Jared Diamond had two goals when he began his career as a professional sportswriter at age 22: 1) To become a beat writer covering a Major League Baseball team and 2) to write a book.
“I’m 32 years old and I have very much done both, which is crazy,” Diamond said.
The 2006 Scarsdale High School graduate achieved the first by the time he was 25 — covering the New York Mets for The Wall Street Journal starting in 2013 — and he signed his first book deal the day before his 30th birthday in 2018. “Swing Kings: The Inside Story of Baseball’s Home Run Revolution” (William Morrow, $28.99) will be released Tuesday, March 31.
On March 14, 2017, The Wall Street Journal published an article that would not quite change, but did enhance, Diamond’s life. His “The Gurus Behind Baseball’s Search for the Perfect Swing” featured Justin Turner and coach Doug Latta; Josh Donaldson and coach Bobby Tewksbary; and J.D. Martinez and coach Craig Wallenbrock. Wrote Diamond in that story, “These self-made hitting gurus didn’t play in the big leagues, operate outside the mainstream and are convinced there is a better way to hit than what’s being taught at the major-league level. And they are rattling the baseball establishment.”
Diamond had meetings with literary agents in the past about other projects, but for various reasons they never materialized. Building upon this topic felt right thanks to the vision of Lauren Sharp, who proposed the book, worked on the proposal and got interest from major publishers. It was a learning process for Diamond every step of the way and, helped by Sharp and editor Nick Amphlett, his cautious approach now breeds confidence that he’ll be raring to go once the next opportunity presents itself. “What I figured out at some point is you never think you can do it until you just do it,” Diamond said.
Diamond opens the book at Scarsdale High School’s Dean Field, where he played the finest game of his career against Dobbs Ferry in a summer league game as a 15 year old. On that magical day, Diamond captured the swing of Babe Ruth, blasting three shots deep into right field, the fielder backing up with each at-bat and Diamond still clearing his backpedaling opponent. “Sometimes I wonder if I imagined the whole thing, if it’s some false memory created in the deepest recesses of my subconscious,” Diamond writes in the prologue.
As he notes, he’s shared the story so many times with anyone who would listen that it has taken on a life of its own and it was one of the reasons his book proposal received interest from multiple big publishers.
While the memory isn’t exactly how Diamond remembers it — there was a fence there, so the shots weren’t quite up the big hill — the legend of the day is what matters most.
“It was the best game of my life,” he said. “I don’t know how I did it. I’ll never know how I did it. I was never able to recapture it to hit balls like that. I’ve had some other good games before, but never like this. I was hitting balls that far — these were bombs. If anyone saw me that day they would say, ‘That guy’s legit good,’ which I was not. I was decidedly OK. But that day I was legitimately good.”
While Diamond does weave in personal stories, the book is about those who didn’t have the goods, but found them in the most unlikely of places. It wasn’t MLB hitting coaches who guided the players in his book to greatness, but people in the dark shadows of the game, the equivalent of the statistics geeks who eventually broke into front offices to change the game forever.
“It’s not as much about baseball as it is about innovation and that’s what interests me so much,” Diamond said. “It’s about this giant industry we now know is completely stuck in a rut in many ways, but this way in particular it was stuck in the past. It wasn’t growing and changing and it kind of showed that in many cases that the greatest innovations happen far on the fringes, places you least expect.”
With Turner in particular, Diamond got to see the evolution from a player who got cut by the New York Mets — he covered Turner in 2013, his last year in New York — and went on to reinvent himself as a top 10 Most Valuable Player candidate with Los Angeles by 2016.
“He was a so-so utility infielder,” Diamond said. “Great guy. I had actually met him previously when I was covering minor league ball and he was in the minor leagues. Then he was on the Mets in ’13. I never would have imagined he was going to turn into a superstar when I met him in 2013.”
Turner hit .265 in 814 at-bats over four years with the Mets and in his now six years in L.A., the 34-year-old is a .302 hitter with power playing full time.
“How did Justin Turner… turn into this guy?” Diamond said. “When I learned it was because he went to work with a guy who used to be a swimming pool repairman in L.A. that never played above junior college baseball or whatever, that blew my mind. How could that be?”
Already traveling the country from spring training to the World Series for his work as the national baseball writer for The Wall Street Journal since late 2016, Diamond was able to do much of his research and writing at ballparks and on airplanes throughout the country.
Once he got over the fear that he wouldn’t be able to write a book at this point in his life, Diamond trudged through the process and was proud to delve into the story with greater detail than the original article.
As Diamond was not as much writing a history as covering a still developing story, there were many challenges along the way, but in the end it all worked out as some of the no-name hitting coaches were — spoiler alert — hired by major league teams.
“My biggest fear was one of my main characters testing positive for steroids or something, which would have been devastating for a main character like J.D. Martinez, Justin Turner, Aaron Judge,” Diamond said. “I had no reason to believe that would happen, but that was always my fear. If one of these guys had gotten suspended or PEDs it would totally undermine the whole premise.”
A baseball life
As noted in the book’s prologue, Diamond is no stranger to baseball, having grown up with a dad who loved the game and used to pitch batting practice to him for as long as he could remember. Diamond played freshman ball at Scarsdale as a ninth grader for coach Matt Brown, junior varsity as a sophomore for Jeff Weigel and varsity senior year for Doc Scholl, having taken junior year off due to a combination of burnout and exploring other passions, such as being a stringer for The Scarsdale Inquirer, where he later had his first summer internship, then as sports editor of The Maroon — he knew back then he wanted to be a baseball writer — and participating in SHS theatrical productions.
Diamond actually thought he was done with the game, but decided to come back for senior year to help the team win its first league title since 1991 as a relief pitcher. “I still vividly remember winning the league at New Rochelle,” he said. “We played big games that year.”
Had he stuck with baseball he might have played more his senior year after being in the top of the lineup as an underclassman, but he said he doesn’t regret any of his decisions. “I’m really glad I came back,” he said. “It was a great memory for the end of my senior year. I don’t regret not playing my junior year because I did other stuff.”
Scarsdale’s share of the title was no easy feat to achieve in a league with Mamaroneck, White Plains, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon. That was back when teams played up to 24 regular season games and played three times against each league foe. The Raiders finished the regular season 12-11, including season sweeps of New Ro and Mount Vernon and winning once each against Mamo and White Plains.
The final two league wins of the season were key as the Raiders topped Mount Vernon and Hugh Henry 2-1 in the second-to-last game, despite Henry throwing eight innings of no-hit ball. For Scarsdale, Nick Markel threw three innings, and had the lone RBI in the game, while Andrew Pritula tossed five scoreless to close it out.
That win set up the shot at the title share and the Raiders topped New Ro 12-4 on the road as Spencer Marcus pitched a complete game. Two days later, the Raiders won a sectional play-in vs. New Ro, winning 11-9 behind Collin Wolfer and Adam Rosen on the mound. It was the team’s fourth win of the year against the team they shared the title with, a bizarre statistic for sure.
The next day, Scarsdale lost 8-4 to No. 1 Ketcham, despite leading 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
“We were winning early, like 4-0 or 5-1 or 3-0 and we had the bases loaded and two outs,” Diamond said. “Someone hits the ball to right field like down the line. This is going to clear the bases and we were going to take a big lead. Their right fielder makes a diving catch and saves like three runs, an amazing play. If he doesn’t catch this ball we’ve now buried them. It was very deflating. When you have a chance you have to bury someone, especially when you’re underdogs. They were the defending state champion and they thought they were going to roll over us.”
These days Diamond plays a lot of softball, but looks forward to the annual home-and-home baseball series featuring the New York media against the Boston media at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park. Diamond realized while he was writing the book that he could get tips from the gurus to help him in pursuit of recapturing the glory of that one day at Dean Field. He weaves those sessions into his book and the book ends with the result — no spoiler here — of Diamond’s big chance to shine once again, this time in a Major League ballpark.
“It was cool to inject myself and a bit of my own personal history into it,” Diamond said.
Diamond graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School with high honors and following an internship at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, went straight to The Wall Street Journal, where he worked his way up from a reporting assistant to where he is now. “This was my dream and fortunately it’s going OK,” he said.
In addition to his main responsibilities with baseball, Diamond has covered the college national championship game for football, the NCAA Final Four for basketball, the Super Bowl, the Stanley Cup and every World Series since 2015. As of last weekend he was hoping to cover his first Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, but earlier this week that got postponed to 2021. “That career bucket list item may have to hold off,” he said.
With the baseball season — and those of all sports from the pros down to youth sports — on hold for a yet-to-be-determined length of time, Diamond hopes people will take advantage of quarantine to do some reading and that he’ll be able to reschedule all of the book appearances that have been canceled, including one at Bronx River Books in his hometown.
In the meantime, Diamond and his colleagues at the Journal will continue to tell the offbeat sports stories they pride themselves on. And while he awaits the return of baseball, whether it’s in front of fans or not, Diamond is ready for his biggest challenge yet: “Right now my job is to go sell a book during a global pandemic,” he said with a grin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.