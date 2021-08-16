People of a certain age may remember the notorious Serbian leader, Slobodan Milosevic, as well as the Secretary of State under the first President Bush, Larry Eagleburger. Both were acquaintances of Dr. Fran Murphy, former superintendent of Scarsdale Schools in the early ’90s, when he was director of the International School in Belgrade in what was then Yugoslavia.
In his first novel, “Teacher, Spy, Assassin,” Murphy takes what he knows about those years living in that turbulent, communist-controlled territory and spins a story of espionage and intrigue. Like Murphy, the protagonist, Mike O’Brien, is a school administrator, but unlike Murphy, O’Brien becomes a spy for the U.S. government during the shattering of the former Yugoslavia, leading to a brutal assassination plot and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.
The following are excerpts from a Q&A with Murphy edited by Inquirer contributor Deborah Anders.
How did your background inspire you to write “Teacher, Spy, Assassin”?
I became immersed in the former Yugoslavia when I was offered my first school administrative position in Belgrade, Yugoslavia at the International School of Belgrade. In that capacity, I came to know Slobodan Milosevic, who would later become the leader of Serbia and an international pariah. I knew Larry Eagleburger who was then ambassador to Belgrade, and I met most of the U.S. officials who would later negotiate with Milosevic. I absorbed as much of the history and culture of that country and region as I could in the four years that I served there. Later I was the leader of many school accreditation visits in Belgrade and the rest of Eastern Europe.
What challenges did you face writing this book?
The biggest challenge was cutting back on the first draft. It was too long and would have made a 700-page novel. It took six edits to get the book to its present length. COVID was an asset for me because it helped me find the time to write. Writing requires focus. I spent countless hours closeted away and writing.
What was the biggest surprise and the most rewarding?
I thought editing would be dreadful. I never liked cleaning up my own writing while I was working. I am surprised that I found editing the book to be extremely satisfying. It is during the editing process that the writer challenges the structure and composition of every sentence. Every word is interrogated and accepted or replaced. This act of polishing the manuscript gave me the same satisfaction as waxing a car, which I also enjoy. Also, the speed [at which] the project was completed was a complete surprise. From outline to publication was just over a year. It and the early reactions from readers make me want to write another.
Who do you think this book will appeal to?
I think the book may have two kinds of readers. One group wants to understand what the life of a school leader is like. The second wants to understand what happened when the former Yugoslavia melted down and blew apart in the wind, and how our old nemesis, communism, got mired in its own marshy soil, unable to trudge forward any longer. I think both kinds of readers will walk away with something worthwhile.
Although Belgrade was a truly international capital, in many ways it was a small town. The story is fiction, but the relationships with the various leaders and government officials in the book were as intimate as portrayed whether the actual events were true or not.
In addition to Scarsdale Schools, where else were you a public school leader?
I was superintendent of schools for two and a half years in the early ’90s. I lived on Palmer Avenue with my wife Lisa and was frequently visited by my children. I was also superintendent in Owego for seven years and was recruited to become superintendent of schools in Williamsville, in the Buffalo area, which was the ninth largest school district in New York State. I had attained some national attention for resolving some hot issues about religion in the schools and had managed 10,000 students and a $110 million budget.
All three of my high schools were listed as among the top 25 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. I had already been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the year before going to Williamsville and was widely published in educational journals.
How did you get to work in academia in Yugoslavia?
I was selected to be the director of the International School of Belgrade after writing a well-received study examining educational programs for adolescent nonreaders. I presented in Belgrade, among other European cities, and was asked to replace the headmaster when he had a medical crisis and had to step down. I was the director of the International School from 1979 to 1982.
What country did the former Yugoslavia become?
The various republics (States) of the former Yugoslavia broke away and now make the countries of Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo. [Although there is some debate as to whether Kosovo is a country or an autonomous region of Serbia.]
At 75, you are an avid sailor and a triathlete. What is the biggest misconception about life after a career in education?
I suppose there must be some former educators who choose to simply retire idly. But I do not know them. Those I know are nearly as active and involved as they were when they were working. For the last 28 years I’ve been a faculty member at the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute where I train school superintendents. I still mentor former students of educational administration from my years as a professor at St. John Fisher College and I continue to be a volunteer for community projects.
