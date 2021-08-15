Greenburgh Police issued a press release Aug. 5 announcing the results of an investigation by the department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) related to a call from a resident alleging misconduct by a music teacher hired to give private, in-home lessons to the resident’s daughters. The July 20 call alleged that the teacher, during the lessons, had the children wear and pose in women's high heel shoes as he recorded them with his cell phone.
After an investigation conducted by Greenburgh SVU detectives, along with the assistance of the Special Prosecutions Division of the Westchester County district attorney’s office, Stanley Indig, 67, of Brewster, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Indig was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court and released on his own recognizance. The Greenburgh police SVU and the district attorney are conducting an ongoing joint investigation into Indig’s activities.
Anyone with information that may aid the investigation is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department SVU at 989-1700.
Stolen cars
Greenburgh Police responded to assist Westchester County Police Aug. 3 on a report of a stolen car. The car, a black Hyundai Sonata heading north on S. Central Avenue, was identified by a license plate reader device. Police followed the car onto Lawton Avenue and, as the car continued onto Hartsdale Avenue, police activated sirens and lights. The driver didn’t pull over and continued going eastbound on Hartsdale Avenue to Fenimore Road where the car turned onto the southbound Bronx River Parkway. Due to speed and traffic conditions, Greenburgh police stopped pursuing the car at the Scarsdale Road exit. County police continued to follow the Hyundai on the parkway where the car crashed near Exit 10B with two other cars. The driver of the stolen car, Michael Torruella, was arrested. His female passenger in the front seat was identified but not charged.
A Glendale Road resident Aug. 4 said she was throwing out her trash when she realized her unlocked car was missing from the driveway. The keys were not inside. Police recorded the car in the E-Justice system. A license plate reader located the car sometime later at the intersection of the Sprain Brook Parkway westbound and Jackson Avenue. No further information was available.
Abandoned car
An abandoned car was reported Aug. 3 near Ardsley and Popham roads. When police found the car, they saw the rear hatch was open, as well as the windows. There were no license plates. There was, however, a note on the windshield that said the car was supposed to be picked up by Cars4Kids as a donation. A phone number was provided, but when police called the number, there was no response. Due to the hazardous location, police called a tow truck to take the car to the police impound. Police were unable to close the windows or the rear hatch.
Car keyed
A Highpoint Drive resident reported Aug. 3 her car was keyed on the passenger door and passenger side rear quarter panel. She told police she didn’t think she had any enemies and as there are no cameras in the parking area of her building complex, there were no suspects. A report was made for her insurance.
Stolen clothes and luggage?
Police went to Marshall’s on N. Central Avenue Aug. 3 after a customer reported two men stealing clothing and a suitcase and leaving the store without paying. The caller said the men were at a bus stop, holding the suitcase. An employee at the store estimated $300 in clothing and a $60 suitcase were missing but, because he didn’t have access to surveillance video, he wasn’t sure the larceny actually happened.
Lost wallets
A woman told police Aug. 3 she went into the ShopRite on S. Central Avenue with her wallet but, when she left the store, she realized she didn’t have it. She said she retraced her steps but couldn’t find the wallet and no one had turned it in. There were no alerts about fraud on her credit cards. The woman requested paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license.
On Aug. 7 police took a report from a man who said he lost his wallet while visiting Secor Woods Park earlier that day. Inside the wallet was his driver’s license, some credit cards and about $100 in cash. He said there’s been no activity on his cards. A report was made and paperwork issued for a new driver’s license.
Fraud
A Jane Street resident told police Aug. 6 that an unknown male posing as an Apple employee alerted her to billing issues with her account. She said she paid him $1,666 before she realized she was a victim of fraud. She attempted to stop the transaction but was unable to complete the stop payment order before the man was paid. Her bank is investigating but warned she might not get her money back. Police issued a fraud report on her behalf.
Drugged up
A disoriented man seen wandering in the area of Chaucer Street and Shaw Lane Aug. 8 was polite but confused when police approached. Police said the man’s pupils were dilated, he was very warm and his heart was racing. He identified himself as “Mister Strothenke” and said he drove his Mercedes-Benz into the area looking for his girlfriend. He was very confused as he thought he was in New Haven, Connecticut. Because he appeared impaired, he was placed under arrest for being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to the hospital and his car was impounded. In a search of the car police found 433 green pills in a black wallet box. Police inventoried the pills, which were thought to be narcotics.
Arrested
After seeing a car cross a double yellow line multiple times Aug. 8, police pulled the driver over on E. Hartsdale Avenue near Central Avenue. The driver was unable to produce a license, insurance or registration. Police said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, there was a strong odor of marijuana on him and he appeared impaired. A green, leafy substance was seen on the floor of the front passenger side of the car. The driver, Ahmed Awawadeh, was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs after he did poorly on field sobriety tests. He agreed to a chemical test but then refused. A search of his car turned up another baggie of marijuana as well as a .380 caliber bullet and a loaded semi-automatic firearm under the driver’s seat. Police charged Awawadeh with criminal possession of a weapon. Awawadeh was held for arraignment at the police station.
A passenger who had been in the same car was taken to police headquarters and left the area via Uber.
Identity theft
A Clarendon Road resident Aug. 8 reported he was the victim of identity theft. He said he was alerted by the Social Security office that his identity was compromised.
A Boulder Ridge Road resident Aug. 8 reported identity theft after getting a message from TD Bank that a debit account was opened in her name and she would need to come to the bank to fund the account. She said she never tried to open a new account at that bank.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, was compiled from official information.
