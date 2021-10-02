Animal lovers rejoice! Two rescue facilities in Westchester recently unveiled newly updated digs where people can find a perfect pet.
The Humane Society of Westchester, located in New Rochelle, completed a much-needed $4.5 million renovation in July.
“It’s been everything we ever could have dreamed of,” said finance and administration manager Lee Anne Veley, who acted as project manager on the renovation.
The project, which took about 16 months to complete, began in February 2019 after a five-year fundraising effort, and continued through the pandemic.
“Thankfully, our general contractors were superb,” said Veley, explaining that the workers built around shelter staff and parts of the existing facility so that, as an essential business, it could keep its doors open during the pandemic.
For 20 years, the Humane Society of Westchester has been housed in the building at 70 Portman Road. However, the structure itself was 70 years old and was not originally designed to be an animal shelter, said Veley.
“It was a long time in that facility, and we absolutely did great work there. But this [new] building is designed to be for animals and about animals,” Veley said.
The renovation included an extension to the old facility’s first floor, which now runs down the entire length of the driveway, and a brand-new second floor. It doubled the shelter’s square footage, currently measuring about 12,000 square feet.
“We have a lot of people that enter every week, who are doing adoptions and making donations and looking at the building, and the comments are all extremely positive,” said Veley.
According to Veley, one of the crowning jewels of the renovation is the new open cat room.
The room is located down the driveway and features cathedral-like ceilings lined with windows that bring in natural sunlight. It’s a stark contrast to the previous brick-lined space, which sat low to the ground and brought in almost zero daylight, said Veley.
“This is such a bright and airy facility now; it’s like night and day,” she said. “I feel like animals just in every way make the best of every situation they’re in … they’re not going to care if they live in a mansion versus a shack, right? They are always happy, and they always want to be around people, and I don’t think that’s different, but I feel like we are giving them the best possible environment now.”
In addition to creating this gorgeous new space, Veley said the other major improvement at the shelter was to install state-of-the-art HVAC filters. “This is one of the things that in shelter standards of today is critically important to keeping the spread of disease down and just keeping everybody healthier.”
Today, the shelter is busier than ever, and staff, visitors, and animals alike are reveling in the new space. “It’s a dream come true,” said Veley.
For more information about the shelter, visit humanesocietyofwestchester.org.
To the north, the SPCA of Westchester held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to mark the opening of its new, $9 million, 27,000-square-foot animal rescue center in Briarcliff Manor.
Shannon Laukhuf, executive director of SPCA Westchester, said the SPCA desperately needed the new facility, as their former building was built in the 1880s and was last renovated in the 1950s. Laukhuf said she often joked that the building was only standing thanks to duct tape, tarps and zip ties.
The SPCA of Westchester is one of the area’s oldest humane societies. Laukhuf said replacing its facility was long overdue and a capital campaign was launched in 2018 to fund the project. It was met with overwhelming support, said the executive director, exceeding the $8.5 million goal.
Laukhuf said the project’s groundbreaking was slightly delayed due to the pandemic, but the plans for the new center were not affected.
After relocating to a temporary facility in Cortland Manor, Ms. Laukhuf said the organization was thrilled to move into their new state-of-the-art facility in August.
According to Director of Development Lisa Bonanno, the new rescue facility can accommodate up to 250 rescue animals, including 77 indoor dog habitats, 33 outdoor day pens for fresh air and enrichment, four fenced-in play yards for exercise and dog play groups, six matchmaking rooms for dogs and cats to spend time with potential adopters, several cat condos and communal living catteries, and a large multipurpose room.
Laukhuf said an unlikely benefit of the pandemic was that a Tony-nominated Broadway set designer was able to work with SPCA to create the new catteries. The catteries range from an Old English library, complete with a faux fireplace, to an enchanted forest with trees for cats to perch and climb on.
Laukhuf said the catteries were a great addition because it will provide the cats with a more natural environment for lounging and relaxation. Living communally helps reduce cats’ stress levels, she noted.
The renovation includes a “dog of the day” room, which replicates a homelike setting to help rescue dogs prepare for their new forever homes. The jazz room is equipped with a piano, giving volunteers and older dogs a chance to relax with music therapy.
The new indoor spaces are designed to facilitate animal matchmaking, Laukhuf said, noting that all meet and greets with potential adopters were held outside at the old building.
Cody’s Clinic, the SPCA’s low-cost facility providing spaying, neutering and other low-cost wellness care for animals, has also expanded with an additional examination room and surgical site, as well as new and updated equipment.
A new multipurpose room will also allow SPCA to expand its educational programming for students visiting the center, Laukhuf said, as well as dog training classes and talks by experts on animal care as in-person events resume.
“We’re looking forward to a bright future, and we’re just excited to see this dream become a reality for the animals,” Laukhuf said.
