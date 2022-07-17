An elderly E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police July 6 she was scammed out of $4,000 after receiving a call from what she thought was her bank about an Amazon purchase she didn’t make. When she followed directions given her via a series of prompts that she thought would correct the situation, a man who identified himself as an Amazon employee said he could refund her money.
Then he gave her directions that allowed him access to her computer; eventually he directed her to go to CVS and purchase gift cards using money from her bank account. She complied and read the man the gift card numbers. Next, he directed her to go to RiteAid where she purchased more gift cards. She called her bank to see if the transactions were completed and was advised she’d been scammed. In addition to the $4,000 withdrawn from her accounts to purchase gift cards, she told police she spent $100 in sales taxes and fees from CVS and RiteAid where she purchased the gift cards.
Police advised her to notify Social Security and to monitor her accounts. She was advised to not respond to the fake Amazon employee who might call her.
Wallet stolen from unlocked car
A man who left his wallet in his unlocked car while he worked out at a gym on S. Central Avenue told police July 6 his wallet was stolen and someone tried to use his credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. The thief was unsuccessful in their attempts. The wallet contained $80 cash and numerous cards as well as the man’s driver’s license. He was given paperwork to obtain a new license.
‘Full of bologna’
An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident told police July 7 he received a phone call from a man who identified himself as an attorney. The caller allegedly said the Hartsdale man’s son was in jail after being involved in a collision involving a pregnant woman. He said $9,740 was required to post the son’s bail. The “attorney” said he’d come to pick up the money in 10 minutes. The Hartsdale man called his son who said it was a scam. The “attorney” called a few minutes later and the man told him he was “full of bologna.” The caller hung up and hasn’t called back.
Who broke into lock boxes?
Police responded to W. Hartsdale Avenue July 8 on a report of a stolen car key. Police spoke with a man there who said when he got to the parking lot that day, he saw the wooden post that holds two lock boxes for car keys was missing. He searched the area and found the post and a damaged lock box and a second lock box that was broken open. His own valet key, which was locked inside one of the boxes, was missing. He said when he left his car July 7 it was locked, but when he returned to it July 8, it was unlocked and appeared to have been rummaged through. There are no security cameras in the lot. A report was made.
Thief at TJ Maxx
Police went to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue July 8 for a reported theft. They spoke with the loss prevention officer who said a woman with long black hair wearing a beige dress and sandals stole more than $600 worth of women’s clothing. The reporting party said this was the first time she’d seen the woman in the store. A report was made.
Robbers foiled by ATM
An ATM machine was reported damaged July 9 on N. Central Avenue at the Chase Bank in an attempted robbery. A bank employee told police about 10 minutes after he arrived for work he was approached by a customer who told him to look at the drive-through ATM at the rear of the building. He saw it was damaged. A representative for the company that repairs ATMs was on scene. That person told police she received an alert early that morning that the machine was damaged. A crime scene was established and a detective arrived to investigate.
Police were shown video of a red pickup truck with two men seen attempting to break into the ATM. Dressed in black, they were seen getting out of the truck and prying the front of the machine. The ATM was hooked to the truck with a chain as the men tried to pull out the part that holds cash. Unsuccessful, they left in an unknown direction.
According to police, the truck appears to be the same truck involved in a larceny at a Chase ATM in Yonkers earlier the same day.
Estimated cost to repair the damaged ATM on N. Central Avenue is approximately $3,000. The machine costs much more if it has to be replaced. The bank said they don’t believe any money was taken and will have private security monitor the damaged ATM.
Foot slipped off the brake
Police responded to a parking area at H-Mart on N. Central Avenue July 9 after a man said his foot slipped off the brake pedal and his car struck a concrete casing around a gas meter on the side of the building. His daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, reported back pain. She was evaluated by a paramedic but refused further attention. The car was towed by Alex’s Towing. Police saw no structural damage to the meter or the building. The property manager was notified.
No front license plate
While on patrol July 10 on S. Central Avenue, police saw a BMW with no front license plate. Police initiated a traffic stop and the driver offered police his license and said he’d just had his bumper repaired and hadn’t affixed the plate. A check with the DMV showed his license was suspended four times on three separate dates. He was given a ticket to appear in court Aug. 2.
Man becomes combative
While on patrol July 10 in the area of N. Central Avenue, two officers observed a white Honda Civic making an illegal U-Turn before speeding off on E. Hartsdale Avenue. Police activated patrol car lights and sirens but the driver ignored them, crossing double yellow lines and passing another car on the left before stopping in a parking lot on N. Central Avenue. The driver, who is known to police as being combative, was advised to put his hands out of the window. He was cuffed for everyone’s safety. He was given four tickets for moving violations and released at the scene.
Pulled over for speeding
During a speed enforcement detail July 11 on E. Hartsdale Avenue, police saw a Lexus speeding. The 25-year-old driver was pulled over and was found to have a revoked license for driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and brought to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued tickets for speeding and imprudent driving and a court appearance ticket for Aug. 3.
Refuses to leave sister’s side
Police responded to a care facility on Jackson Avenue July 11 after staff reported a woman refused to leave the building and insisted on staying at her sister’s side until she was cared for. Staff assured the woman her sister was being cared for, and was next in line to visit the facility’s hair salon. Police explained to the woman that if she didn’t leave, she could be arrested for trespassing. She was escorted out of the building and police suggested she speak to staff the next day to schedule a visit with her sister.
Online job ad was a scam
An Inwood Road man told police July 11 he applied for a job through his college’s career portal and soon after received a text from a “Dr. Lucas” who gave him a description of the job’s pay and hours. He was told it was a virtual position and he would be sent funds for necessary equipment. Soon after he received a check for $1,950, which he was told to deposit in his bank. He was instructed to keep $450 of it and Zelle the remainder back. He immediately suspected the check was fraudulent and contacted the company, based in Texas, directly. They said the check was fake.
The man said he received another check for $1,950, which he thought was fake. He notified his college to let them know the job portal was compromised. He said he never deposited the checks.
Missing package
Police responded to Dalewood Avenue July 12 when a resident reported a $2,500 gold and diamond wedding band he ordered from Costco was not delivered as scheduled through UPS. The man told police he received a notification that the package had been delivered, but there was also an identical notification the package was delivered at the same time to an address in Yonkers. When he contacted UPS, they said the package was lost. He said Costco told him a police report was necessary to claim a refund of his money. A report was made for documentation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 4 to July 10, was compiled from official information.
