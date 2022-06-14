The walls of the Scott Room at the Scarsdale Public Library are alive with vibrant colors, filled with many of Quaker Ridge artist Amanda Arbeter’s large abstract paintings, all of which are for sale. Arbeter’s work is featured in her first official exhibit titled “Energetic Brushstrokes,” on view through the end of June.
On one side of the room are “calm” pieces; on the other, “energetic” ones. The goal is for viewers to “experience the juxtaposition of energy and tranquility ultimately bringing a sense of balance to the artworks,” explains the promotional flier for the exhibit. Something both categories share is color. “I always just loved color … for me, it’s just all about the color and where the colors belong and what colors work together,” Arbeter said.
Her artwork does not have any specific meaning, instead “I just like to leave it up to the viewer to decide what the meaning is for them,” she said. “When they look at them I invite them to tell me what they see and tell me what they feel.” She also said she loves how every person views her paintings in a unique way.
Art has played a dominant role in Arbeter’s life. As a young child growing up in Harrison, she said her parents never had to worry about her being occupied with playdates. “I was in my room coloring. Coloring in color books for hours and hours. I never watched TV. All I wanted to do was color all day long,” she said. She went on to attend the University of Michigan where she studied art history and continued to take fine arts classes. She worked in textiles and as a kindergarten teacher until she had children — a son who is now a fourth grader and a daughter in first grade, both at Quaker Ridge.
When her daughter turned 2, Arbeter found herself with a little more time on her hands to get back to creating art. In 2017, she made her mother a painting for her 70th birthday and posted an image of it on Instagram, which prompted her friends to ask about her work. She started taking some commissions and continued to post on Instagram, and her business grew from there.
Arbeter’s penchant for large, bright, abstract paintings stems from work she did in an independent study in college. She said she “made these enormous large-scale abstract paintings … 10 feet by 7 feet. And when I moved into my house in Scarsdale we had all these walls to fill so we ended up taking [the paintings] out of my parents’ attic and hanging a few up on the walls. From there it sort of took off as a business,” she said.
She has since noticed young, new homeowners want to have eye-catching yet affordable pieces. “They have big walls to fill, they don’t know where to buy art, they don’t want to spend a ton of money on art because they don’t really know what they like. They just want something that’s going to go well with their surroundings — that’s the niche that I really feel like I’m filling,” Arbeter said. She mainly creates custom pieces after she considers what wall in her clients’ house the piece will look best, which colors go with that room and how large the painting should be.
Arbeter said the pandemic impacted her business because “people were definitely putting more energy into their homes so that was definitely a big boost and a push [for me] to create more art.” Since she had used social media to advertise her work all along, she was ahead of the game when the pandemic hit and businesses began to more frequently rely on social media for promotion.
From her prior experience with less-than-successful pop-up shops, Arbeter learned that “there’s always one thing — even if it is one small thing — that in the end becomes something that’s important,” she said. For example, she values making connections at pop-ups, even if she does not end up selling any pieces. Someone she meets today might eventually lead her somewhere else: “They contact me six months later and they have an amazing connection for me,” she explained.
Arbeter said she tells aspiring artists to “put yourself out there,” using social media as an avenue to accomplish that. Furthermore, Arbeter suggests starting locally and focusing on selling art to family, friends and people from one’s neighborhood, and the business will naturally expand from there. For those who are yearning to do what they love, rather than stick with an unsatisfying job, Arbeter advised, “Try and pursue [the hobby] on the side for a little bit and see where it takes you, because you never know — people appreciate what you appreciate.”
Arbeter’s favorite pieces in her exhibit include “Pure Delight” and “Sunshine Days,” both playful imaginings touched with a sense of serenity. She said she likes to keep the titles lighthearted, which ties into the theme of her work. “People say that when they look at my art, they can tell I’m a happy person,” Arbeter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.