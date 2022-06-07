Everybody who moves to Edgemont moves here because of the schools “… that paid off in strides,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, recipient of the Edgemont School Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award, said at the ceremony in her honor on May 25.
Before jumping into a fireside chat with fellow alumni, Scarlet Fu ’90, some of Juthani’s teachers and her brother spoke, accompanied by a montage made by her daughter that showed images from her time in Edgemont.
Juthani graduated from Edgemont High School in 1990, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and went on to receive her M.D. from Cornell Medical School. An infectious disease doctor from Yale, she was appointed commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health in September of 2021.
She is the first woman, person of color, and person involved in a field other than business to receive the Edgemont alumni award.
Juthani was drawn to infectious disease because of the detective work done within the specialty. She recalled a case of typhoid fever in someone who had not traveled, which is usually how the disease is contracted. After reporting the case to the health department, there was a realization that there were a few other infected people who also had not traveled. Using detective work, the outbreak was traced to a fast food restaurant where a carrier was spreading typhoid fever to customers.
As an infectious disease doctor, Juthani was invited by many networks, such as CNN, to speak about the pandemic in April and May of 2020, when “nobody knew about COVID,” she said.
In December of 2020, Juthani was part of a petition criticizing Connecticut for allowing indoor dining. She, along with some of her colleagues, was invited to a discussion with the governor, and when it became her turn to bring up concerns, she decided she should tell stories about the people and about what she was seeing, especially the patients in the hospital, she said. The personal stories she told were more impactful than presenting data, and she was invited to a press conference with the governor.
Juthani described her career as exciting “but it is exhausting.” She feels that Edgemont Schools helped set her up for success: “I felt like the rigor of the curriculum prepared me for life,” she said.
Going through the rigorous pre-med curriculum, being at the bottom of the totem pole as an intern, and finding work-life balance have been some of the challenges Juthani has faced throughout her career. “It’s a very long road but it is one of the best, most fulfilling professions,” she said.
At Edgemont, “Manisha was active in every part of school life,” according to Nancy Taddiken, former EHS principal and superintendent of Edgemont School District. In addition to taking and excelling in every honors and AP class offered, Juthani was the co-editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, worked on the yearbook, was the head delegate for model U.N., was a Mathlete, participated in choir, and took time to teach other students cultural dances. The year she graduated, she was Ms. Edgemont, a coveted award.
Being the commissioner of public health has been no easy task. Now that Juthani is in the public eye, people project their anger and negative comments onto her, she said, but she has learned that as long as you know you are doing the right thing, it is harder to take these comments personally or as seriously.
Her brother, Viral Juthani, also an Edgemont alumnus, stressed that his sister’s impact “has just been incredible” and she’s a “great model as to how to serve the community.” He emphasized how, as a public figure, she now has the opportunity to be a role model for so many others.
In terms of the pandemic, Juthani explained the “overall consensus is that we have all the tools we need at our disposal right now,” but “it’s going to take a few years to unwind out of this.”
Additionally, she recognized that “what we’re seeing in society is the ramifications of one pandemic that is translating into the behavioral health pandemic” without adequate resources to help those struggling with mental health.
Juthani also shared some advice for Edgemont students who are going through years of rigorous academics. “The education that you are getting at Edgemont, no matter what field in life you are going into, whether that be science or not, will really set that foundation for you to be able to grow. That investment of time and energy into your education at a young age will set the foundation for whatever field in life you go forward in,” she said.
