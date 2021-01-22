A Clarendon Place resident called police Jan. 15 to report someone was throwing rocks at her house. She said it sounded like four or five rocks but she was too frightened to look outside. Police looking around saw multiple broken eggs in the driveway under a broken window. The eggs, it appeared, caused two window panels to break. Egg residue seeped through an interior curtain, causing damage. Police looked for the egg thrower with negative results.
Identity theft
A Lynwood Road resident called police Jan. 11 to report a banker he was unfamiliar with had notified him in November that an unknown person tried to open a credit card using the caller’s name and personal information. The man said he checked his credit report after the conversation with the banker, and discovered another card from an entirely different bank was successfully opened in his name. He told police he contacted that bank and was advised purchases totaling $7,500 were made on that card in various stores in New York and New Jersey.
The man said he immediately called the bank’s fraud department and advised them to look into it; the account was closed and he’s not out any money. He told police he received a letter on Dec. 22 from a large venue in New York City where he sometimes works. The letter advised him that between April 26 and Sept. 10, the venue’s computer system was hacked and the hacker or hackers obtained access to emails of every person who has ever worked there. The Lynwood Road resident wondered if the hack and his identity theft were related. Since then, he said, he had taken steps to further secure his personal information.
Another ID theft
An Ivy Place resident called police Jan. 15 to report her identity and Social Security number had been used by someone else to file for unemployment. She notified her place of business and filed a report. She told police there has been no further suspicious activity on her accounts.
Traffic stop, summons issued
An officer on patrol on N. Central Avenue Jan. 13 saw a gray Ford Explorer with temporary New Jersey registration fail to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Dalewood Drive and N. Central Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer noticed the temporary registration was expired, at which point he asked to see the driver’s proof of insurance, which turned out to be expired. A check of the Ford’s VIN showed it unregistered. The driver’s insurance agency when contacted told police there was no record of a policy with that account number on file. The driver was issued a number of summonses including failure to yield. The car was towed and impounded to police headquarters.
Open door
Police responded to an alarm at a building on W. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 14. Upon arrival, police saw an open glass sliding door at the front of the building. The interior was checked and the person holding the key was notified to lock the door. But the key holder could not do so, so police closed the door, and left it unlocked.
Blame the ex-boyfriend
A S. Central Avenue resident called police to report that sometime between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, someone damaged the front passenger side tire of her car while it was parked in its assigned spot in her apartment complex. She said she suspected her former boyfriend did the damage and she asked if building management could let her view surveillance video of the parking lot. Police reached out to the building management regarding the video with negative results.
Traffic stop, pot bust
While patrolling S. Central Avenue Jan. 16 police noticed a white Acura with a noisy muffler. Police signaled for the driver to pull over and, upon smelling marijuana, police asked the driver, identified as Vachone Whittaker, if there was marijuana inside the car. He said, “There’s a little in the back,” and officers asked if they could search the car. Whittaker said “Yes” and police looked inside a large red bag that was on the backseat. According to police, the bag contained six large clear plastic bags of marijuana and two small clear bags. Whittaker was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters. His car was towed and impounded. Police said the aggregate weight of the haul was 7.9 ounces. The marijuana was vouchered into evidence and Whittaker was given tickets to appear in court Feb. 5.
Lockers opened, items stolen
A teenager who said he went to Planet Fitness gym on S. Central Avenue Jan. 17 said he locked his belongings in a locker using a master lock and when he returned to the locker, the lock was damaged and his wallet was gone, along with his school ID and $130 in cash. While police were taking his information, another patron came forward and said, while he was working out, his lock was broken and his wallet stolen. Two other lockers were reported broken into during this time frame. Reported stolen were drivers’ licenses, wallets, $600 cash, a cellphone and various credit cards. According to club management, video surveillance footage could not be viewed until a later date. No suspect description was provided and police canvassed the area for tossed items without success.
Suspended licenses
Police on patrol on S. Central Avenue Jan. 17 saw a blue Dodge Durango with unauthorized headlights. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Ardsley Road and S. Central Avenue and the driver produced a license that showed his license is suspended with 13 violations on six dates. Carlos Medina-Rodriquez was placed under arrest. He was given a ticket for a court appearance on Feb. 5. His Durango was impounded and towed to police headquarters.
A speeding sedan on N. Central Avenue near S. Healy Avenue was pulled over Jan. 17 in front of Rudy’s Restaurant. The driver, Anthony Newton Jr., had a temporary Texas registration that expired Dec. 25. An e-Justice inquiry showed the driver has a total of 35 suspensions on his license. He was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters where it was learned there is an active warrant for his arrest from the Kingston City Police Department. That department was notified and confirmed the warrant was active but said they could not go to Greenburgh Police headquarters to pick up the man. Newton was arraigned by telephone and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic control device. He is scheduled to appear in Greenburgh Court March 12.
A white Toyota Camry with temporary Texas registration was seen traveling on N. Central Avenue Jan. 17 when police noticed the registration had expired a few months ago. During a traffic stop of the car, police spoke to the driver, Jehovell Garcia, who could not produce a valid license. A check of the VIN showed the car was not registered. A towing company was notified and the plates were taken from the car to be forwarded to the records department. Garcia was issued summonses for operating a motor vehicle without inspection certification. He has a court appearance on Feb. 15. The Camry was taken to police impound until further notice.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, was compiled from official information.
