use their weekends and evenings to learn these skills,” she said. “It’s the district’s role to pay them and PPS (Pupil Personnel Services) administrators for their time during school hours to attend such trainings. Teachers and administrators need to know that they matter, and the district values their time. Students and families need to know that we can trust our schools to identify in K or first grade instead of using the ‘wait and see’ approach. I ask that the Edgemont Elementary Reading Roadmap on the district website be reviewed to address these urgent concerns.”
Puhn Feinstein’s son, now in second grade, attends the specialized Windward School. (See the Inquirer’s special report on balanced literacy and dyslexia at https://bit.ly/3Uru2gf for more.)
“I’m here tonight because it is inequitable that my privilege of time, money and advocacy skills put my son on a different playing field,” she said. “I wish that our hardworking, compassionate district of Edgemont can put forth a serious 360-degree approach to supporting struggling readers that includes universal screening and professional development for all teachers to teach our children with reading disabilities.”
Hamilton followed up at the last school board meeting, saying that he and Thomas met with a parent who spoke about reading at a prior board meeting.
“I wanted to learn more about her experience and how we might use that information to determine and assess how we might augment our reading program to ensure that any missing components were made up through supplemental services and programmatic adjustments,” Hamilton said. “While there are clearly some other factors that may come into play, like students’ needs or teacher training or level of experience, and while no reading program will do all things for all students, everything we know about helping struggling readers indicates that early intervention is key. So after our meeting with her we were able to really talk about opportunities to improve some of our programs in the district.”
Hamilton said it was a positive discussion and that the “well-informed” Thomas was able to “provide some insight” to “help us find a way forward.”
“I want to thank this parent also for being an advocate for sound research-based reading programs and for helping us think about early interventions,” he said.
