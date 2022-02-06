An 80-year-old woman went to police headquarters Jan. 28 to report that she was approached by a man while she was loading groceries into her car in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on N. Central Avenue. She said the man was holding a screw with a bolt which he said fell off her tire. She said he was about 30 years old and wearing a black leather jacket. She checked her tire and it seemed fine. The man had left the scene.
The woman said she left Trader Joe’s and drove to the CVS in Ardsley but when she got there she noticed she no longer had her wallet which she’d left inside the car. The wallet contained her driver’s license, her vaccination card, her Social Security card, some credit cards and $100 cash. She returned to Trader Joe’s to look for her wallet but couldn’t find it. Meanwhile her bank called her to say that a $1,400 charge was made at Home Depot in Yonkers using one of her credit cards. The bank canceled the transaction. She was given paperwork to get a new driver’s license and advice on how to contact Social Security.
Firearms recovered
Police went to a house on Longview Drive Jan. 25 to recover firearms from a widow who said she wanted to turn in the legally permitted guns, which belonged to her late husband. Three firearms were collected, vouchered and placed in a police closet.
Inspection issues
Police responded to Mavis Discount Tire on S. Central Avenue Jan. 25 when a caller said he brought his car in for inspection and claimed his inspection failed due to a damaged rear wiper blade. He said Mavis employees did not notify him prior to the inspection that the blade was damaged and this upset him. A Mavis employee told police the man said he wanted to punch someone. The man contacted Mavis corporate offices and was told to take the car back to the Mavis store, and the inspection would be done again without additional fees. But the employees refused to work on the man’s car because he had threatened them. They gave the man the option to purchase a new wiper blade but he refused, saying it was too expensive. He said he would get the blade fixed somewhere else. Police intervened to assist the man and Mavis employees to reach an agreement and his car was inspected for an additional fee of $10.
Expired inspection leads to traffic stop
Police noticed a car driving southbound on Knollwood Road Jan. 26 with an expired inspection sticker and pulled the driver over. A check of the driver’s records revealed she was driving with a suspended license and her car’s registration was suspended due to invalid proof of insurance. Her car was towed to Greenburgh police impound and she was issued a number of tickets, including one to appear in court Feb. 9.
Water on the floor
On Jan. 27, police responded to a report of a dispute between a building superintendent and a tenant at an apartment building on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The woman who called police said she and her husband did their laundry earlier and there was no water issue, but the super said after they did their laundry there was water on the laundry room floor. He confronted them and the tenant grabbed the super’s cellphone and the two men tussled. The super told police there is an ongoing issue in the laundry room regarding tubes placed in a sink to avoid flooding issues. He said someone keeps moving the tubes, and water leaks on the floor. The super said he has video of the woman’s husband moving the tubes. Police advised both parties to refrain from further interaction and said building management should be notified to fix the problem.
Trying to get into a bank
Police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on N. Central Avenue Jan. 27 after an unidentified man was reported trying to enter the bank after it had closed. A man driving a white sedan wearing jeans and a hoodie was seen trying to enter a rear door of the bank. The man was gone by the time police arrived. Police said there was no sign of an attempted break-in and all exterior doors appeared secure. A door to the meter room was open and it was unclear if it was tampered with, but it did not appear to have been forced open. Police secured that door.
Threatened
A Chappaqua man who is a member of the 24 Hour Fitness gym on S. Central Avenue told police Jan. 28 he received four phone calls from a restricted number informing him, “You’re dead.” He blocked the number. Police met with the man at the club. He said he wanted the incidents documented.
No loading here
Police responded to a location on S. Central Avenue Jan. 28 on a report of an argument, in which a Fresh Direct delivery driver said he was threatened by a local store owner. The argument was over use of a rear parking area between the businesses. The man who called police said the store owner threatened to put two holes in him. The store owner told police he doesn’t own a gun and that his words were misinterpreted. Both parties were told this issue requires the attention of the landlord and any possible town code violations should be forwarded to the building department.
Don’t give me the boot
Police returned to 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue Jan. 28 when an argument was reported in the parking lot. They spoke with a Transit Towing employee who was placing a boot on a car parked in the lot illegally. The employee was confronted by the car’s owner who physically tried to prevent her from putting on the boot; she fell to the ground but wasn’t injured. The man who owns the car said he’d parked there before while getting takeout food from a restaurant in the shopping plaza. The man denied knocking the tow company woman down but did pay her $70 to remove the boot prior to police arrival. Both parties left the area without incident and a report was made for documentation only.
Abandoned car
An abandoned car was reported Jan. 29 near Pipeline Road and Desanti Place. On arrival police saw a BMW with temporary New Jersey plates parked just south of Edgemont Place and Aqueduct Drive. About three inches of snow had collected on the windshield and the car had body damage as well as a flat tire. New Jersey state police were contacted and it was confirmed the car had a valid registration. Alex’s Tow took the car to the police impound and a report was made for E-Justice.
Cars ransacked overnight
A Rockledge Road resident told police Jan. 30 her car was rummaged through overnight. She said nothing of value was inside the car and nothing was taken. She thought she locked the car, but on examination noticed one door locking mechanism was faulty. While police were talking to the caller, they were approached by another Rockledge Road neighbor who said his car was also ransacked. He also said nothing of value was in his car and he hadn’t locked it. He said everything in his glove box and center console was tossed onto the front passenger seat. He showed police security video in which a man in a black jacket, jeans and white sneakers entered a car.
Police also took a report of a petty larceny from a car parked two spaces away. The car’s owner, also a Rockledge Road tenant, said her unlocked car was rummaged through but nothing was taken. The building superintendent told police he had video footage of a man in a black mask, a black jacket and black pants and carrying a black satchel, who was entering cars and pulling on door handles. The man was seen getting into a dark colored SUV, which the super said probably belongs to a tenant of the complex. He said he’s had issues with the tenants of that unit. Police are investigating.
Identity theft
A man went to police headquarters Jan. 30 to report identity theft. He said he got a letter from a bank in early January saying they’d updated the mailing address of his business located on N. Central Avenue. He told police he doesn’t have an account with that bank and didn’t recognize the name attached to the new address. He called the bank and was told the account would be closed. Meanwhile he got a debit card statement addressed to his business saying there was a $12,318 charge. He’s working with the bank and doesn’t think he’s out any money; the bank is doing a fraud investigation. If the culprit is apprehended, the man said he would press charges.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, was made from official reports.
