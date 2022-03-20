Police responded to a sandwich shop on N. Central Avenue March 7 for a reported theft. The reporting party said an employee, whom he named, took $1,120 from the register the night before. The man said he arrived at work that morning and discovered the money was missing. He viewed surveillance video of the employee taking the money from the register, placing it in a brown paper bag, placing the paper bag in a book bag and leaving the store for the evening. He contacted the employee who came to the business with his father; the employee denied the theft even after he saw the videotape. The person who called police said he told the employee the store would not pursue charges if the money was returned by the end of the day. The employee also was told he no longer worked there. The reporting party told police he only wanted to document the incident.
Catalytic converters stolen
A woman went to police headquarters March 7 to report the catalytic converter was stolen from her car while it was parked overnight in her assigned parking spot at her S. Central Avenue residence. She said when she started the car in the morning to drive her son to school, it made an odd sound so she took it to her mechanic who told her the converter was missing. She spoke with her building management about providing police with video surveillance. The converter is valued at $1,500.
A man went into police headquarters March 7 to report the catalytic converter was stolen from his mother’s car, which he drives. He said he had parked the car for a few days in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue while he was on a work break. When he returned to his car and started it, he knew there was a problem. A rough estimate of the repair, he said, would be $2,000. There are no cameras where his car was parked.
Murky relationship
Police responded to an address on Edgewood Road March 7 on a report of an argument between a landlord and his tenant. Police say this is not the first time the two have tangled. On this occasion, the landlord said he was pressured by the tenant into giving her a ride to New Rochelle. She said she only asked for a ride because he said he was going to the same place she needed to go. They argued and used foul language, which brought the police. The landlord said he does not collect rent from the tenant. She denied this and said she has payment receipts. The two were advised to leave each other alone and the landlord was given information on how to legally evict the tenant. The tenant was advised to find another place to live.
Lawn torn up
A Clayton Road homeowner March 7 reported damage to her lawn that she found out about from her son. She said he told her he left the house for about two hours and when he returned, he saw the lawn was damaged. Police saw tire tracks on the grass. There is a video camera outside the residence but it was inoperative. Photos were taken. There were no witnesses.
Fabric thief
A manager at the Joann fabric store on S. Central Avenue March 7 said a man in his 20s wearing a green skull cap and a dark puffer jacket took approximately $400 worth of fabric rolls from the store and left without paying. The manager said she chased the man into the parking lot and, when she caught up with him, he abandoned the cart but fled with one roll of orange fabric valued at about $40. She said the man ran toward S. Central Avenue. Police looked for him but didn’t find him. All the other merchandise taken from the store was recovered. The store said it wasn’t interested in pressing charges.
Downed tree
A Sundale Place homeowner March 8 reported a tree of hers had fallen in the roadway. On arrival, police saw that the tree in the roadway had also fallen on a fence on a Glendale Road property and was preventing residents in the area from coming or going. The highway department was notified and removed a portion of the tree, allowing traffic to flow. The caller was advised to call a private tree company to remove the rest of the tree. The homeowner on Glendale Road was contacted about damage to her fence and given a report number for her records.
Suspected thief caught
The manager of Marshalls on N. Central Avenue March 8 reported a man inside the store who wouldn’t leave. She said he was inside the employee’s only stockroom stealing merchandise. Police entered the stockroom and saw a man holding men’s clothing in his hands. He dropped the items and made some statements. The manager said this isn’t the first time he’s been inside the store and suspected of stealing things. She said the store was pressing charges, and James Wilson was placed under arrest. At the police station, police learned Wilson has two active warrants for theft. He was issued three tickets, including one for trespass and he was held at police headquarters to await arraignment.
Fears identity theft
An Evandale Road woman March 9 said while she was trying to obtain a Social Security card for her daughter, she logged on to a website that turned out to be fraudulent. She provided a lot of personal information, not just about her daughter, but also herself and her husband before realizing the website was fake. She said she did not press the submit button, but feared her keystrokes were monitored and the information had been captured anyway. She received a follow-up email from the fake site advising her to follow a link. She’s been in touch with her banks and is on fraud alert. A report was made to document the incident.
Grab and steal at TJMaxx
Police responded to TJ Maxx March 9 on N. Central Avenue when a man reportedly took about $440 worth of men’s clothing from the store without paying. A man described wearing red shoes but otherwise dressed in black took 12 pairs of men’s sweatpants. The store has video but is not pressing charges.
Police returned to TJMaxx again on March 9 on a report that a man described as wearing black and carrying a book bag went into the store and stole several men’s hoodies and a black duffle bag. The store valued the items at a little over $100. The store isn’t pursuing charges.
Another call from TJMaxx on March 10 reported surveillance video showed a man wearing a blue coat and green shoes going into the store with a woman wearing a red coat and black sneakers carrying a Target bag; the video reportedly shows the pair going through the store and putting about $675 in men’s clothing in a larger bag. They left without paying. The store isn’t interested in pressing charges. Reports were made.
Bad driving
A traffic stop was conducted on Central Avenue March 9 when police saw a white Ford truck traveling southbound with an obscured license plate. A load of pallets in the truck bed was stacked to an unreasonable height. During the stop, police found that the truck wasn’t registered. The driver said he had permission to move the pallets from a number of businesses located on N. Central Avenue. Those businesses were all contacted by police and they all said they’d given permission. The driver was issued a number of summonses and a ticket to appear in court March 30. He left the station without incident. His truck was towed to the police impound.
A woman who ran a stop sign March 10 on Keats Avenue and Longfellow Street was identified and issued a number of tickets. She was driving with a suspended license and had no registration. She was advised to keep the car parked until it is registered. She was given a ticket to appear in court March 28.
During a speed enforcement patrol on S. Central Avenue March 11, police saw a car speeding northbound. A gray Lincoln Conquest was pulled over and on approach, police saw the driver’s side window was shattered. An ID check showed the driver’s license had been revoked, The driver refused to submit to a chemical test, was arrested and was taken to police headquarters for booking. The car was towed to the police impound and the driver was issued two summonses, given a March 25 court date, then released. The car’s broken window was covered with plastic. A knife found inside the car was vouchered.
While responding to a collision March 11 on E. Hartsdale Avenue, police soon learned one of the drivers had suspended driving privileges. He was given tickets and a court date on March 29.
And still more thefts
Police went to The Christmas Tree shop on N. Central Avenue March 10 after an employee said a man stole about $200 worth of items. The thief was described as wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. He placed items in a bag and walked out through the entrance. The employee said he wasn’t authorized to press charges if the thief is caught.
Police went to CVS on N. Central Avenue March 11 after a woman wearing a gray hoodie and a jeans jacket stole two Hallmark gift bags and a six-pack of Dove soap. She then got into a red SUV driven by another woman. The license plate an employee had written down came back as invalid. Video surveillance might be available in the future. Police made a report.
A S. Central Avenue resident March 13 reported a yellow scarf and a blue sweater she arranged on her apartment door to replicate the Ukrainian flag as well as St. Patrick’s Day decorations were removed or stolen. The building has no cameras in the hallway and nobody saw who removed the decorations. Police made a report.
Damaged pool equipment
A Sundale Place resident March 10 reported damage to his pool equipment. He said he doesn’t know when or how it happened. He said an electrician, one of multiple contractors doing work on his property, informed him pipes for the pump were damaged. The last time he examined the system himself was in the fall and he didn’t have an estimate for repair. A report was made for documentation.
Bonkers in Boston Market
Police responded to Boston Market on S. Central Avenue March 10 after an employee said 10 minutes earlier a woman wearing blue nursing scrubs came into the store and ordered food. He said the woman became angry when told the market didn’t have a certain chicken dish she requested. She reportedly grabbed her credit card from the card reader and threw it on the ground and then lashed out by hurling signs, furniture, basically anything she could lay her hands on, causing inconvenience to store employees and other patrons. She reportedly left in a gray Toyota with New York plates. Police looked for the car but didn’t find it. They know it is registered to a Scarsdale resident. Nothing was damaged inside the restaurant and no one was injured. The store said it wouldn’t press charges. A report was made.
You don’t live here
On March 11 a young-looking man with long black hair was reported trespassing and wandering around a building he doesn’t live in on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The person who called police said he spoke to the man and told him to leave since he is not a resident; in response the man allegedly wandered around the garage for half an hour until he was again told to leave. Police looked for the man but couldn’t find him. There were no other reports from other residents.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 7 to March 13, was compiled from official information.
