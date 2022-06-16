When five female Edgemont seniors decided they wanted to partake in the annual student-run show for their senior options project there was one clear choice: “Steel Magnolias.”
The play, set in Louisiana, features a group of six Southern women who regularly congregate in a hair salon. “I think this show is really about the strength of women and being a community of strong women who can support each other… It’s just these women living their lives and some tragedy strikes,” said director Jasmine Rao, who also plays Truvy. “It’s how they deal with that and how they support each other through it.”
The seniors quickly faced their first challenge: they had five seniors but needed a sixth to complete the cast. They ultimately recruited junior Zoe Schuldenfrei to play the role of Ouiser.
Luckily, all six of the actresses — Abigail Duke, Rebecca Kim, Daphne Luciano, Eva Reduto, Rao and Schuldenfrei — had previous experience in theater. While Rao took on the role of directing for the first time, the rest of the seniors took on new backstage roles. Reduto and Duke worked on props, hair, makeup and costumes, Kim focused on the sets and Luciano was the producer.
“Everyone sort of has their own expertise,” Rao said. “We all had our different roles but it eventually created this wonderful project.”
Dealing with the logistics and all of the behind-the-scenes work was a challenge as the show is completely student-driven and directed. “Figuring out budgeting and then also where to get our set has definitely been a struggle, but I think we all pulled it together,” said Luciano, who plays the role of M’Lynn. “I think we’ve all just learned a lot about how theater works in general behind the scenes and also on stage.”
Since the cast is so small, each actress had a hefty amount of memorization to do, which is not easy, “but honestly, all of us have really taken it into stride and are doing a really good job,” Rao said.
Scheduling was another roadblock, especially for Schuldenfrei, since she was still taking classes throughout the rehearsal process. They also had to find times that they were able to use the stage, with this past week being the first time they were able to put their work on the stage for tech week.
For the most part, COVID-19 did not heavily interfere with the production, the lone exception being a one-week disruption. Rao acknowledged how lucky they were, reflecting on last year’s senior production of “Clue,” when the seniors were forced to rehearse outside in the breezeway.
Fortunately, the group of six was already friends and had strong relationships with each other prior to the show, which made overcoming the difficulties in putting on a student-run show a lot easier. “Working on this project has made us all a lot closer,” said Reduto, who plays the role of Annelle. “We did a lot of problem solving. We had quite a few obstacles in the production of the show.”
Some of the current seniors in the production were enlisted to help in last year’s senior production because of a lack of students. Luciano described this as being an asset, since those who experienced last year’s show prepared the rest of the cast for the challenge they were about to face.
Reduto, who was one of the cast members last year, “expected this year to be a lot more chaotic” after last year was “very, very chaotic.”
“It was super fun and I loved it, but it was very crazy and I feel like our group of kids, just the people that we have and the relationships with one another, it’s a lot more calm,” she said.
Being able to put on a production with close friends has been a highlight for many. “I’ve been friends with these people for so long, but it’s very different to be in a show that is about the strength of women and then have these strong women actually in the cast,” Rao said.
The show, which is taking place on June 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., is free, but the cast is encouraging donations to the American Diabetes Association, an organization relevant to the production.
According to Luciano, the audience can look forward to the many jokes in the show. In addition to the humor, another overarching theme is that “women are super powerful and the relationships that they build with each other are just even more powerful,” she said.
All of the students agreed that, through this show, they hope the audience sees the importance of having a supportive community. “I want the audience to see that there is nothing more valuable than the relationships that you create with other people,” Reduto said. “In the face of a tragedy like there is at the end of the show, the people that you’re friends with and the people that are close to you are really going to be your support system.”
