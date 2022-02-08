The Edgemont Academic Challenge team won the MCC Tournament Dec. 12, which meant they qualified for the national tournament, usually in Chicago or New Orleans, but taking place remotely May 21-22. In fact, the five-member team has won two tournaments this season, already exceeding expectations — in addition to the MCC Tournament, they took first place in the virtual WACKO tournament Nov. 20.
Academic Challenge is a team-based competition involving topics ranging from Math, Science and Literature to Music and Pop Culture. EHS team adviser John Scutero said the EHS team was “very strong” last year but had 10 seniors graduate, and this year only the team includes one senior and one junior, with the rest being underclassmen, so Scutero thought this year was “kind of going to be a rebuilding year.”
“Considering the number of seniors from last year that graduated, this year has been such a great success, and I am proud of the students for their work,” Scutero said.
Scutero has been the adviser for the Academic Challenge team for more than a decade and, in the last eight years, the team has qualified for nationals six times. He has taken teams to places like New Orleans and Chicago to compete. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the competitions, even the local ones, have been virtual in the past two years.
“The pandemic has definitely made running these tournaments a challenge,” said Scutero, “Usually, in between the five matches the kids have at these tournaments, I’m able to give a short pep talk to them, talk about how they did, and if they won or not. It was also evident that the kids were having a good time, since they sat next to each other, and talked and laughed in between questions. It's a very easygoing and relaxed environment, but with it all being online, it's been harder to tell if kids are having a good time. The good essence isn’t really there.”
Scutero credits the kids who have worked hard despite all the limitations and said this season surpassed all expectations he had before the year. He also said he sees a correlation between students participating in Academic Challenge and doing well in school, meaning that kids benefit a lot from joining the academic challenge.
The team members usually practice every Wednesday after school to hone their skills, with practices formatted into a mini-tournament in which they evenly split into teams and compete against one another.
Sophomore Daniel Kim, a member of the team, said Academic Challenge is a fun and enjoyable way to spend after-school hours — and an enjoyable pastime.
“[It] is a great club as I enjoyed the idea of competing against others in knowledge while also having a relaxing atmosphere that doesn’t create pressure to be able to overperform. Academic challenge has helped me learn interesting facts and new information about a broad range of topics. I feel like I can improve by being able to go through interesting TED-Ed videos, and thinking about what interests me in each video as TED-Ed provides a large variety that can help people learn perplexing amounts on topics such as history, science and math.”
Academic challenge has definitely made an impact on many students, and those with an interest to learn will thrive.
